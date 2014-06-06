Bro, Do You Even Montage? An ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Review

Why We Montage
“It’s like Groundhog Day!” an audience member shouted, 45 minutes into a press screening of Edge of Tomorrow attended by my friend Eric Snider in Portland. If you’ve ever wondered why things like Two and a Half Men or Big Bang Theory are the way they are, it’s because these are the kinds of people that populate our nation’s focus groups and studio audiences, halfway house residents dictating studios’ assumptions about the average American. I swear, attend enough press screenings and focus groups, and you will eventually lose faith in the concept of the jury trial.
To borrow a comparison from the grunt that swamp creature made while attempting to ladle grease-soaked popcorn into his maw with a flipper, yes, Edge of Tomorrow is like Groundhog Day. That’s the pitch. Tom Cruise lives the same day – the day of a catastrophic battle against alien invaders – over and over again. Along the way, he meets some badly accented caricatures, hears Bill Paxton repeat a series of aphorisms, falls for Emily Blunt (Player 2, I think her character is called), and slowly but surely gets better at pew pew-ing stuff to death with his exoskeleton thingy.
“Groundhog D-Day,” “50 First Judgement Dates” – glib headline opportunities abound. But to extend the analogy, the major difference between Edge of Tomorrow and Groundhog Day is that whereas Groundhog Day takes a high concept and runs with it, Edge of Tomorrow just sort of tunnels into it. Imagine if Groundhog Day was 90 minutes of Bill Murray meeting with wild-eyed scientists exchanging charts and graphs about what was happening to him and how to stop it and maybe 90 seconds of all the fun stuff, like stealing groundhogs and trying to sleep with random coffee shop women, and you get an idea of Edge of Tomorrow. In Groundhog, the question of why Bill Murray kept reliving the same day was kept satisfyingly unspecified. Because the truth is, we don’t really care. We already bought in.
Edge of Tomorrow feels like a million monkeys with a million typewriters on a million grams of mescaline couldn’t have come up with it, but unfortunately spends all its style and energy trying to explain and resolve a plot device that we’ve already implicitly accepted upon buying the ticket. The craft and talent is evident, but it’s mostly wasted on non-stop exposition in an extended montage about vague aliens.
Every time I bash one of these movies, a commenter will tell me to “just shut your brain off and enjoy it, bro!”
Yeah, man, I’m trying to. It’s tough when a movie spends 40 minutes trying to make its dumb plot sound logical. Just make with the alien guts and everyone’s happy.
I don’t go into these things with a checklist, but judging by what I’ve enjoyed, I seem to have two basic requirements when it comes to mainstream sci-fi:
1. A big idea to play with. The way Her played with the idea of customizable consciousness or Transcendence played with the idea of the singularity – I don’t need a super profound allegory or a ton of character development, just a big sandbox to play in.
2. An interesting antagonist (the good guys are never as interesting as the bad guys in these kinds of movies).
That’s pretty much it. Edge of Tomorrow does a lot of things well, but it fails these basics. It’s a device in search of an idea in search of an antagonist.
In Edge, Tom Cruise plays a military PR rep with crushed abalone teeth and a rich malty tan who gets thrust onto the front lines of a war against aliens through his own off-putting assholeism. Like his best roles, in Magnolia and Collateral, his alligator smile and lizard eyes work best when depicting the disingenuous, and he’s well cast here. Bill Paxton and Brendan Gleeson get memorable turns as Cruise’s commanding officers, while the rest of his squad (J-Squad) is made up of Mike Tyson’s Punch Out caricatures, folks with veritable fathoms of depth, like the girl with dreads, a fake nose, and a terrible southern accent who calls everyone “bitch.”
Fine. I don’t need to know much about these people. But the film manages to waste a good 40 minutes of screen time explaining a time travel methodology that was more obtuse and convoluted than Scientology dogma. See, there are these aliens called “alphas,” and others called “omegas,” and the omegas use the alphas to manipulate time with their blood, and Tom Cruise got infected with their blood, so now he’s part of their massive central nervous system and reliving time along with them and… you know what, never mind. It’s not that it’s too complicated to understand — I mean, it is — but the bigger issue is that I don’t care.
Even with all that tedious exposition, we never get much of a sense of the aliens. I don’t mean I needed to know why they invaded Earth or their ten desert island discs or their turn ons, but I left the film not even knowing what their skin might feel like. You get no visceral sense of them – think the meaty chest burster in Alien, or the drool – those little things that make you feel the threat. Edge of Tomorrow‘s aliens, around which the entire movie is theoretically built, are just these semi-abstract Koosh balls made of slinkies that fly (?) around arbitrarily (sometimes in the ground, sometimes in the air). One of the key moments Tom Cruise keeps reliving involves his transport plane being shot down (relax, this is in the trailer). I still have no idea how the aliens managed to do this, because we never once see any of them manning a gun. Do they shoot the planes down with guns, or with fireballs from their mouths or big caustic projectile poops from their cloacas or whatever? I still have no idea. If I’m going to be scared of something, I at least want to know what its butthole looks like. Say what you will about Oblivion, the kill-droids were cool as hell – floating shiny iPod droids of fascism, complete with malevolent beeping sounds. That’s characterization. Edge of Tomorrow has virtually none.
