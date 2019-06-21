Zion Williamson Gave An Emotional Speech About His Mother After He Was Drafted No. 1 Overall

06.20.19 39 mins ago

Zion Williamson knew for months that he would be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. But all the preparation in the world can’t prevent emotions from getting the better of you in major life moments. That was the case on Thursday, when Williamson was taken No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Williamson’s freshman season at Duke cemented his status as the best player in the draft, and the ping pong balls made his destination NOLA last month. But the journey Williamson took to No. 1 pick was anything but easy for Williamson and his mother, Sharonda Sampson.

Just moments after his name was called and he put on a Pelicans hat, Williamson broke down in an interview on ESPN when describing the sacrifices his mother made for him over the years.

