Armond White truthbombs awards show, makes Annette Bening cry

Last night was the scene of the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, an esteemed organization of which Armond White, our favorite thesaurificent cantankeramous, happens to chair. White being an old-school gangsta of the country club Gutentocracy who once told producer Scott Rudin to “go throw a cell-phone at some PA, you thin-skinned pussy”, there were bound to be some fireworks. Wait, did I say fireworks? I mean TRUTHBOMBS BURSTING IN AIR/PROOF THROUGH THE NIGHT A-DUBZ STILL HERE SKEET SKEET!
Armond White brought up ‘Black Swan’ director Darren Aronofsky to present an honor to his cinematographer. Immediately, Aronofsky seemed to be channeling his own black swan. [*queeeeef* -Ed]
“Keep it up,” Aronofsky said to White, “because you give us all another reason not to read New York Press.” [VillageVoice]
OOOOH SNAAAP. Meanwhile, Armond White is the ONLY reason anyone reads the New York Press.
It may have been a response to White’s review of Black Swan, which accused Aronofsky of “ethnic denial” and went on to discuss how much better Kanye West’s video for “Runaway” was.
But White is not “the Don Rickles of film criticism,” so his responses came off as “pompous and scolding,” [shocking. -Ed] the attendee says. Another person who was there describes it as “a mess—Armond broke the bank on insulting award winners he didn’t agree with.”
Like when he insulted Michelle Williams by introducing her with praise for her role in 2004’s Land of Plenty, which got mixed reviews. “I made that movie almost 10 years ago,” Williams said from the stage, according to people who were there. “I can’t imagine what you’ve said about me since then if you had to go back that far to say something nice.”
The only person he insulted by praising Michelle Williams’ acting was every other actor. Look, I’m all for the criticizees getting their digs in on the criticizer (myself included), but you gotta do better than “I can’t believe he only praised a movie of mine that’s so old!” By the way, your math sucks.
White also introduced playwright Tony Kushner, who was there to award The Social Network best picture, by saying, “Maybe he can explain why it won best picture.”
THIS AU-COURANT APPROBATION FOR THE SHAMELESS EXALTATION OF THE BOURGEOIS COMPUTOCRACY AIN’T FOOLIN A-DUBZ, BIATCH!
White did publicly express his gratitude to the assembled critics for their failure to award any honors to Noah Baumbach’s Greenberg. [ZING!]
At the end of the evening, Annette Bening got emotional and called for peace when she accepted her award for best actress for The Kids Are Alright: “Bening, tearfully, came close to lecturing critics for being mean little sh*ts,” one attendee said. Said another: “She said something like, ‘Can’t we all just get along?'” [Gawker]
Sidenote: Annette Bening is great, but The Kids Are All Right was terrible. It was a Tyler Perry movie for white people. God help us if we start praising poorly-made comedies just because they have unrealistic lesbians in them.
When he was alone at the microphone again, the critic said, “That’s all right. Darren reads me. That’s all I want. And because he reads me, he knows the truth.” [VillageVoice]
STOP CRYIN’, GIRL. A-DUBZ ONLY TRUTHBOMBS BECAUSE HE LOVES YOU SO MUCH.
Hey douchebags, if you don’t like the guy, what he says or what he stands for, then don’t show up and accept his goddamned award. The fact that Tom Cruise figured this out before you should make you want to skin yourselves alive.
Kirk Lazarus would put his Crying Monkey Award against anything White can throw against him.
This doesn’t bode well for getting Hollywood celebrities to attend a possible Filmdrunk Awards
A-Dubz made Annette Bening cry? Bitch shoulda had his money.
Much funnier than sneaking a raccoon into a New Year’s Eve party. It’s not like Annette Bening got rabies or anything.
When are the annual filmdrunk awards and the post-award orgy, btw? Do I wear my Chicken Suit to the awards and the go naked, or vice-versa?
We have an awards show?! I hope my old prom dress still fits.
Is it just me, or do Armond White and the golden-throated hobo Ted Williams kinda look alike?
*light bulb*
Oh, wow. Imagine, Ted Williams reading Armond White’s movie reviews aloud. You can’t hear it, but I just squealed in delight and anticipation.