As cute and shiny as Edge of Tomorrow is, and for all its cleverly-edited montage sequences, I never felt any visceral attachment to it beyond “gee, I sure hope this handsome guy beats this video game.” Because that’s all it really is, some guy gradually learning cheat codes. Groundhog Day left purposely vague the method of Bill Murray’s time travel, and never set an end goal for him to get out of it. He has to explore and gradually figure it out for himself, and you fill in the blanks. In Edge, a random scientist dude literally explains the entire thing in two minutes with an elaborate hologram sequence. Seriously, are the touch screen and holograph industries financing action films? How is it that every single action film of the last ten years manages to include a touch screen sequence?
If the entire plot of Groundhog Day was “kill Ned Ryerson,” and the movie consisted solely of montages where Bill Murray gets closer and closer to his goal and then finally achieves it, it’d be pretty boring. And so is Edge of Tomorrow.
GRADE: C+
Just please tell me Bill Paxton says “Game over, man!” and winks at the screen.
It wouldn’t actually surprise me if he said to the troops, “Today boys and gals, you’re going on a goddamn bug hunt.” I mean, I love Paxton, but if he can’t reference Aliens, what good is he?
Though I would settle for a Tombstone reference. None of his lines, obviously, but even a “c’mon huckleberry, time to man up!” would suffice.
@Had To Be Said: If Seth MacFarlane wrote the screenplay it would have all of that plus Tom Cruise sliding into a battlefield in his underwear.
Hudson as an E-8. Fuckin’ A!
If Chuck Lorre had written it, it would be Tom Cruise tries to nail Emily Blunt over and over while a laugh track plays, sans laughs. And it would have starred Charlie Sheen, and Jim Parsons as the scientist. What I’m saying is, Chuck Lorre sucks, I guess.
“Today is the day we declare our independe–oh wait, I’m Bill Paxton”
“2. An interesting antagonist (the good guys are never as interesting as the bad guys in these kinds of movies).”
This is why the last even close to compelling villain was Agent fucking Smith. No one gives a fuck about the hero because they’re just the perspective character. Like the title characters in sitcoms. They’re completely replaceable. Ted sucks balls on HIMYM. All of the interesting characters are the supporting cast putting him and by extension us through goofy, ponderous, and even stupid and forgettable shit. The same is true with action and thriller heroes. If they had any real character or flavor to them they would be capable of solving the problem in the first ten minutes or not giving a shit and there goes the movie.
I take that back about Smith. General Zod was compelling to an extent. It was the rest of Man of Steel that made me want to blow my fucking brains out at how depressing and dark and cruel as it was.
We need good villains and less motherfucking exposition.
That’s the other thing. Exposition. Exposition sucks. I don’t just blame the directors and screenwriters. I blame the studio execs who listen to these fucking mouth breathers you described who comprise every focus group and test screening and are so stupid that they literally need to have the movie come to a grinding halt to explain the plot to them like the five year olds they are.
I also hate Tom Cruise. So it figures this movie is a clusterfucked turd of all that awful shit.
Martin, you beat me to it. I was gonna say, in today’s watered down liberal PC America where everyone (particularly Hollywood) is afraid to offend anyone, I feel like over the past 15 years we’ve had nothing but either movie villains that are so “bland” in terms of their character, their race, and of course, their motivation, that THIS is the true reason why “Real” action movies don’t exist anymore (forget the R-rated vs. PG-13 rated action movie debate. It’s a moot point) since audiences just can’t see themselves getting invested in the hero, since he doesn’t have an equal to go against. OR, the other obvious thing, voiceless CG monsters that exist moreso as entity for the hero or heroes to fight, and nothing more.
This is why I believe people today get up in arms with action movie remakes. Because today’s watered down stories and violence in action movies simply can’t hold a candle to the classics of the past. With the exception of the aforementioned Agent Smith (who of course became a parody of himself in the sequels), I think Loki might be the only “Villain” in any recent “action” movies that audiences actually care about enough to go see. I’d say The Joker in the Dark Knight as well, but I’m unfortunately in the camp of “I don’t care if his motivations and actions keep changing throughout the film is the very core of his character. I believe it’s lazy writing that they used as a scapegoat to keep themselves from falling into any holes”.
This is what Stallone should’ve realized when he made Expendables 2. Having Van Damme play the villain looks great in the trailers. Having him show up for roughly 10 minutes of screentime, without much real motivation, it’s both lazy and a disappointment for hardcore old school fans like myself. And by the the look of the teasers and trailers for EX3, it looks like he’s gonna do the same thing with Mel Gibson.
