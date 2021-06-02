Best-selling TV brand Vizio has finally unveiled their shiny new 2021 TV lineup, and buyers of all budgets should be thrilled by both the price and quality, of the new models. The announced lineup included four series of models, each offering different specs and price ranges for consumers. However, whether or not your shopping for a top-of-the-line P-Series or the budget-friendly D-Series, each model is a pretty good value. If you’re in the market for a new TV, here’s a breakdown of what each line offers, as well as prices and release dates.
P-Series
Out of all the series announced, the P-Series is the highest quality — and priciest — option. If you’re looking to pick one of these bad boys up, we know you want the nitty-gritty so here are the specs for you. Each one of these TVs comes with up to 1200 nits of brightness and 210 local dimming areas, allowing dynamic range tech like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.
- 85-inch P85QX-J: $TBD, availability TBD
- 75-inch P75Q9-J: $2,200, available July 2021
- 65-inch P65Q9-J: $1,400, available July 2021
Reports Digital Trends:
If you’re wondering what it might be like to game on such a display, you’re in luck: Vizio had gamers in mind when building the P-series. Both models feature four HDMI 2.1 ports and a ProGaming Engine that supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and 4K at 120 frames per second (fps).
M-Series
While not as decked out as the P-Series models, the M-Series are also some top-of-the-line options for buyers. Just like the P-Series, the M-Series has quantum color technology. While these models don’t come with the dual-purpose TV stand the previous TVs have, it does still include the Vizio smart remote.
- 75-inch M75Q7-J: $1,400, available in July
- 70-inch M70Q7-J: $1,200, available in July
- 65-inch M65Q7-J: $900, available in July
- 58-inch M58Q7-J: $830, available in July
- 55-inch M55Q7-J: $800, available in June
- 50-inch M50Q7-J: $750, available in July
- 75-inch M75Q6-J: $1,000, available in July
- 70-inch M70Q6-J: $850, available in August
- 65-inch M65Q6-J: $680, available now
- 55-inch M55Q6-J: $580, available now
- 50-inch M50Q6-J: $530, available in July
- 43-inch M43Q6-J: $400, available in July
V-Series
So far, the V-Series seems to be the best value on this list and a really impressive mid-range option for consumers. Each of these TVs are 4K Dolby vision HDR compatible, with full-array backlighting and enhanced brightness and contrast. In addition, the series promises to handle next-generation gaming performance with ease, boasting the ability to run games in 4K@60Hz VRR.
- 50-inch V505-J: $400 available now
- 55-inch V555-J: $500 available now
- 58-inch V585-J: $530 available in July
- 65-inch V655-J: $600 available now
- 70-inch V705-J: $700 available now
- 75-inch V755-J: $900 available now
- 70-inch V706-J: $750 available in June
- 75-inch V756-J: $920 available in June
D-Series
While these TVs are the lowest quality on this list, they’re markedly better than similarly priced TVs and are billed as smart TVs that “fit anywhere and do it all.” Each one of the models is now equipped with a new 2021 IQ processor and V-Gaming engine, making for faster UX, VRR, and even AMD FreeSync on select models. With a variety of sizes, both 1080p and 720p models, full array LED backlighting, this is a solid and budget-friendly series.
- 32-inch D32h-J: $180 available now
- 24-inch D24f-J: $160 available in August
- 32-inch D32f-J: $220 available in August
- 40-inch D40f-J: $250 available now
- 43-inch D43f-J: $300 available now
- 24-inch D24f4-J: $170 available in August
- 32-inch D32f4-J: $230 available in August
All of these models will be available at Best Buy, Costco, Target, Amazon, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and other electronics retailers.