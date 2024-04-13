Sometimes things are things and sometimes, to borrow some poetry from Don Draper, they serve as a time machine, bringing us back to a memory that we want to hold close. Those things are wonderful.

Anthony Marques is a success story – as a small business owner and in the comic book industry where he’s worked for years as a freelance artist and editor who has drawn everything from Batman to Back To The Future and the Ghostbusters – but he can remember a time when none of that seemed assured. Back before he got into the revered Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art as a student, when he was laboring in construction and tending bar, trying to figure out how to make a dream work.

Marques is sitting in his office while talking to me over Zoom more than 15 years later, waxing nostalgic about that more uncertain time, the power of gestures, and an art table that is to his right. “It’s a very basic cheap particle board, put together drawing board from Michael’s, but it means more to me than the fanciest thing you could pick up.”

Anthony hasn’t built his success alone. His wife, Jackie, is his partner in life and business, the two of them juggling work and life, raising two kids together. “I love working with my wife,” Anthony says. “She’s the best business partner you could have. You’re not going to find somebody that has a better drive, is as organized, or as smart as she is. She’s wonderful. You hear that expression, ‘If you’re in a foxhole, who do you want sitting or standing right beside you?’ Her. She will out-think anybody.”

Jackie bought in early, getting that desk and building it for Anthony in that more uncertain time – something that Anthony says signified, “that she believed I could actually do this.”

Anthony and Jackie own and operate The Kubert School now, taking it over in 2019. They also run Dewey’s Comic City, a Madison, New Jersey comic staple founded in 1991 by Dan Veltre. Anthony and Jackie bought Dewey’s in 2017 as Veltre was retiring, expanding into another side of the comic book industry after Anthony spent years as an artist and editor at Dynamite. With both Dewey’s and The Kubert School, they just couldn’t accept the idea that these places might go away. The risk involved with jumping into not one, but two distinct businesses wasn’t a deterrent.

“There’s risk involved in any choice that you make, right? But I think if you overthink it, you’re never going to do it anyway. So you’ve got to jump,” says Anthony, adding, “I think whenever you approach anything, you weigh out stuff but figure it out along the way as well. Don’t be afraid to make the move and then put it together as you’re going forward.” While Anthony is happy with the choice that he and Jackie made, it hasn’t come without challenges.

Six months. That’s the approximate space between when Anthony and Jackie brought The Kubert School into the fold alongside Dewey’s and the start of a pandemic that would shake up every industry and facet of life. By the summer of 2020, the two had made the hard choice to consolidate their operations, moving Dewey’s to the art store within the Kubert School building. While the familiar Madison location would shutter, the plan was always to return Deweys to its hometown. They just had to get through a moment of worldwide economic uncertainty.