I really wish DREDD 3D hadn’t bombed in theaters. That movie not only had a great villain (who’s a better tragic character than all the money and CG George Lucas could throw into the prequels to make us care about Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Notice how I didn’t say characterization or motivation?) but as far as I’m concerned, it was more of a 80’s action throwback than Expendables 1 and 2 combined. Same goes for Punisher War Zone.
TLDR: Give me Hans Gruber and Clarence Boddicker over aliens and robots any day. Even the first Ninja Turtles movie had the turtles fight people instead of robots (like in the cartoon). Even “I Am Legend” would’ve been better if they had simply hired no-name extras working for scale to get fitted with prosthetics and make-up than going with CG. Keep the movie exactly the same but change that one little detail, and the film’s score goes from 3/10 to a 6/10. And the horror element goes from a 4/10 to an 8/10.
I agree with both of you. And Vice, I’m glad you brought up Dredd. That movie was completely awesome and Lena Headley’s villain was great. They spent about 2 minutes reading her rap sheet with a few flashbacks interspersed, and you felt like you knew about what drove this person to become who she is. It didn’t make her overly sympathetic, it just made you appreciate her villain and screentime more.
Also, she skinned that guy.
Half the reason “The Dark Knight” is my most favoritest movie of all time was how compelling Ledger was. (I just get such a warm and fuzzy feeling whenever he’s on screen.)
Same reason I forgive a lot of the flaws w/ “TDKR” – Bane’s almost just as cool a character.
I actually really liked Russell Crowe in 3:10 to Yuma. I thought he did a good (if not hammy as hell) job as a villain and as a foil to Christian Bale’s character.
Javier Bardem in Skyfall was just about perfect.
Sharlto Copley’s insane South African in Elysium was good enough for me to forgive how fucking terrible Jodie Foster was.
I’d also like to nominate Philip Seymour Hoffman in whatever Mission Impossible that was. He was genuinely scary to me.
He was sheer brilliance in No Country for Old Men, and that movie perfectly encapsulated the need for a compelling bad guy. The bad guy IS that story.
I thought that President Business from the Lego movie was a pretty great villain as well.
We talkin’ about movie villains?
I’ve mentioned a movie caled Reign of Assassins before because it’s a fantastic action movie that deserves greater recognition. Its brilliantly skilled villain – the court eunuch/master assassin – has the greatest motivation possible; he’s after a mystical artifact in the possession of the heroine that he’s convinced he can use to grow his junk back so he can bang his hot protégé..
Although we didn’t know he was THE villain until the end of the movie (and I hadn’t read the graphic novel), I loved Ozymandias in Watchmen. A “bad guy” that, mathematically, was doing good. Kind of the same reason I liked Zod in Man of Steel (although I hated the rest of that movie). Both characters had depth and motivations I could relate to. For me, a good villain is one that I could see myself becoming rather than a cardboard cutout who just kills for the sake of killing*.
*Except for Heath Ledger’s Joker. But there are always outliers :)
I prefer Werner Herzog as a villain IRL.
I just need to sound off for Dredd. Ma Ma was just so real. You could feel that constant atmosphere of violent urban nightmare pressure that could create people so ruthless. Also a perfect example of a sci-fi action protagonist that is totally singular. He’s definitely not some blank to walk you through Peach Trees.
“Who has two thumbs and is an excellent baddie? I am such a man.” – Werner Herzog
Huh, I agree with all of this. I re-watched Dredd a few weeks back and was mesmerized by Lena Headey. She wasn’t on screen all that much and barely said anything, but her performance was something like the Mona Lisa. Hard to explain why you couldn’t look away.
Ledger’s Joker: awesome villain.
Man of Steel’s Zod, also an awesome villain, and he even goes so far as to explain himself. Man of Steel works best if you think of it as a First Contact film and NOT a Superman film (the You Are Not Alone sequence may be the creepiest introduction to a character we’ve had in ANY move for quite some time, and it fucking WORKS on every level. Watch that shit and not get goosebumps), I believe.
Dredd: Lena Heady was amazing. That movie needs a goddamn sequel because Karl Urban was also excellent as Dredd.
But most other movies? I can’t even tell you why most people are doing shit. Money, basically, but that gets so old so fast, and half the time they could make so much more by legally selling all the amazing things they design just to STEAL money. Makes no damn sense. And I cannot stand movies that have aliens or creatures that spend millions on design and seconds on screen with them (I’m looking at you, Super 8), which sounds exactly like this shitshow.
@Martin – don’t let this review make up your mind without seeing the movie. I love Vince but we wouldn’t be able to agree on what beer to drink if there was only one bottle left in the fridge. I really enjoyed this movie, and I am not typically a Tom Cruise or sci-fi fan. I also definitely want a beer now, so that San Francisco cocksucker better not have drank the last one.
@Al I don’t like Cruise, and I’m 50/50 on Liman. So it’s not like Vince is the fulcrum pushing me away from the cinema in this case.
