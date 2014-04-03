‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Four Is Coming. Let’s Celebrate With Awesome Cosplay.

04.03.14 2 Comments

Daenerys Targaryen photographed by Steven Leung.

Game Of Thrones Season 4 premieres this Sunday, and to celebrate we’re collecting our favorite Game Of Thrones cosplay from our Flickr Group and Creative Commons. Earlier today we posted the first gallery of Game Of Thrones cosplay, and now we have the second gallery ready for your perusal.

Admittedly, there’s a heavy emphasis on Daenerys Targaryen in these galleries because she’s awesomely popular, and rightfully so. If you’re not familiar with the characters, you can check out the College Humor series recap or the Honest Trailers’ recap then continue on to the pictures below. As always, you can also view these on a single page.

