Zach Randolph, Literally, Gives A Young Fan The Shirt Off His Back

Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph has a reputation for being someone you do not mess with when you’re on the court â€” or really anywhere. But while the 6-11 grit n’ grind practitioner might intimidate opponents, when a young fan asked Randolph for his shirt on Wednesday night, he offered it up without pause.
This is simply amazing.
I love the NBA. Someone nominate Z-Bo for Grizzly Bear of the Year.*
*Note, not an actual award, as far as we know.
What do you think of Randolph’s impromptu philanthropy?
Never been a fan of Randolph, but this is just awesome.