Best villain of the 21st century? Det. Alonzo Harris. What makes Mark Millar a fucking twit is when he said Nemesis was if Batman were a cunt. The Joker is already that character. The Joker is just as blank a character as Batman. Shit happens around them that the world has to deal with. What makes a villain a real villain is that they have to have something appealing about them. There’s nothing appealing about The Joker. He’s a shit villain in the comics, and he’s a shit villain in the movie, because there’s nothing that would make you want to be him or support him or have anything to do with that fucking psychopath. Alonzo? He’s right. He was right when I saw that movie for the first time in October 2001 and he was right every time I’ve seen in in the last 13 years. At least he’s compelling enough to make him seem right for a while. He’s convincing, and sells something you want, and Denzel sells him as someone who knows what he’s talking about, and is someone you could follow. He’s confident, badass, ruthless, and charismatic.
That’s a fucking villain.
Phil Connors probably killed Ned Ryerson (and everyone else in town) a few times at least, just to see if THAT would end the cycle.
Darkest timeline…
Probably? He fucking flayed Needle Nose Ned, or Ned-the-Head, if you will. He brutally raped and murdered countless people (men & women). He lived that day over and over for like 25 years. He committed atrocities worse than Mao & Hitler combined.
This is getting pretty good reviews across Rotten Tomatoes and Vince liked Transcendence and hated Captain America 2, so I think I’ll check this out. Plus the plot sounds more like Source Code than Groundhog Day (there’s an actual clear end goal in mind of finding the bomb) and that movie was still pretty good and kinda moving, so I’m relatively optimistic that this will be cool.
Also Emily Blunt is a hotter Katy Perry and I would basically watch anything she’s in.
I actually made the same comparison after seeing this one to Source Code. But I think this ended a looot better than Source Code’s schmaltzy and confusing ending.
And, at the end of the day, it’s pretty entertaining.
Plus I didn’t have a problem with the Aliens remaining confusing and really sorta intangible. It made it a bit scarier, but also, more effective to the futility of the whole movie’s conceit. In my opinion. I can totally see Vince’s point of that being frustrating too.
You should check out Devin Faraci and James Berardinelli’s reviews. They’d probably be more in line with your tastes (I know they are with mine).
And I might disagree, but Vince always provides a good argument.
Vince and I often disagree, but we’re in accord on this one. It’s a highly entertaining stupid action movie, but it could have been a lot better.
That said, I was surprised by just how darkly comedic it got. I half expected Tom Cruise’s deaths to get more and more elaborate while set to the tune of Yakety Sax.
Same here. It’s getting good reviews, it’s got the Groundhog Day thing going on. Emily Blunt. I can’t really take much Tom Cruise, but this seems very watchable.
Dan, I expect someone to make said death montage into a video on youtube the week after this film is released on dvd lol.
I agree on the dark comedy points. There was a lot of laughter in the theater I was in, and even some clapping at the more outlandish early deaths.
The movie gets really melancholy really fast because of how much repetition it only hints. For example, when Cruise rescues Blunt for the first time, you can tell how long it took to get there due to his reactions. Everything kind of adds up.
I was rooting for the two of them at the end. It felt earned.
Vince Mancini seems to hate anything that seems mainstream. We get it bro, you’re so indie you know watch movies only when less than 3 people are in the cineplex. But, and I know I’m going to get flack for this, if you read the book the movie was based on (All You Need is Kill) you’ll see that there is a point in him discovering why he keeps reliving the same day. Now they made some major changes in turning it into a film but the essence is still there. So comparing it to Groundhog Day is a bit unfair and totally misses the point of the story. Personally I’m looking forward to it. I guess from now on any movie Vince likes, I’ll avoid and any movie he hates, I’ll see. Thanks man.
” I guess from now on any movie Vince likes, I’ll avoid and any movie he hates, I’ll see.”
Sadly, his most recent reviews have felt this way. He hated Pacific Rim but liked Godzilla (a mess of a movie) and he hated Captain America 2. Worse, his reasoning is all over the place. For Captain America, one issue ruined the whole movie (the borne style action) and on Godzilla, Transcendence, and Noah he loved it because they were a mess of a movie which means he hated one movie for a very specific reason, yet was able to forgive many more faults and even see them as strengths. I guess this is somewhat to be expected from a subjective opinion, but it reads as inconsistent.
His worst review was last week’s “A Million Ways to Die in the West” where he disliked the film simply because he doesn’t like Seth MacFarlane’s humor. Although, one has to question how much of Seth’s humor Vince actually is aware of as he said he watched 2 different 20min sections of Ted and came to two different conclusions about the film. If that doesn’t scream quality film reviewing, I don’t know what does. (BTW, I haven’t seen MacFarlane’s movie but it looks awful. Vince’s bad review probably was funnier)
I like Vince’s writing, but this summer blockbuster season’s reviews have been bad (starting with Captain America 2 or maybe Noah). All critics/writers go through ruts, so I’ll keep coming back to read Vince’s reviews as I think he’s one of the better reviewers out there.
