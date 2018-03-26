NBA G League Player Zeke Upshaw Has Died After Collapsing On The Court During A Game

Associate Editor
03.26.18

YouTube/G League

NBA G League forward Zeke Upshaw has died. The news of his passing came on Monday afternoon in a statement released by his mother, Jewel. Here is the full statement, which says that Upshaw “made his transition at 11:16 a.m.” on Monday morning.

Upshaw was a 6’6 forward and a native of Chicago whose collegiate career began at Illinois State before he transferred to Hofstra. His professional career began in 2014, as he spent a few years abroad before joining the Grand Rapids Drive of the then-NBA D-League in 2016. During his career in the now-G League, he averaged 7.6 points and 2.63 rebounds per game.

On Saturday, Upshaw and the Drive were playing against the Long Island Nets. In the game’s final minute, Upshaw collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he stayed until his passing. The details of what happened are sparse, but in the immediate aftermath, the team said updates would be made out of respect for Upshaw and his family as more information became available.

