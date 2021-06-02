Best-selling TV brand Vizio has finally unveiled their shiny new 2021 TV lineup, and buyers of all budgets should be thrilled by both the price and quality, of the new models. The announced lineup included four series of models, each offering different specs and price ranges for consumers. However, whether or not your shopping for a top-of-the-line P-Series or the budget-friendly D-Series, each model is a pretty good value. If you’re in the market for a new TV, here’s a breakdown of what each line offers, as well as prices and release dates.

P-Series

Out of all the series announced, the P-Series is the highest quality — and priciest — option. If you’re looking to pick one of these bad boys up, we know you want the nitty-gritty so here are the specs for you. Each one of these TVs comes with up to 1200 nits of brightness and 210 local dimming areas, allowing dynamic range tech like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

85-inch P85QX-J: $TBD, availability TBD

75-inch P75Q9-J: $2,200, available July 2021

65-inch P65Q9-J: $1,400, available July 2021

Reports Digital Trends:

If you’re wondering what it might be like to game on such a display, you’re in luck: Vizio had gamers in mind when building the P-series. Both models feature four HDMI 2.1 ports and a ProGaming Engine that supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and 4K at 120 frames per second (fps).

M-Series

While not as decked out as the P-Series models, the M-Series are also some top-of-the-line options for buyers. Just like the P-Series, the M-Series has quantum color technology. While these models don’t come with the dual-purpose TV stand the previous TVs have, it does still include the Vizio smart remote.

75-inch M75Q7-J: $1,400, available in July

70-inch M70Q7-J: $1,200, available in July

65-inch M65Q7-J: $900, available in July

58-inch M58Q7-J: $830, available in July

55-inch M55Q7-J: $800, available in June

50-inch M50Q7-J: $750, available in July

75-inch M75Q6-J: $1,000, available in July

70-inch M70Q6-J: $850, available in August

65-inch M65Q6-J: $680, available now

55-inch M55Q6-J: $580, available now

50-inch M50Q6-J: $530, available in July

43-inch M43Q6-J: $400, available in July

V-Series

So far, the V-Series seems to be the best value on this list and a really impressive mid-range option for consumers. Each of these TVs are 4K Dolby vision HDR compatible, with full-array backlighting and enhanced brightness and contrast. In addition, the series promises to handle next-generation gaming performance with ease, boasting the ability to run games in 4K@60Hz VRR.