For the most part I like Vince’s writing. I don’t know why he’s been off point of late. I loved Captain America 2.
Yea. Captain America 2 was one of the best action movies I’ve seen in a long while and Godzilla was a sad, frustrating mess. I love Vince’s writing and I’ll continue to read, but his reviews aren’t going to influence my viewing decisions. It does feel like he’s kind of fallen into the rut of hating everything mainstream. I go out of my way to see a lot of indie films as well (seeing Night Moves tonight) but if a mainstream movie is good, I’m more than willing to give it it’s due.
His Godzilla and Million Ways to Die reviews were pretty spot on for me. And I say that as someone who can tolerate Family Guy.
So the movie fucks up and leaves out a crucial plot point and when Vince doesnt like the movie its his fault? A review is an opinion. I dont trust just one person’s opinion, especially if I dont know them personally.Occasionally I will read more than one review of a film if Im really unsure of the film but I usually make up my mind either from a teaser trailer and/or a review.
It seems that if a reviewer doesnt match up on everything someone likes they are somehow an inferior critic. Take all reviews with a grain of salt and be good to people duuuude
@Steev
what
“Vince Mancini seems to hate anything that seems mainstream. ”
You got me, bro. That’s why I compared this to those obscure arthouse hits Transcendence and Oblivion.
“I guess from now on any movie Vince likes, I’ll avoid and any movie he hates.”
And any shred of nuance. Have fun with that.
“His worst review was last week’s “A Million Ways to Die in the West” where he disliked the film simply because he doesn’t like Seth MacFarlane’s humor.”
This seems like a great reason to dislike a film. Isn’t that movie just a vehicle for Seth MacFarlane humor? “You’re not allowed to dislike Ace Ventura just because you don’t like Jim Carey being goofy!”
“His worst review was last week’s “A Million Ways to Die in the West” where he disliked the film simply because he doesn’t like Seth MacFarlane’s humor.”
Also, I thought I took great pains to illustrate that I enjoy a lot of Seth MacFarlane’s humor, just not the non-joke references and him repeating the same gags. If I were to take my feelings about his humor out of the equation that review would’ve been a thousand, nay, a million times worse.
Vince are you liking and hating things again based on THEIR OWN MERITS AND YOUR OPINION OF THOSE MERITS?!? I warned you about having opinions and not just blindly following everyone’s lead! I guess I’ll just say you like indie pictures like the last movie you liked some Japanese b.s. Named Godzilla.
to be fair, @Vince Mancini , while Transcendence isn’t some arthouse indie thing I do think pointing out that you enjoyed it is a reasonably fair example if someone wants to paint you as a contrarian. It was a bomb critically and financially…
That said, I don’t really give a shit. I don”t think you’ve all of a sudden changed your tastes or anything. At this point anyone who reads your stuff regularly should understand what you like and don’t like. It’s consistent.
@vince, If you took out your feelings about his humor out of your review completely, it would be shorter, not necessarily worse. You reviewed his style of humor or your version of his style of humor as well as a ploy used in comedy movies (unattractive guy with hot girl) more than the actual movie. But maybe that’s a problem with more the genre than your decision making.
Comedy movies are the hardest to write reviews for I’m sure. The idea of subjectivity is never more apparent than seeing what makes one person laugh versus another. It’s that subjectivity that probably makes critic reviews of comedies the most ignored of any genre. An audience knows what they think is funny and will or won’t go see a movie based solely on the names around it or the premise.
Maybe I just view movie reviews written about comedies as pointless and viewed your review through that. I don’t know. Like I said in the earlier post, I enjoy your writing and reviews but I’ve disagreed with a number of them recently. Oh well, can’t wait for the next one. (I’m eagerly awaiting what you might say about the new Transformers as those movies always find a way to lower the bar, but maybe you’ll surprise…)
“Vince Mancini seems to hate anything that seems mainstream.”
Can RadioLab, Cracked, or This American Life do a podcast about the phenomenon of people accusing each other of faking opinions?
It’s one thing to say “I don’t read Mancini because he and I have different criteria about what makes a good movie.” It’s another to say “I don’t read Mancini because, deep down, everyone has lived lives that are similar enough that we can agree on what’s good and what sucks, but people like Mancini pretend that they don’t.”
I believe it’s possible to have life experiences that allows a movie like, say, “Footloose” to speak to you in a deep and profound way. The movie still sucks, but I would never accuse someone who genuinely connects with it of “just faking it to get attention.” That sort of thinking implies that, no matter what we say, we all deep down want to watch “Harry Potter” and read “Lord of the Rings” while sitting underneath our Thomas Kinkaid paintings. Possibly while muttering “subtitles are for fags.”
I think there are way more people out there pretending to like something popular to fit in than there are people pretending to be contrary.
This description is pretty much what I was expecting, sadly. I’m sure it will still be a fun movie for me and my wife to see once, but I doubt it will go in the permanent collection.
