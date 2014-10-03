Review: ‘Gone Girl’ Is, At Last, A Movie Worth Discussing

“I imagine cracking open her head, unspooling her brain, trying to get answers,” Ben Affleck thinks in a voiceover while cinematically caressing Rosamund Pike’s beautiful, cinematic hair in the opening of Gone Girl. A movie you think is going to be the increasingly terrifying tale of domestic ennui gone bad, the story of how even the most promising romance can go horribly wrong when life happens, and the slow accumulation of minor hurts and small misunderstandings turns normal, loving people into bitter adversaries, borderline psychopaths capable of vicious acts against each other ranging from the petty to possible atrocity. You think it’s going to be that, the “date-night movie of the decade for couples who dream of destroying one another,” as reductively promised by Peter Travers in the Gone Girl TV spots, and then about halfway through it takes a hard left into genre territory. It switches from a biting take on the real-life horror of relationships to an over-the-top thriller, getting a lot sillier, but no less entertaining in the process.
There’s a subtle-yet-distinct difference between literature and a page-turner or a good beach read. One has unique, believable characters that you could imagine meeting in real life and has relevant insights into the human condition, while the other doesn’t need to be that believable, and can have wild characters and over-the-top action that doesn’t have much to do with your everyday life, because, like an Upworthy headline, it just has to make you semi desperate to know WHAT HAPPENS NEXT! The impressive thing David Fincher and Gillian Flynn do in their adaptation of Flynn’s novel Gone Girl is that they make art and pulp co-exist in the same story. Or at least, art and pulp run a sort of relay race. Gone Girl opens as literature, becomes this incredibly well-done episode of Law and Order for about 40 minutes, and then sort of silently exits the room, leaving a vapor trail in the shape of art that will have you wondering about it for the next few hours. Or maybe days, I don’t know, they made me see this f*cking thing like three hours before I had to file the review.
There’s so much that I want to say about Gone Girl that doesn’t fit into the format of a “review,” it’s more of a discussion, that includes spoilers and takes place between people who’ve seen the film and still want to talk about it. I’m going to make that a separate post (update: That post is here). But what a f*cking victory that is just in and of itself. A movie that people would see and still want to talk about after it’s over, in a way that goes beyond “is it good?” “should I see it?” “how were the performances?” Caring about a film after it’s over! Imagine that! That was what made me feel like films were worth writing about in the first place, so thank you Gone Girl for reminding me of that.
As with The Social Network, it’s possible to interpret Gone Girl as just an astroglide slick Hollywood blockbuster, where nerd coders confront each other in cinematic staredowns that’d make Puzo’s gangsters think they were being a bit melodramatic – slick scenes we know aren’t real but don’t care because it’s so fun to watch. It’s possible to see it that way, but what saved The Social Network for me was the added frame at the end, the excuse it gave itself, saying “Or maybe that’s just how I remember it,” that for me, forgave elements that I might otherwise have found obnoxious. Like Reznor’s occasionally overbearing score and Sorkin’s typically smug script. Like, maybe the characters were hyperarticulate because we were watching it the way one of the people involved wanted to remember it. There’s a similar, subtle element of that in Gone Girl, though the music is never as overbearing and the script never as smug (Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score is perfectly utilized here, actually). But if you read Gone Girl 100 percent at face value, the Hollywood slick way, it’s a story that’s intensely entertaining, but it’s also a bit like one side of the gender debate’s wet dream (I’m being intentionally vague here to avoid spoilers). The ending is a bit ambiguous, and, the way I read it, it’s sort of a satire of that wet dream, deliberate. But it’s hard to know if I’m seeing that because it’s there or because it absolves me of enjoying something I couldn’t entirely support. Artistically, it doesn’t really matter, it works either way.
At first I was put off by Rosamund Pike’s oddly frozen upper lip, but eventually she won me over, and the ensemble cast is one of the best ever, from Pike on down to The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon as Affleck’s twin sister, to Tyler Perry, who I’m pretty sure was cast as a joke, as the lawyer who defends terrible people, to Kim Dickens as the skeptical detective. I’ve always thought of Ben Affleck as a better director than he is an actor, but he does possibly his best work here, and my only criticism is that he hangs far less dong than I was led to believe. I only caught a side view of it for a split second, barely enough time to note that it wasn’t wearing a Sawx cap, even less than I saw of Neil Patrick Harris’s dong, which I think was a prosthetic anyway. In the absence of much else to say until we get into full-spoiler discussions, I’ll simply say that the amount of dong depicted couldn’t compete with the cameo from Emily Ratajkowski’s mind-blowing breasts. Like Alexandra Daddario from True Detective, her body stretches the bounds of believability, such that casting her as anything but a lingerie model immediately takes me out of the story. She takes her top off and I think “OH COME ON, you expect me to believe that?!?”
