Mitch Hedberg Will Always Be More Than A One-Liner Comic

“I usually get in trouble for saying this, but I don’t really like Mitch Hedberg.”

While having drinks with a friend, he mentioned this alarming opinion when I informed him that what would have been the late stand-up comedian’s 50th birthday was fast approaching. “I really tried to listen to him, but I just couldn’t do it,” he continued. “I’d rather become invested in a story than listen to a bunch of one-liners.” We quickly moved on to other celebrated comics we did or didn’t like, but my friend’s declaration stuck with me. Mitch Hedberg was, and is, one of my favorite comedians of all time. Even if, as he quips in his first album Strategic Grill Locations, “these jokes are stupid.”

But the jokes Hedberg crafted, performed, and perfected across multiple late-night television appearances, a Comedy Central Presents half-hour special, and the two albums that were released during his lifetime aren’t stupid. They’re celebrated, and even if he was primarily a one-liner comic in his heyday, that doesn’t necessarily delegitimize the value of his comedy. As Mike Birbiglia, who got his big break working as an opener for Hedberg, writes in Sleepwalk with Me, “to call Mitch a one-liner comic would be a disservice to the strong connection he made with his audience.” In other words, the fan-favorite funnyman was more than just a dispenser of quick laughs. He was also a performer who cared deeply about connecting with fans and detractors alike.

Like the earworm “Take my wife, please” by “King of the One-Liners” Henny Youngman, Hedberg’s best quips were quick, hilarious, and hard to forget. If you’re a fan, you can probably recite your favorites verbatim and without Google’s help, which isn’t at all that surprising given that Hedberg’s fame has grown exponentially since his death nearly 13 years ago. Yet Birbiglia’s insistence on not calling Hedberg a one-liner comic, and my friend’s disliking one-liners as a form of stand-up because of its apparent lack of engagement, feel like two sides of the same Mitch-shaped coin. He was a one-liner comic who also told hilarious (albeit short) stories, and a storyteller who interjected his tales with zingers.

Hedberg’s knack for churning out crowd-pleasing jokes that invited repetition wasn’t a late discovery. Ever since he rose to fame after his first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, crowds at his shows would chant the jokes with ease. As Birbiglia recounts, Hedberg once interrupted a set to go to the bathroom and asked if anyone would “come on stage and tell a joke.” After a “long gaping silence,” Birbiglia “took the microphone off the stand, looked down at the floor, and did my best Mitch Hedberg” along with some help and plenty of laughs from the audience. “Like a lot of his fans, I knew Mitch’s act so well that I could recite it on cue. It was thrilling. For one moment I was in Mitch’s shoes,” he recalls. “Mitch came back onstage, laughed, and said, ‘Aw, man. He did my best jokes.'”