Groundhog Day? Not, “It’s like (insert random video game)!!! And crushing a testicle trying to quick burst thumping the fuck out of the fire button?
Drats, maybe next time.
“If I’m going to be scared of something, I at least want to know what its butthole looks like.”
Truer words never written.
going up on my fridge
I’m getting this put on a wood carving to put in my kitchen.
I’m not surprised it didn’t come out better. It’s to be expected when you have hack Hollywood writers translate a good but often nonsensical Japanese novel to the big screen.
You know what? This is the hammer on the nail.
A lot of Japanese literature is completely incomprehensible, at the least in terms of backstory. Trying to explain it is just nutty.
But the real question is, does Tom Cruise run in this? I NEED ANSWERS!!!
Did we see the same movie? The Edge of Tomorrow I saw was pretty darn good. I don’t see why you have to compare it to Groundhog Day frame by frame.
yep, that’s exactly what he did – a frame by frame comparison to groundhog day and nothing more…
@AB: [www.merriam-webster.com]
THIS SUMMER. Vince must go back in time to re-do his previous reviews to make average summer blockbusters turn into EXTREME FANBOY FANTASIES. Vince Mancini is on THE BORDER OF YESTERDAY.
I liked “Edge of Tomorrow” a lot. It’s like an anti-superhero movie. The hero gets good at stuff not by being born with superpowers but through practice and repetition, just like in real-life. Okay, so he has a time loop to help him out. Whatever.
And “EoT” isn’t ashamed to be a straight-ahead action movie, with a goal, coherent action, and sharply-drawn (if shallow) characters. Obstacles get harder, stakes get higher. Compare that to the way superhero hero moves shoehorn pretentious bullshit about politics (Marvel), gay rights (X-Men), and faux-profound questions (Bat- and Spider-man) with the subtlety of a speculum, all while suffering from nonsense plots and murky action.
There’s nothing wrong with movies being about violence used to solve mysteries and achieve goals. I’m done with dopes in tights who think they’re too good for a strong narrative structure giving me highschool lectures about morality.
Also I liked “Edge of Tomorrow” for its own sake.
I meant to say “the way superhero MOVIES,” not “superhero moves.” I wish I didn’t have to get so drunk every morning.
^^^^Fully agree
It reminded me of playing a video game every time Cruise said something like “I dont know whats next, I’ve never made it this far”
Also, the laughs perfectly straddled the fence between being shoehorned in/too self-satisfied and actually worked
I’m totally fine with it being straight forward and using violence to solve the outcome. It would’ve worked for me if they’d spent just a fraction of the time they spent on exposition rendering the actual aliens. They were just this totally vague abstraction. Compare the aliens in this to Alien, or, like I said, even Oblivion. It was smartly done, but totally lacking in character.
In the source material, All You Need is Kill, they explain next to nothing about the aliens. Everything the lead characters know comes from their experiences fighting them, as well as what Rita learned during her previous tour in the UK (where she also got sucked into a weird time cycle). Even then, it isn’t much, which makes sense given that these are two grunts, not military intelligence.
Vince your’e right – the aliens did come off as placeholders and derived from the aliens in the Matrix
If I remember correctly from the book (All You Need is Kill), the aliens are suppose to be 3-meter tall and made of sand, resembling something like a giant starfish…. that also shoots a laser beam. they landed in the ocean and evolve/configure based on the surrounding ecosystem and materials available.
^Antbaby Machete Squad Leader They explained almost next to nothing about the Xenomorphs in the Aliens movie and yet they were still able to effectively render the aliens as actual physical characters with substance. They were able to show how sinister and dangerous the aliens were instead of having a tough military chick and geeky science guy explain it to the audience.
Vince, I am surprised that Ben Mendhlson being in this movie didnt cause you to bump it up a letter grade
Probably thinking of Noah Taylor in the movie. They look similar. Noah Taylor was recently in the past couple of seasons of Game of Thrones.
@hahe71 there ya go….full disclosure, I also spent 75% of “The Possession” thinking that Jeffery Dean Morgan was Javier Bardem
@Santander
Wait… they’re different people?
@ Antbaby Machete Squad Leader , Javier Bardem would never have let Magic City get cancelled.
@Santander
Oh I bet all us Australians look the same to you, right?
In my theater TINY SPOILERS when Cruise was very clearly blackmailing the general the guy behind us was yelling “extortion. Extorion! Extortion!!!” I shit you not three times louder each time. I spent a good part of the next scene trying to figure out what he wanted us to do: applaud that he understood basic plot points or thank him for explaining basic plot points?
Having said that I enjoyed the film quite a bit. I didn’t think the aliens were too hard to understand but I didn’t find them as cool as say the aliens so I agree about that. And I thought every thing was on point.
I agree with Vince about the aliens not being massively sketched out, but then to me that just made them more interesting, especially as you could then draw your own conclusions about why they were here. I was also a fan of the design and SFX used for them, they actually looked like something not of this world, instead of the generic 2/4 arms and legs we normally get. However, they were really secondary to the whole ‘day starts again’ concept to me, and the film in my view was more about Cruise’s journey into becoming a better person and leader.
