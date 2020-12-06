Comedian and actor David Cross is probably best known to comedy audience for his roles in Arrested Development and Mr. Show or perhaps even the three seasons of The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, a show he created and starred in. Alas, however, to younger audiences, Cross is probably best known for playing Ian in three Alvin and the Chipmunks movies, which earned over $1.1 billion worldwide.

Cross’s disdain for those films, however, is not a secret to anyone. “All I wanted was to get the f**k out of there as soon as possible … and buy a summer home with the check,” he once told Conan O’Brien during an appearance on his late-night talk show. He also called working on the third movie, Chipwrecked, “literally, without question, the most unpleasant experience I’ve ever had in my professional life,” and has long held a producer on the film responsible for mistreating Cross on that final film, which essentially saw him “forced at legal gunpoint” to spend an entire week on a Carnival Cruise.

“There was no reason for me to be there,” he had told Conan back in 2012.

It turns out, bad-mouthing the film actually cost David Cross a $150,000 bonus for violating his non-disparagement clause, as Cross told Justin Long on this week’s episode of his Life is Short podcast. It was one of many grievances Cross had with the movie, for which he has eaten “a lot of sh*t” over the years. In fact, one person who gave mocked Cross for taking the role was Patton Oswalt, who turned originally turned down the role. “Comedian Brian Posehn and I both threw the script across the room in disgust,” Oswalt joked. “David Cross caught it.”

Cross took the gig, he said, because he hadn’t worked in over six months, which felt like “an eternity” to him at the time. He had no idea that the first film would be so successful, so he had never anticipated being contractually locked into the franchise for three films.

Nevertheless, Cross said that shooting the first film was “fine,” and the second film, “OK,” but he put shooting the third film “in a different category of bad experiences. They were disrespectful of me, and just so mean to me, and so petty and weird … they were so sh*tty to me … it was so inexplicably awful. Just awful. They were sh*tty in every single way at every single point.”

Many of his problems with the movies revolve around a specific producer, who Cross has long accused of being antisemitic. Cross gave a couple of examples of how petty the producer on the movie was being. At the time, Cross says, he was in London doing pre-production on Todd Margaret, a show upon which a number of jobs were dependent. Cross had no idea if he’d be in the third Alvin movie, and the producer wouldn’t tell him, even though he repeatedly asked, because was working on another project and needed to align his schedule. He finally got the call right before Christmas, and when his agent called, he asked Cross to sit down.

“They are doing the third one,” his agent said. “You are in it, and they want you in Hawaii in ten days.”