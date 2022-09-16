Anne Heche died last month after slipping into a coma following a car wreck, but the world has not heard its last from her. According to Indiewire, the actress had already finished a memoir titled Call Me Anne for Start Publishing, and the indie house plans to release it January 2023. It will serve as a sequel to her 2003 New York Times Bestseller Call Me Crazy, which bluntly examined Heche’s past as a survivor of abuse.

Beyond sharing stories about Harrison Ford as a mentor figure and insider info about Alec Baldwin, Ivan Reitman, and Oliver Stone, the new memoir will detail how her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s got her blackballed from the industry at a time when almost no one was in open same-sex relationships.

“I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman. I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen,” Heche wrote in an excerpt. She’d also previously claimed that the book would reveal “some of the truths” about her relationship with the comedian.

Heche also stars in the Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13 as the mother of a young woman who becomes addicted to opioids before being kidnapped. The drama launches September 17th, and Call Me Anne hits shelves January 2023.