Seriously though, they should have cast Bill Murray in this and called it Groundhog Day 2: Hog Harder.
I bet Vince Mancini still rents VHS tapes from Le Video and he only picks the ones with the most dust on them.
Vince, I will make it my duty to see that this quote ends up on your tombstone:
“If I’m going to be scared of something, I at least want to know what its butthole looks like.”
This also describes my dating philosophy.
Wow, he’s copping a lot of shit today for not agreeing with people’s likes/dislikes.
I read these reviews to hear more about a film, but I understand reviewing is completely subjective. Yes, he didn’t like Captain America 2 because of shaky cam. You know what? I fucking hate shaky cam too. Knowing that detail moved it from a “must see!” to a “rental” in my mind, and I’m happy about that.
I was excited for this film, but I hate when sci-fi dwells on concept and exposition and doesn’t play in the world they’ve created, so I’ll probably skip this one too. I was excited because one of my favorite parts of groundhog day is how it’s left unexplained, it just seems a trivial ddetail compared to the rest of the film.
“If I’m going to be scared of something, I at least want to know what its butthole looks like.”
That’s exactly why I’m so afraid of Vince’s mom. Like, every other night.
I’m confused. Is this movie about a video game character or not?
This negative review is the first thing that’s made me more likely to see it, and each subsequent positive review has driven me away. That is all the honesty I have. Back to typo-ridden dick jokes.
I absolutely loved the film, although it might have helped that I went in with tiiiiny expectations.
I thought it was fast paced, quite chucklesome here and there, and had some very well choreographed action set pieces. (No puke inducing shaky cam, YEAH!)
The bit with Emily Blunt sweatily writhing against the floor, whilst winking at me and licking her lips, also helped a lot.
Remember that shot they showed about five times where she unnecessarily arches her back as she gets up off the floor? I enjoyed that.
Honestly, out of all the perfectly good and fun mainstream blockbusters that Vince has shit on I’m surprised that this is the one that really seems to have riled people up.
I don’t understand his weirdly contemptuous reasoning in this one. Maybe I’ll get it when I see the movie this weekend.
It’s just more spill over from the last year’s negative Pacific Rim review.
Don’t know why I wrote “the last year”.
Because you wanted to sound fancy. Anyway, I don’t recall with any detail the last year’s Pacific Rim review, but I did recently re-watch it and it sucked ass in every way except for cool monsters, bro, and keep takin’ that shirt off, Jax.
I’m fairly surprised also, having seen it. It was one of those movies that never really made a whole lot of logical sense, but the watching was so neat that it didn’t bother you so much. I heard people use the “shut your brain off” trope all the time too. With this movie, I was actually able to, and maybe that was the difference.
Considering the internet’s dislike of Tom Cruise, I figured most of the comments would be in support of Vince’s review. Color me surprised.
@Rob Smithson – i understood it in that case, mainly because nerds are the worst.
but i’m generally perplexed that someone not liking a 2014 tom cruise movie would actually bug someone else.
Ah the Pacific Rim review; the Pearl Harbor of Filmdrunk.
EoT is a perfectly entertaining action flick. It’s nothing more, but damn, it’s just FUN. And thank god the aliens remained inscrutable, last thing I want is another mustache-twirling baddy monologuing at the hero or some lame conspiracy plot with predictable twists (“the aliens… are actually us from the future!… Whoa!”). Basically that’s what EoT gets right: none of the action is derivative of other recent films and there’s no pathos or pretentiousness.
Tune in next time to see if Jenny forgives Frank, Kelly can live with a secret and if Tom Cruise gets Space-AIDS… all on NBC’s The Edge of Tomorrow. Brought to you by Colgate-Palmolive….
If the entire plot of Groundhog Day was “kill Ned Ryerson,” .
SOLD! Now shut up and take my money. Just got back from watching it and the entire time I kept imagining Ned telling Tom Cruises’s character that the first ‘step’ out of the jump ship was a doozy.
Honestly I thought it was entertaining, on par more or less wth Pacific Rim (so Vince’s review isn’t much of a surprise).
I’ve been on a trial jury three times. I pray to fucking god I’m never on trial, my fate in the hands of a jury. It’s a horrifying prospect.
Good, honest review.
The plot sounds like the screenplay Roman and his partner wrote, before it underwent Guttenberg-ization.
@Vince Mancini you really nailed it – Groundhog Day was good because nobody, including the filmmakers, cared why it was happening.
The title sounds really generic, like a straight-to-DVD movie. May as well have called it ‘Back Against the Wall’ or something.
the action was standard movie warfare stuff. we saw the exoskeletons in pacific rim. it’s completely predictable and well below its 92% rotten tomatoes score while oblivion deserves a higher consideration that it has.
