Zion Williamson Gives Back So He Can Never Forget Where He Came From

Zion Williamson has been one of the biggest names in basketball since he was 16 years old and became a viral sensation for mesmerizing highlight videos of his high school games.

Now two years into his NBA career, Williamson has proven that he’s far more than a dunk and highlight machine, as he has already established himself as one of the league’s most efficient and dominant interior scorers. Williamson’s presence has injected some needed life into the post-Anthony Davis Pelicans and they hope a new coach in Willie Green can elevate New Orleans into a playoff squad in Zion’s third season.

Off the court, Williamson has also looked to have an impact in his new home of New Orleans and back in South Carolina, as he has made sure not to forget his humble beginnings as he rises to superstardom. Zion has worked with partners to build courts in both places as well as paying lost wages to arena workers after the NBA shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020. For Williamson, it’s part of fulfilling a promise to friends back home that he’d never forget where he came from and how he got to the NBA, as he told us in a recent Zoom call on behalf of Mountain Dew as they get set to launch a new partnership with NBA 2K22.

To start, I want to talk some about what you do in the community and some of the things that you’ve been involved in recently. I know with Dew a couple years ago you did some new courts in Spartanburg, and then you just did another one in New Orleans. I’s early in your career, and you’re kind of finding your way in the NBA, but why was it important to you to make sure that you’re having an impact right away, both at home in South Carolina and in New Orleans in your new community?

I felt like it was important because anybody that knows my story, they know that I worked out at McLeod Park in Florence (SC), an outdoor court. When I partnered with Mountain Dew they looked at my story, and they got to learn about me. And so they came up with this great idea to not only give back to my community back in Spartanburg, SC but also to my new home in Louisiana. When I saw what they did with the courts, I was just, I was blown away. Now I really appreciate Mountain Dew for doing that because I get a lot of pictures from friends back home, hooping on it, and I’m just grateful they did that.

Who were the people that influenced you in your life that make you want to make sure you’re giving back and make sure that you’re being more than just, somebody that kids can look up to on the basketball court but also with what you do off of it?

I think it’s just the people you meet along the way, that I met along the way of elementary, middle school, high school, college, anybody that I’ve had in my life. You know when I’m talking to them, when I’m talking to my friends, we’re always talking about like, if we ever make it big, we’re not going to forget where we came from. We’re not going to forget the people that was there with us. When we were, you know just grinding and trying to have a chance at our dream.

When did you realize that you kind of have this influence? Obviously you blew up on social media in high school, but when did you realize you had this influence on the younger generation and recognize kind of the responsibility that comes with that?