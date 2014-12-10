BookDrunk: ‘Tinseltown’ Has All The True Crime Drama Of Serial With The Glamour Of Hollywood’s Golden Age

It’s been interesting watching the success This American Life’s Serial podcast this year, and all of the subsequent “if you like Serial, check out ___” features. Especially since Serial mostly combines true crime, courtroom drama, and police procedurals, rich genres that have been popular since… well, probably forever. Hey, everyone loves a good murder mystery. And on that note, if you like real-life murder mysteries and/or rich (and richly-researched) accounts of Hollywood in its extravagant heyday, you should definitely check out Tinseltown: Murder, Morphine, and Madness at the Dawn of Hollywood, new in narrative non-fiction from novelist, biographer, and historian William J. Mann.

Simultaneously a true crime investigation and a historical account of some of the key figures in early Hollywood (especially the early battles between producers and would-be censors prior to the creation of the MPAA), the hub around which radiate Tinseltown‘s various spokes is the 1922 murder of director William Desmond Taylor. Working backwards from this center, Mann offers historical context and rich profiles of all the players, including Paramount founder Adolph Zukor, Will H. Hays (the namesake of the infamous Hays Code which preceded the MPAA), actresses Margaret Gibby Gibson and Mary Miles Minter, and assorted police officers, film types, and “locusts,” that peculiarly 20th century phenomenon of fame-seekers who came to Hollywood hoping to be stars only to turn to petty crime when it didn’t work out.

With shades of Devil In The White City (though with a much less overwrought style of prose, in my opinion), Mann dives headlong into his subject, a murder that was one of Hollywood’s first scandals (following closely on the heels of Fatty Arbuckle’s blackballing in the wake of the Virginia Rappe case, which is also covered in Tinseltown). The Taylor murder has been written about handful of times before, but never before “solved” as compellingly as in Tinseltown. Not that an “answer” was necessarily the point, since Mann builds so many cinematic scenes on the way to his conclusion that it’s no surprise to learn that he’s been in talks to turn it into a miniseries. My favorite scene involves Taylor’s black valet being interrogated by some knuckleheads from the FBI who are convinced that he knows something. Under the assumption that “negroes are inherently fearful of ghosts,” they drive the valet through a cemetery while one of their pals runs around with a sheet over his head pretending to be Taylor’s ghost, while the valet just shakes his head at their idiocy. Who knew real life could so closely resemble Scooby Doo?

Anyway, when I finished the book I thought the Hollywood-centric subject matter would make it a perfect first choice for this book feature I’d been wanting to do, and I got in touch with William J. Mann, whom I talked to by phone last week.

FILMDRUNK: Tinseltown is sort of a history told through the lens of this true crime story. With Serial becoming this big phenomenon, do you think people are more interested in true crime now?

Mann: Yeah, I mean I think it’s always been a popular genre but I do think there’s– I was really pleased that Harper Collins decided to promote this book as true crime, and in fact when I wander through Barnes and Noble, that’s where I find it. And that’s great, because if they had marketed it in film studies or Hollywood history or something, I think that wouldn’t have been the way to go. So, to answer your question, yes, and I think people are responding to stories that are real, and true, and historical. And in this case, told like a novel to really bring the story out.

FILMDRUNK: The central part of this book is William Desmond Taylor’s unsolved murder, and by the end of it, you come up with at least a pretty convincing theory as to who did it. If you’d done all that research without finding a compelling answer, would you still have written the book?

Mann: Yeah, because when I started, I didn’t know if I’d find the killer. I just wanted to bring that period of Hollywood to life, and my first goal was to tell the story about the scandals. Originally I thought I would probably go into more about Fatty Arbuckle and Olive Thomas and Wally Reed, I thought I would really tell of those scandal stories, but I realized that took away from the story. I would give them too much story, so I didn’t really know who the killer was at that point, but I figured I can always leave it ambiguous. But as I got going and I began doing more and more research, I began saying, “No, it seems like this is what happened,” and it just kept becoming more and more clear to me. So I am glad that I was actually able to end it with my own theory.

