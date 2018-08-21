Jon Stewart Rescued The Two Goats Wandering On The New York City Subway Tracks

#Trevor Noah #Jon Stewart #The Daily Show
08.20.18 8 mins ago

Getty Image

New York’s a weird place, so few locals batted an eye at news today that two stray goats were spotted roaming around subway tracks in Brooklyn. If they got worked up over it, it was only because these two vermin may have made their horrifying daily commute somehow even worse. But it’s how this story ends that makes it a tale worthy of the Big Apple: The goats were eventually rescued by Jon Stewart.

The story began Monday morning, with an atypically light-hearted post from the dreaded MTA’s Twitter account.

The MTA said the goats were okay, scampering about a part of the N line around Fort Hamilton Parkway that’s been under construction all summer. Still, they were too close for comfort to active lines, causing the MTA to delay the subway line for two hours while the NYPD and animal control officers got them to safety. They were shot with tranquilizer darts and carried out of harm’s way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trevor Noah#Jon Stewart#The Daily Show
TAGSgoatsJON STEWARTNEW YORK CITYTHE DAILY SHOWtrevor noah

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP