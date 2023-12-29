Earlier this year, iconic actor and friend of Batman Michael Caine proudly declared that he was bowing out of acting so that all of the “young handsome boys and girls” have a shot at getting some movie roles. The man is 90 years old, so it makes sense that he would want a bit of a break. But that break might be be short-lived. Reportedly.

The Sun is reporting that Caine is coming out of his brief retirement to star in a new Netflix series. A source told the mag, “He’s been asked to star in a Netflix series. Details are kept closely guarded.” Note that he has reportedly been asked but has not accepted the role yet. We all know the Duffer Brothers would love to ask Caine to appear in a Stranger Things spinoff, but would he really accept?

There are no further details at the moment, but if Caine is attached to the project, it will likely be kept top-secret for some time. The actor has appeared in over 180 films over the years, including the hit magician thrillers Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 where he played Daniel Radcliffe’s evil father. It would be hard to top that one.

Caine recently starred in The Great Escaper, which was released in October. “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now,” the actor said while promoting the film. Maybe he will just keep on saying it while churning out new projects, just to keep everyone on their toes. Hopefully, we can expect another few dozen movies from the man. Maybe Now You See Me 3 is on the horizon?

(Via Daily Mail)