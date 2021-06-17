Each year, after E3 has come and gone, a new and contentious question emerges: Who “won” E3? It leads to countless heated podcast debates, YouTube videos, Twitter battles, and ultimately, is pretty futile. The point of these events, when it really comes down to it, is to have something for everyone, not everything for everyone.

While some folks might be thrilled to be getting a new 2D Metroid game and another look at Breath of the Wild 2, others are stoked to finally see Starfield, or finally have that rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game confirmed. It’s impossible to say who won E3 because people are more diverse then the games they play. However, one type of game certainly did shine this year: indies.

Indies are games that are independent of a gigantic team, a AAA publisher (think EA, Naughty Dog, Xbox…), and all the funding that comes with that. Indie games are games made “by the people,” in a sense, and generally have a greater ability to be unusual, quirky, emotional, provocative, and true to a small team’s vision rather than forced to go through a larger process to appeal to certain sensibilities.

Because of this, that whole “something for everyone” thing is incredibly apparent within this category. While ultimately, I’d love for you to walk away from this list with the zeal to go out and find some that speak directly to you, here’s a list of ten I can’t wait for and I think many of you might love, too.

1. Sable

Sable is gorgeous open-world, exploration game that follows a young woman named Sable as she begins her “Gliding,” a journey through the desert that serves as a rite of passage for her people. While that description might be enough in itself to pique your interest, what stands out the most about the game is its art direction — the game looks unlike any other I’ve played. The soundtrack was created by indie artist Japanese Breakfast, and is just as beautiful as the game. As of right now, Sable is slated for September 23 release

2. Spirit Swap

Before you dismiss match-3 games as being for an older demographic, let me remind they are fun and those who play them are 100 percent valid gamers. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about Spirit Swap: LoFi Beats to Match-3 To. Described on its Steam page as a game that let’s you “cast spells, be queer, and crash the biggest concert of the year,” Spirit Swap is a narrative-driven puzzle game set in a land of witches and demons, and is filled with, as the name implies, chill beats to listen to while doing match-3 puzzles. The art is vibrant, the characters are diverse, and the story is sure to appeal to everyone, including all our LGBTQ+ folks. The only downside is you will have to wait until 2022 to start playing.

3. Unbeatable

This is the first game on this list you can play right this second, and according to the game’s Steam page, more than 3,000 people recommend that you do. Oh, and one other thing: it’s free. The rhythm adventure game is anime-inspired and is being updated regularly with new songs and stories as the developers add new episodes, which are also free and work to build an overarching story. If you’re not fantastic at or super about rhythm games, UNBEATABLE has an assist mode to help out and make sure everyone can enjoy it.

4. Button City

Button City bills itself as “a colorful low poly narrative adventure game about a fox and his friends banding together to save their local arcade,” and is exactly as cute looking as that description makes it sound. The art is vibrant and 80s-inspired, the characters are Animal Crossing-level adorable, and the whole game is packed with exciting arcade games and quirky quests to complete as you traverse a unique, pastel world. As of right now, the game is scheduled to release this fall.