Anyway, I’m digressing to keep from ruining it. Go see this so we can talk about it.
GRADE: A-
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here, subscribe to the FilmDrunk Frotcast.
Alright, where are we talking about this one? Seeing it soon.
Yup, I’m going to keep riding the Fincher train.
Going tomorrow morning at 10am (only 5 bucks on Saturdays!) and I’m really looking forward to it.
Saw the movie last night, so it’s fresh in my mind, but I feel fairly confident that in a week, I’ll still agree on its placement in my David Fincher Power Rankings.
1. Zodiac (one of the best movie of the past 20 years)
2. Seven
3. Gone Girl
4. The Social Network
5. Fight Club
291. The Curious of Benjamin Button
99999999. Panic Room
*Curious Case, but whatever, that movie kind of sucks
Zodiac is a full blown masterpiece. Not sure how that one didn’t attain elite status from day one. It’s in the Winner’s Bucket with There Will Be Blood and No Country.
Last place: Alien 3
Zodiac is a “masterpiece” and “one of the best movies of the last 20 years”?! Really, now, settle down you guy and take a knee.
Yeah I enjoyed Zodiac but I wouldn’t go that far either.
1. Seven
2. Zodiac
3. Fight Club
Of the 3 movies that I’ve seen in your list.
Why does everyone hate Benjamin Button so much? It’s a beautifully constructed fable that’s a whole lot of fun.
For my money Panic Room is at the bottom of this particular list. And largely because of its over-use of liberated camera. Made sense in Fight Club – in PR it was just a gimmick.
And despite Fincher disowning it, Alien 3 is still a damn good movie. The Theatrical Cut, not the bloated assembly cut.
As to where Gone Girl falls – not sure. Still processing.
Fight club below 7??
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Buttons is the best 90-minute film I’ve ever seen last 4 hours.
I’m glad David Fincher is still using the same sepia filter on his movies, it feels like it is 1997 and I still have hope for the future.
You are the Hemingway of comments sections.
When I look into the cold indifferent eyes of David Fincher I see a man who knows the darkness of the human soul. He is a director at the height of his craft, and he gives me hope that mankind’s redemption is truly beyond its grasp.
@JTRO : Funny you should say that as I have been thinking about shooting myself in the head with a shotgun lately.
@kazoshay That comment made me smile way too much. I needed that.
If I learned anything from the late 90s it’s that the future will be rendered in desaturated shades of green.
I need specific timings for the dong-sightings so I can avert my eyes, I don’t want to catch the ghey.
Also need the time for the Emily Ratajowski bewbs, don’t want to miss those (in case I accidentally see Ben’s weiner, her boobs will reinforce my heterosexuality).
The boobs and the wiener have obvious lead-ins, you won’t be surprised. The boobs come first, though, so if you mess up the wiener part you’ll have to see the movie again and walk out halfway through.
Loved the book and I’m equal parts super stoked to see this and super afraid that the nature of the battle of the sexes nature of the story is going to clog my Facebook feed with endless thinkpieces.
please ignore that extra “nature of.” Damn you, lack of a edit button
im super hyped for this movie, I’m gonna try and watch it this weekend, great review Vince
Drats, up against Left Behind. We will have to speak of this later.
Or I mean … you could have just read the book before seeing it like every other 2 and a half fucking million people.
The novel is definitely a great beach read, in that it’s super entertaining and page tuner-y, but it’s well-written and interesting enough that you don’t feel like you lost any brain cells reading it. I’m really looking forward to seeing this.
Also, without giving too much away, I’m guessing that a lot of the discussion will be about a certain hot button issue that’s come up here before regarding ladies…? Because I thought the book did a pretty solid critique of that.
Ditto on all points. I loved the book & then I was like WHAAAA…DAMN SON! I hope the movie has as much impact as the book did.
