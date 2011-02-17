A baby trashes the Palms Hotel

After the jump you can watch the trailer for Las Palmas, which won the award for Best Short Film at the Gothenberg Film Festival. Directed by Johannes Nyholms, it features his one-year-old daughter, Helmi, getting “drunk” and trashing a bar. Apparently, it’s already been seen by 400,000 people. I’m sorry for being late to the party, but I’m glad I still got in, because there’s drunk babies here and that rules. Seriously, watch it. I laughed a lot, and I hate babies worse than cancer.

GET OUTTA MY BAR, BABY! YOU’RE OUT OF CONTROL! HEY! DON’T YOU GUN FINGER ME, BABY, THIS IS SERIOUS!

I don’t know much about the film other than what I learned from this gloriously Google Translated Norwegian website:

Fill in the South Ball The big star of the short film, and the only living actor as such, is a filmmaker John Nyholms daughter Helmi (1). The rest of the characters is obsessed with dolls. The 14-minute film is about a soft night of charter tourists on the Canary Islands. Content may not be enough to get both child welfare and temperance people of the neck, but Papa John’s is not easily scared off.

I enjoy that Google Translate turns someone’s name into a pizza place. Also, I’m not going to lie, the idea that I could turn all of my future offspring’s bottles and sippy cups into miniature replicas of beer bottles and flasks and Jack Daniels fifths makes me much more excited about the prospect of reproducing.

MINI UPDATE: A few minutes after I posted this, I got an email from Rooftop Films saying Las Palmas will be featured (along with 150 other short films) as part of their summer series.