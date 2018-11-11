An Army Player Learned You Should Never Shoot When Zion Williamson Is At The Rim

11.11.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Zion Williamson experience has managed to exceed expectations through the first two games of his Duke career. Williamson is, quite easily, the most exciting player in college basketball thanks to his absurd athleticism.

Whether he’s the best player on Duke or if that title belongs to R.J. Barrett or Cam Reddish will be debated all season leading up to the NBA Draft, but there is no doubt who the most casual of fans are tuning in to see. Williamson was a cult hero for his high school mixtapes that featured him doing dunk contest quality dunks in games against the poor souls unlucky enough to have to face him in South Carolina.

There was a question as he arrived at Duke over where he would play and exactly what role he would fill, but through two games the answer has been, “wherever he wants and doing whatever he wants” because his athleticism is such that he can still dominate even against other strong athletes. When faced with lesser athletes and those nowhere close to his physical gifts, it’s truly unfair and on Sunday, Army rolled into Cameron Indoor to face Zion and the Blue Devils and, unsurprisingly, he dominated with 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.

He had his customary big dunk off a lob from Barrett, but the play of the day for Duke and Williamson came on this hellacious block as he helped over on an Army player’s shot at the rim.

