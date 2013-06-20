SCANDAL: The Academy Of Motion Pictures Currently Employs An Ex Porn Director

Chalk another W up for Deadline honcho and Bret Easton Ellis’ arch nemesis Nikki Finke, as she laid the “TOLDJA!” down on the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences yesterday for a very peculiar recent hire. Back in February, Vicangelo Bulluck was hired by the Academy to be the new Managing Director for “Outreach and Strategic Initiatives”, but missing from his résumé, according to Finke, was a 10-year job history that included stints as a director and producer of softcore pornography.

Of course, you can bet your behinds that Finke got to the bottom of this and found the most outraged people in Hollywood to shake their fists in rage via email and/or text message.

But I’ve learned from insiders that Bulluck prominently displayed his previous non-profit job as Executive Director of the Hollywood Bureau of the NAACP on the impressive resume he submitted to the Academy at the NAACP, but he deliberately left off his 10-year soft porn credits. ”And when concerned female employees brought this issue to management, they confronted him,” a source tells me. “He said, ‘If it was OK with the NAACP, I thought it’d be OK with you.’ Did he get fired for withholding info on his resume? No. Now there’s a porn producer at the Academy!” I’m told that, when Kimberly Congdon, the Managing Director of Human Resources at AMPAS, was asked why she didn’t simply search IMDB for Bulluck’s credits before he was hired, she replied, “What’s the IMDB?”

You see, it’s Bulluck’s fault that HR didn’t know how to search the most commonly used entertainment industry resource to check his employment history from almost 20 years ago.

But that reminds me – when I was in high school, I worked at a South Florida car wash one summer with a bunch of illegal immigrants. Is that supposed to be on my résumé when I apply for a job at the United Nations? Can I leave that off and stick to the relevant stuff or will I later be fired for withholding the fact that I was young and needed money? Because that’s kind of the point that the Academy offered up when Finke came knocking.

AMPAS could not provide me with a description of Bulluck’s current job but he is listed high up on the roster of Academy administration in 6th place of importance. An AMPAS executive who asked not to be identified insisted to me that Bulluck’s soft porn past did not come as a surprise to the Academy and said, “We knew this when he was hired. It absolutely gave people pause. But he had enough recent references and great relationships. Besides, he was doing that producing 20 years ago. He was a struggling filmmaker.”

So what kind of movies are we talking about anyway? Knockin’ at the Backdoor 7? Babysitter Gets Fisted 14? When the Boys are Away 72? Haha, no. Here’s the punchline, courtesy of Bulluck’s publicly available IMDB profile:

Playboy: The Complete Anna Nicole Smith (video documentary) (co-producer – segment “Best of Anna Nicole Smith”) Playboy: The Best of Jenny McCarthy (video documentary) (co-producer) Playboy: Sisters (video documentary) (producer) Playboy: The Best of Anna Nicole Smith (video documentary) (co-producer) Playboy Girls of Radio: Talk, Rock and Shock (video documentary) (producer) Playboy: Fabulous Forties (video documentary) (producer) Playboy: Women of Color (video documentary) (producer) Playboy’s Playmate Bloopers (video documentary) (producer)

That’s right, in the 90s, Bulluck produced and directed Playboy videos. He didn’t write any of them, mind you, but I can’t imagine that it takes a talented scribe to think up, “Anna Nicole moves her breasts above the soap suds and winks at the camera.” Let’s forget that he then spent the 00s writing and producing the NAACP Image Awards. This man is tainted and should forever be branded with the scarlet P as a reminder that he cannot escape his past even though he has never tried to hide it.

