Actors are not the characters they portray on television. Sure, William Shatner is arrogant yet undeniably likable, just like James T. Kirk on Star Trek, but he’s never been to space… OK, bad example, but you know what I mean. The point is, just because Rainn Wilson played Dwight Schrute on The Office, that doesn’t mean total strangers can “prank” him with various items encased in Jell-O.

While appearing at Homeboy Industries’ Lo Maximo 2024 Awards Dinner over the weekend, Wilson told People, “I posted that thing on Instagram about my silverware and Jell-O in Italy. My fear is that I won’t be able to go anywhere without stuff being put in Jell-O.”

Jim Halpert (played by John Krasinski) pulled the “puts items in Jell-O” prank on Dwight three times over the course of nine seasons of The Office, including in the pilot with the stapler. Jim was not only a villain, he was also lazy.

Wilson continued, “I’ll go valet park, and then my car keys will be in Jell-O. And I’ll go to a baseball game, and the baseball will be in Jell-O. And the list goes on and on. So I hope people cool it with the Jell-O jokes. That’s all. Unless it’s edible. I will eat my weight in Jell-O.” He was joking, but also not. Maybe Wilson wouldn’t mind the joke as much if it involved a better desert than Jell-O. An Oreo-based prank? Now that’s more like it.

