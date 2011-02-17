A baby trashes the Palms Hotel

After the jump you can watch the trailer for Las Palmas, which won the award for Best Short Film at the Gothenberg Film Festival. Directed by Johannes Nyholms, it features his one-year-old daughter, Helmi, getting “drunk” and trashing a bar. Apparently, it’s already been seen by 400,000 people. I’m sorry for being late to the party, but I’m glad I still got in, because there’s drunk babies here and that rules. Seriously, watch it. I laughed a lot, and I hate babies worse than cancer.
GET OUTTA MY BAR, BABY! YOU’RE OUT OF CONTROL! HEY! DON’T YOU GUN FINGER ME, BABY, THIS IS SERIOUS!
I don’t know much about the film other than what I learned from this gloriously Google Translated Norwegian website:
Fill in the South Ball
The big star of the short film, and the only living actor as such, is a filmmaker John Nyholms daughter Helmi (1). The rest of the characters is obsessed with dolls.
The 14-minute film is about a soft night of charter tourists on the Canary Islands. Content may not be enough to get both child welfare and temperance people of the neck, but Papa John’s is not easily scared off.
I enjoy that Google Translate turns someone’s name into a pizza place. Also, I’m not going to lie, the idea that I could turn all of my future offspring’s bottles and sippy cups into miniature replicas of beer bottles and flasks and Jack Daniels fifths makes me much more excited about the prospect of reproducing.
MINI UPDATE: A few minutes after I posted this, I got an email from Rooftop Films saying Las Palmas will be featured (along with 150 other short films) as part of their summer series.
Content may not be enough to get both child welfare and temperance people of the neck, but Papa John’s is not easily scared off.
New web site banner statement, please.
Guessing those tits are fake…
the idea that I could turn all of my future offspring’s bottles and sippy cups into miniature replicas of beer bottles and flasks and Jack Daniels fifths makes me much more excited about the prospect of reproducting.
Speaking from experience, it makes all of the random shouting much more enjoyable.
Jesus funlovin Christ! Vince now has to make little replica booze bottles to get excited? Dude, time to spend some time away from Market and Castro.
Whatever, she doesn’t even like guys. Bitch is a real bulltyke.
Real men give their kids real booze. That is all.
Who was the comedian that had the bit about babies being just like little drunks?
..Always yelling, throwing up, crying… stumbling all over the place and breaking shit! Making totally irrational demands when they make any sense at all, “I want cookies for dinner!” “No!” Then they just yell and start throwing things at the pets. Next thing you know they’ve shit their pants and passed out under the kitchen table.”
Or somethign like that.
The good thing is, she can only identify you by saying the word ‘vinth’
I heard you need to sext before you can reproduct.
Nick Swardson.
I’m not saying that’s definitely Nick Nolte’s bastard daughter, but the filmmaker probably needs to check his wife for bite marks.
Even Emo-Jews have their own Film Festival, but they obviously have great taste.
My mom’s pediatrician advised her that rubbing brandy on my gums was a good aid for teething. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a “toothache.”
By the time American film companies finish their seven-figure bidding war for this concept and paying off writers to give it a proper treatment, this feature-length movie will feature Will Ferrell and Jane Lynch.
Chicks like this are why I stick with drunker chicks. With a car and job.
Occasionally a mustache.
Charlie Sheen’s agent just signed her up.
What do you call a baby with a stuffed bra in a room filled with marionettes?
Berlusconi squared
@Crappy,
Dylan Moran?
Somewhere, Michael Gondry is really fucking pissed off that this dude ripped off one of his fever dreams.
All this nonsense is just distracting us from the real issue here: Johannes Nyholm’s floating head looks like a selfimportant douchewrangler.
No animals were raped in the posting of this comment.
Just thought someone might be concerned.
When I was a toddler and my parents took me to the beach, they had to watch me like a hawk or I’d wander off and steal strangers’ beer. I was a badass like that.
When I was that age, my parents stuffed my diapers. I sympathize I guess.
*fakes weeping
Someone just bit my ankle and asked if she’s single.
this girl grows up to be fo0hzy’s profile picture