The Mighty Feklahr would rather read White’s critique of Williams’ macaroni and cheese performance.
C-Tates as announcer for Filmdrunk Awards or GTFO
Wow, this Armond White fellow is making me tingle.
No, wait, that’s just the gonorrhea again.
I’m not accepting any FilmDrunk Awards until Chodin washes his goddamn hands. I…. I just can’t even tell what his fingers smell like anymore.
Armond White was just playing it calm. If he wanted to he would’ve went all B-Rabbit on everybody at the end. For Tony Kushner he would’ve paraphrased Immortal Technique:
“Social Network won best picture, it had nothing to do with luck/ it just means the critics who liked it are stupid as fuck!”
Word.
The Kids Are Alright: Like a Tyler Perry movie for white people but with 30% less gang rape
30% less gang rape? Are you saying that white people commit less crime, or is that 30% figure just a commentary on penis size?
If FilmDrunk Awards existed, I call dibs on presenting the Jonathan Brandis Lifetime Achievement Award. I’ve got some great zingers.
“I’m so nervous about public speaking, but Vince roped me into it, and although my stomach is in knots, I decided to hang around just long enough to honor tonight’s recipient. And can I just say how classy it is for the Carradine family to be here tonight? They were a little hesitant last year when they came to accept David’s award -he won last year -and to be honest, I thought we lost them with Fek and Pauly’s interpretive dance recreation of David’s demise, but they must’ve known it was out of love, because here they are…”
A little from column A and a little from column B, @seyDev
Also, a lot less random shouting
[Crappy stumbles drunk onto the stage and grabs mic from A-dubz]
Wait…wait…wait… I got something to say! Naw, Ima let him finish, I just wanted to say Gene Siskel’s last review was the best review, evah! Knowmsayin’? He was all like “…” and then he was all like “…” n shit. You caint beat dat shit A-Dubz! I’maout!
[Drops mic, grabs some trophy girl ass on the way out]
Wonder if Megan Fox will show up to accept for Jonah Hex. She has many volunteers to be her chair.
I can imagine C-Tates hosting an awards show.
C-Tates: Yo what up er’body. Dis ya boy, muh-phuckin O.G. C-Tates in da buildin. You know how we do. Welcome to Da muh-phuckin Film Drunk AWAAAAAARRRRRRRDDDDDSSSS!!!!!!!
*pauses for applause. One person claps once.
C-Tates: Yeah! We gon serve ya’ll bitches with dat real awards. None uh dat kiss whitey’s ass while he cry about global warmin bullshyt. Vince don’t play dat shyt. Ain’t dat right, Vince?
*camera goes to Vince in top balcony giving C-Tates the finger.
C-Tates: Yeah I feel ya. So this is named afta the website Film Drunk. Heh, Film Drunk. That’s what dey call me everytime I show up late to production hung over with nothing but sweatpants, one shoe on my foot and an opened condom wrapper stuck to my chest. BOUT IT BOUT IT, BEEEIIITTCCHHHH!!!!
Finally, an awards show that will put the drunkenness of the Golden Globes to shame.
“God help us if we start praising poorly-made comedies just because they have unrealistic lesbians in them.”
But what if they’re young and hot and naked and doing things to each other? Y’know . . . lesbian things. Then can we praise them?
Something something don’t be ashamed about your golden globes something…
+ coffee
They’re not golden, just white-girl-in-winter pale.
Snow globes?
@ Patty Boots
No matter what color they are, those type of globes are always golden. Add blue veins, then they’re platinum.
@Donk, what, you dont recognize the smell of your own mother and anus?
Where’s Sean Young when we need her?
FilmDrunk awards trophies are mini-statuettes made of bronze, showing an anal three-way between Vince, Fek and Autofellatio Walrus.
I once won first and third place in a “Snap the Carrot” contest but then got disqualified for having too much blood in my spooge.
What would have made this better was if Alcazar’s friends from ‘Futurama’ attended. They’d be all, “Ooooooh!” at the right times.
“Meanwhile, Armond White is the ONLY reason anyone reads the New York Press.”
TRUTHBOMBED. Armond has seemingly planted a baby in Vince