LeBron James is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, but the Los Angeles Lakers star has also spent time as a star of his own movie and has a rising production company. While basketball will always be what he’s best known for, James has made it clear that he is more than an athlete.

Maybe that’s why it wasn’t a surprise when he was recently announced as a character in the WB-themed fighting game, MultiVersus. Wearing his outfit from Space Jam: A New Legacy, James is now going to be able to fight it out with famous WB characters like Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and Arya Stark. The best part for fans: It’s a free-to-play game, so there is nothing stopping anyone from getting the opportunity to play as James when the open beta for the game goes live on July 26.

LeBron is in the house & ready to decimate with his basketball. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/SFHpYOaLjk — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 22, 2022

This actually isn’t the first time James has made a video game appearance (beyond, you know, the 2K series). He has had a theme pack in the extremely popular mobile game, Candy Crush, and there were multiple skins of him available to players in Fortnite. It only makes sense that WB would want to take the star of Space Jam and include him in their licensed platform fighter.

James’ move set is, unsurprisingly, completely basketball themed, with him throwing passes, dunking enemies, and even slamming someone with an alley-oop at one point. He’s supposed to be a team player who works well with anyone, which is in line with what he does on the basketball court.