FILMDRUNK: On the note of Fatty Arbuckle [who was famously accused of the rape and murder of Virginia Rappe, eventually acquitted, but blackballed from Hollywood anyway] one of the big things that I kept thinking about after I read the book was how the court of public opinion has evolved since then. Do you see any parallels between Arbuckle and Bill Cosby? Are there lessons we’ve learned from that, or maybe false lessons that we shouldn’t have?

Mann: I mean, I think we’ve waited an awfully long time for poor Fatty. I think he was still alive for so many decades after that, I think now people kind of say, “Well, whether or not, I mean, there was never really much evidence against Fatty.” You know, we weren’t there that night in San Francisco with Fatty Arbuckle and we certainly weren’t in the rooms with Bill Cosby and these ladies. But there seems to be quite a bit more evidence against Bill Cosby. But then, I’m glad I’m not sitting on the jury.

FILMDRUNK: You talk about the Hays Code in the book and I’d always associated that with censorship and I assumed that the guy who came up with it was this conservative, church kind of guy, but then in the book he’s not like that at all–

Mann: He was. He was a conservative church guy, but I think there was more to him than that presumption.

FILMDRUNK: Right. And did you know about that when you started writing or was that sort of a surprise that came out of your research?

Mann: Yeah, no I didn’t know that. I had the same initial biases that you did, and was actually pleasantly surprised to realize what a decent guy he was. I mean later on, in the ’30s, he really perpetuated and had to kind of agree to the setup of the production code administration, which began censoring films actively, enforcing the production code, but it was never him that did that either. I think that’s important to remember, he never actually did any censoring. That was Joseph Green who was the head of the production code administration working under Hays. So Hays never was the censor even though that’s what they tried to set him up as being. He was actually a guy who believed in freedom of expression and really not sitting in judgment of anyone. He turned out to be a real breath of fresh air which I needed because the more I learned about Adolph Zukor, the more I realized he needed a kind of a counter balance in the story.

FILMDRUNK: Before I read [Tinseltown] I was reading One Summer: America, 1927 by Bill Bryson, and one of the things he touches on is how big the idea of spectacle was in the ’20s, where it was becoming this huge thing, that people were only just starting to understand. How much do you think that played into the Arbuckle Scandal and then the Taylor murder?

Mann: I think it’s not surprising that those scandals happened once the economy was better. People had money to buy these tapes and magazines again. Because there was a pretty steep recession right after the war and it really didn’t– the roaring ’20s really didn’t start to roar until about 1922. So that was the moment, I think, when newspapers realized, “Hey, we can make a big deal out of this.” At the same time, as you point out, that’s the ride of the spectacle film, that’s DeMille making Kings Of Kings and all of that. So it’s by the middle part and the later part of the ’20s, and it gets huge.

FILMDRUNK: Right, so do you think scandals are bigger news when the economy is better in general?

Mann: Yeah, probably. I mean, they certainly were– the scandal happened at that critical moment as the economy was getting better. It wasn’t quite as strong as it would get in say, ’24, ’25. But by ’22 things were getting better, people were going back to movies, and I think people were going back to work. So I think, yeah, you need money to run a scandal. I think that certainly helped it.

FILMDRUNK: And what do you think about our appetite for scandal in the ’20s versus now? Do we like a scandal more, or less? Are we less immature, or more?

Mann: Well, it’s different, obviously, because we’re talking about different platforms, and different kinds of celebrities. But in fact, what struck me researching and writing this book was how very similar it really is. The celebrities were becoming more famous for their off-screen behavior and antics than they were for anything they did on-screen. Zukor was a capitalist who believed in “too big to fail,” he was trying to gobble up all– consolidate all the companies under one big banner. The religious conservatives were saying that Hollywood values were destroying the fabric of America. So in some ways, it’s the same thing. We had the same sorts of discussions, and the same– it’s just obviously in a much more concentrated way then, because there was the movies and that was it. Now we’ve got movies but we’ve also got various forms of television whether it be cable, or Netflix, or internet, YouTube and people who do nothing but make YouTube videos and they’re famous. The appetite for scandal is, I think, exactly the same, except we have so much more of it. So many more platforms.