Have to disagree with Vince on this one and give it a solid B+. The exposition didn’t really drag nearly as much as Vince leads us to believe (The alien time travel thing only takes like 5-10 minutes), although it was annoying how the two people kept interrupting/contradicting the other. “So you’ll be able to smesmarchen the muglauglin.” “Yes, but nevermind that, first you have to mwufawfin the falrfourgg.”
Some would compare it to Groundhogs Day which feels like an apples/oranges comparison. They both repeat the day, slowly memorizing everything. But as Vince said, one was kind of an acceptance and then an exploration as to how to escape. The other has the why answered, so the movie isn’t a sandbox but a ladder. The montages are very well done, so it doesn’t feel like repetition unless it wants to. The acting is great or at least good enough that it isn’t an annoyance. And the action pieces are pretty good too. Really the only thing I hated/agreed with Vince on was how the aliens just kinda seemed there.
Emily Blunt is pretty……. that is all.
Oh god, these comments are killing me.
You didn’t like a movie I liked or haven’t seen yet. Fuck You!
A more realistic movie would have been Tom Cruise’s character figuring out the way to convince Emily Blunt to bone him, and then just repeating that process for an eternity.
He does give it a shot in the film, but gets shut down. I’m with you though, he should have kept trying till he got it right.
“Yeah so Emily, I got this power when I killed one of the aliens and its blood splattered all over my face, which somehow transferred the power to me. I think you should be the one to have this power, and I really think that if we have sex I’ll be able to transfer the power to you. Now since the alien’s blood sprayed all over my face, well, I think you know where I’m going with this…”
Do people actually go see movies based on Reviews? I don’t trust my 10$ to anyone but myself.
I like to read Vince’s reviews for two reasons:
1) I have gotten a sense over the years of what Vince likes and dislikes, where his tastes intersect and diverge from my own, etc. Even if I know I will like a movie that he pans, I get a better sense of what I’m in for. There are some movies that surprise and it turns out his review was just the ticket.
2) The snark, it pleases me. I bathe in it.
Film criticism isn’t the same as a review for a hedge-trimmer or a Chevy Impala.
People read film criticism to gain insight into a shared artistic experience. The best criticism allows you to take art you’ve seen a hundred times before and see it in a whole new way.
@ExtraSloppy Were you a TA of Vince’s in grad school?
I think I had this analogy on the SATs.
I really, really liked EoT, and I feel like I should mention Doug Liman here. This is his best, most coherent movie in years. His last couple of major efforts (Jumper, Mr and Mrs Smith) were neat ideas that ended up as messy, uneven films. Even the first Bourne flick was, from memory, a bit of a troubled production that managed to come good in the end.
EoT, as a few people above have mentioned, is a solid, straightforward sci-fi actioner and a real return to form for Liman. A neat idea, perfectly executed.
Edge of Tomorrow is definitely hurt by the fact that it has to be like 90 minute film instead of an episodic thing. It’s what makes the source material, All You Need is Kill a lot easier to digest.
I liked Edge of Tomorrow
When is next review?
You make some valid points in your review, Vince, and yet I think you’ve got this one wrong. I’ve just seen the movie and I fucking loved it. I’m buzzing. If the violence could have been ramped up to Starship Troopers level then it would be a straight A grade. A- is about right. Your C+ grade here is reminiscent of the AV Club reviewer who dimwittingly gave Dredd a D. A fucking D. As Matt Damon’s angel in Dogma said regarding his bet that Crush Groove would make more money than E.T. at the box office, “Time will tell on that one.”
Ahem. Krush Groove.
Time, heh, for some thoughts on this brilliant movie:
The antagonist here isn’t the anonymous, flailing, whirling Tasmanian Devil that is the alien. Time* is the antagonist. The alien merely acts as the reset button in the same way that sleep does for Bill Murray in Groundhog Day. The cheat that this movie shares with Groundhog Day is that the protagonist gets to retain the acquired memories and skills of each reset. There’s a flaw in the consistency of Cruise’s character in that his redemption is more or less instant; he’s focused on the mission from the first reset – meeting the girl helps – whereas the craven douche that we are introduced to ought to really spend his early resets just trying to escape until he realises it’s futile and then focuses on the mission and gradually redeems himself.
How grownup is the relationship between Cage & Rita? They’re like Ripley & Hicks in Aliens only she’s the badass fighter and he’s the one who’ll eventually get the job done. Emily Blunt has made it here.
I’ve only read a few reviews so far – the two too dismissive reviews here on uproxx and a more enthusiastic one on Badass Digest – but I believe that, like Groundhog Day, this movie will be revered. The Godfather of time travel movies is Time Crimes, or as it’s Spanish maybe it should be the Don Quixote of time travel movies. I don’t know the book this movie was based on but I wonder if there could have been a passage where the resets meant multiple Cages now existed and they were fighting each other?
*I’m sure there are scientists who have searched for Time’s butthole. I knew a girl who knew a boffin at Oxford who tried to weigh time. H’mm, wonder if she meant waste?