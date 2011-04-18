Zach Randolph: I’m Getting Money ($66 Million Worth Of It)

Zach Randolph must’ve really impressed the Memphis brass’ during his Game 1 destruction of the Spurs.
As we mentioned in Smack this morning, Randolph and the Grizzlies have agreed to terms on an extension for the big man, worth $66 million in guaranteed money over four years. The final year of the deal is a player option, and Randolph also has an opportunity to make an extra $5 million in incentives. He is expected to officially sign the deal either today or tomorrow.
So now going forward, the team that didn’t want to sign anyone and willingly gave away many of their best assets (Pau Gasol anyone?) is now ponying up. First, Rudy Gay got his money. Mike Conley too. Now, it’s Z-Bo’s turn to cash in on the team’s success. Also this offseason, Marc Gasol is a restricted free-agent and stands to make enough money to finally cut that beard.
For Memphis, I guess this means they’re going all in. You can’t really blame them. If Gay is healthy right now, how good could they really be? Replace Sam Young with a guy who had finally started passing up deep, one-dribble pull-ups and was actually playing defense while still dropping 20 points a night, and Memphis would probably look like a 50-plus win team right now.
I’ll admit I was never a huge Randolph guy. I saw him as the definition of the “hollow-stat” player. 20 and 10, yes. But all of that came with a cost. He never won, never made anyone else better and never played much defense. He got his numbers, but eventually those come with labels and stereotypes. How much emphasis can we put on one game? When it’s your franchise’s first playoff win, a win that came on the road against the number-one seed who also happen to have the greatest power forward ever, then I guess a lot. Memphis definitely did, giving him his money a few hours after perhaps the biggest game of his career (25 points, 14 rebounds in yesterday’s Game 1 win).
For the Grizzlies, all of this spending is a start. Now, it’s just a question of whether the winning is a fling or if it’s destined to be a longer-than-usual romance. That’s something that won’t really be determined until we see the effects of all this money being thrown around.
Is Zach Randolph worth the money?
this might be one of those contracts that seem legit at the moment, but after a few yrs when people reflect on it…ppl will ask: “wtf was memphis thinking?”
Same could be said about Rudy Gay & Mike Conley… Look at them now.
I don’t think “destruction” is the right word to use.
why the hell would they sign this deal right before the lockout?
Being a Spurs fan, it was a tough loss. Still, I don’t think “destruction” is the right word. Eddie Winslow had some big time help, especially with Gasol… but I don’t expect them to have the same kind of game 4 times.
Z-Bo deserved to get paid… just not by the Grizzlies… should have let him walk. Now you’re handcuffing your team and hoping that it only improves… I dunno about anyone else but it looks like Mayo is a bust in terms of what we thought he would be and what he is now… better fix that
I’ll say this about Memphis ownership, they’re not afraid to take risks. They do always seem to bid against themselves though
66 million seems a bit much for randolphs talents and skill set compared to other players in the league. all i can guess is that they asked gay and conley if they should keep or let randolph walk and after that game 1 explosion they pushed the contract signing forward faster to get him hyped and ready to prove that hes worth it in game 2. the only bad thing i can see coming out of all this is that the spurs take his 66million dollar contract offer as a slap in the face and shuts down z-bo for the rest of the series.
jerry west baby!!! zeke from cabin creek!!!
Now that Randolph “got his”…I predict his play to decline & his problems to increase.
The classy public statement he made is enough of an indicator for me.
Zbo deserves this paper. He has put in work for the past two seasons. He is undoubtedly top two at his position as of right now. he destroyed the spurs fronline as he has did everyone this season. He has a knack for putting the ball in the hole and getting rebounds. reagrdless of his off the court issues which have which have minimized, when he is on the court he is all about buisiness.
they’ll regret this extension within the next 3 years
Why not? He’s only 30, and the guy doesn’t leave the ground so it’s not like he’s going to fall off quickly. He’s come a long way in the past few years, and i think memphis was smart to respect him and give him his money.
after the top 15 players in the league…randolph is in the discussion of the next 5…as one of the 20 players in the league n top 10 in the post HANDS DOWN …he deserve it…who else u gon get? other than the elites…who hands down better?
Probably the worst contract extension since Andy Cuntgina got his extension…
Anyone willing to take bets on Fat Zach not being a 20/10 player next season?
This guy has really impressed me, I remember back when he was with the JailBlazers thinking his career was going down the drain. His positioning and footwork are impeccable.
to be Zack is a 12 mill/yr tops kind of guy.. lets wait till next yr this time to justify if he really has the heart to owe up to his contract
Zach has been a 20/10 guy his whole career control. Why the fuck would he not be one next year?
Zach has more impact for his team game in game out than Amare. Why not?