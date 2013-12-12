Zach Randolph, Literally, Gives A Young Fan The Shirt Off His Back

Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph has a reputation for being someone you do not mess with when you’re on the court â€” or really anywhere. But while the 6-11 grit n’ grind practitioner might intimidate opponents, when a young fan asked Randolph for his shirt on Wednesday night, he offered it up without pause.

This is simply amazing.

I love the NBA. Someone nominate Z-Bo for Grizzly Bear of the Year.*

*Note, not an actual award, as far as we know.

What do you think of Randolph’s impromptu philanthropy?

