Fox Might Want to Rethink Their X-Men Tie-In With ‘eXtreme Creme’ Twinkies

With its director currently in hot water over his (ALLEGED) predilection for young, hairless boys (aka Twinks), you’d think Fox and Hostess might want to rethink their X-Men: Days of Future Past product tie-in with Hostess “eXtreme creme” Twinkies (those jokes are all yours, Hoss). Amazingly, this might not even be the most embarrassing product tie-in for this movie.
On the other hand… EXXXXXTREEEEEEEEEEEME CREEEEEEEMME!!! (*grinds 50-foot rail on skateboard while double-fisting Twinkies, squirts red and blue creme onto face with both hands while Slash shreds the national anthem*)
I don’t understand why they didn’t use Hugh Jackman and his huge veins in the ads. I mean, if anything makes me want to suck the cream out of a dick-shaped pastry, it’s that guy. Wait, that’s not what I meant to type! Damn this Freudian keyboard!
[Thanks to @MrJoshGreenberg for this find]
Twinkie creampie was at the top of Bryan Singer’s cell phone search history.
The extreme creme is what got him in trouble in the first place.
also why are film companies still using “extreme?” Is it 1992?
Not only that but for the last 20 years companies have been dropping the ‘E’ from the start and going with “x-treme” and the ONE FUCKING TIME it would actually make sense to do it as a marketing tie in and they don’t. Do I just not get advertising or is it them?
Remember the time in First Class when they injected each other with needles over a plate of Twinkies? [youtu.be]
You almost made me watch a cinemasins video you bastard!!
“Blue raspberry” = some indefinable fake-flavour created in the laboratory. Couldn’t find an artificial blueberry-tasting chemical, eh?
Or maybe “blueberry” isn’t X-TREME enough for ya?!
I just assumed that the chemicals that taste like “raspberry” only come in blue and they can’t be assed to find a way to change the color
At least it’s not blue waffle.
I’m sure those rippling hardbodies in the X-Men movies are totally scarfing Twinkies and Carl’s Junior.
Are we all forgetting Green Lantern has Hostess “Glo Balls?”
She totally does it for me. Oops.
Ugh, those are disgusting.
And now they’re making a special version for the movie too?
Do you think Hugh Jackman ever wonders why all the footage of his character working out never ends up in the final cut? And why its always filmed in Bryan Singer’s garage?
COTW
I think it’s Comment of the Month now.
Comment of the ‘whenever Evan gets around to it, unless he delegates it to Stinky Pete’.
Bryan Singer is hand-fed Twinkies by his muscular henchman.
Bryan Singer specified that one end of the Twinkie had to be dipped in powdered sugar before being injected with cream at the opposite end.
When the factory foreman asked why, Bryan Singer coyly smiled
It’s better than the Hostess eXtreme Fruit Pies that have Kitty Pryde, future Magneto, and half a picture of Wolverine.
Alright, that’s enough internet for me today lol.
“Which X-Mans should we put on the box?”
“I dunno. Put that cat guy and the girl that chainsawed her dad’s arms off on the blue one. They’re blue.”
“We need a white person.”
“The ice guy. Ice is blue.”
“Okay. What about the red box?”
“Put, uh, that red devil on it.”
“He’s, uh, he’s not in this.”
“What? But he was the coolest in X-Mans: First Class.”
“Thank you for saying the colon, sir. What says red to you?”
“Don’t we have a pair of blacks? The white haired lesbian and the extra from the Matrix Reloaded rave scene? Put them on there.”
“We need a white person, sir. Again.”
“No shit. Put Star Trek on the box.”
“Won’t someone see this and equate the blue people to the black people in our ad campaign?”
“This movie is a time traveling civil rights metaphor with robots. We’ll be fine.”
MARKETING!
Picking nits, but I believe that’s Colossus on the Blue Raspberry one, not Iceman. Which raises the question of why a guy who’s ALWAYS HAD RED ON HIS COSTUME isn’t on the red box.
I’m going to level with you. I have looked at that picture about six times since this correction. I cannot tell the difference between these two people.
Also, good point. He’s also Russian. Like a Red Communist.
It’s OK Vince, let the gay flow through you.
Figuratively and literally.
I thought Twinkies went out of business?
You’re probably thinking of “Twinkles,” which coincidentally is Bryan Singer’s Grindr handle.
Mah man, they came back months ago. The only products that didn’t make it back were of course, my 2 favorites, yankee doodles and sunny doodles.
I just remember people talking about selling them on ebay for hundred dollars or something because crazy fat people have too much money. They never left the shelves here in Canada but I thought they were just shutting down later. Oh well.
The US operation got bougt by another company and restarted. They never left the shelves up north because a different company holds the copyright in Canada and didn’t go under
The Magneto special edition twinkies are twice the length and girthier. Original creme filling color though.
I friend of mine was wondering if the blue creme filled Twinkie could be used as a Mystique Fleshlight.
This is actually a golden opportunity to rebrand the Avatar fleshlight.
Vince, for yet another head scratching product tie-in I bring to you X-men Flipz with my favorite WTF inducing flavor Wolverine White Fudge. [imageshack.com]
Rejected X-men tie-ins: eXtreme Barely Legal Cuban Cigars, eXtreme Underaged Premium Beef, eXtreme Mini-Peaches (Now With Less Fuzz!)