I kept thinking “Oof. Reddit is going to hold this movie up on a fucking altar.”
It’s been so hard to tell people to go see the movie without telling them why. I’m the human spoiler alert normally, so this movie has been torture.
Vince, please tell me you got the ‘Clintons’ references throughout, ‘cos every other review hasn’t picked up on it.
Saw it yesterday. Amazing… just like Amazing Amy… WHO IS AMAZINGLY… something.
‘Really do not want to spoil it for the rest of you, but, essentially, this movie is about MARRIAGE and why it is so effing important to actually tried to know the person you decide to spend the rest of your life with… even though they’ll probably still going to lie to you anyway.
Rosamund Pike will definitely be nominated for the big O here, and probably will end up winning it all – I don’t see any other actresses with such a prominent role pulling off what she did with Amy; Carrie Coon and Tyler Perry (???) could also get some major awards buzz this season. As for Affleck… fact of the matter is, his character does him no favor – Nick is rarely a motivating force in this story; he’s more like a back-seat rider in this insane journey; so, even though Ben is great here, he is nonetheless overshadowed by numerous stronger performances.
Alright, enough writing – I seriously do not want to spoil this to the non-book readers. I saw two horror movies this week (“Annabelle” being the other one), and “Gone Girl” was seriously more terrifying – even though it is even more ludicrous than a demon haunting a doll! Go see it.
So Vince, with the art + pulp thing you mentioned, is it similar to how Soderbergh went with Side Effects? Because that’s the exact feel I got from that film, and it was jarring but ultimately in a good way.
A decent analogy, though I think Gone Girl is better.
yesssssssss can’t wait. going to see this tonight.
So, do we get to see Rosamund Pike’s boobs?
It’s not a maker or a breaker or anything, I’ll still go see it, but if the answer is yes then this:
[www.youtube.com]
**** SPOILER ALERT **** Just be careful how long you look away when The Phantom’s junk appears on-screen or you risk missing the sideboob. I’m not a fan of dudes but it was almost worth getting a quick eyefull of that wang for the sideboob.
I don’t read books and didn’t watch any of the trailers so I’m going blind as a bat, so to speak.
Crap! I didn’t read the book, but know the twist. Ruined?
**Spoiler**
Guessing the discussion is going to center around the Cool Girl rant Amy went on after you find out she’s still alive. That’s probably the most infamous section of the book and I’ve already seen some pieces on whether or not the movie did it justice.
I don’t know if it did, but I think your opinion of the rant in the movie will depend on whether you come from one of two schools of thought:
1 – The Cool Girl is the new version of the MPDG, is a male fantasy that doesn’t exist, and Amy was speaking truth to power.
or
2 – Yea, that was interesting and all, but AMY IS A COMPLETE PSYCHOPATH. Her reality, the one in her head, was invented.
So was she giving valuable insight into the modern make/female relationship, or was this the unique point of view of someone who happened to be insane?
I’m looking forward to the debate.
well that just saved me $11.
Not really, that part seemed pretty straightforward to me.
I wasn’t really impressed by anything about this movie except Kim Dickens. Also, I can’t be impressed by boobs topped with that puffy of a nipple, no matter how otherwise magnificent they are. Looked like a pair of flans under that bra.
THOSE ARE THE BEST KIND ARE YOU INSANE
I fully endorse this piece of pro-puff propaganda
“Gone Girl is such a good movie that Ben Affleck might be an okay Batman.”
There, that is only review the Internet will need.
Dammit. I scrolled this far down thinking I was gonna be awesome with my Batfleck joke, and you sniped me!
Still, the Ben’s dong wasn’t wearing a Sawx cap, but there’s no mention of a pointy-eared cowl adorning said Batdong….
1. Zodiac is a masterpiece, that’s common knowledge.
2. There have been several quality films worth discussing this year
3. Vince you WOULD hate two of the best parts, the Oscar winning parts of The Social Network.
4. Agree heavily with your line about the gender debate’s wet dream. Glad you brought that up.
[uproxx.com]
Just saw it. As usual, Fincher knocks it out of the park. The craftsmanship is immaculate and his black sense of humor is on full display. Now can someone please give Fincher the money to do his version of 20000 Leagues Under the Sea? Much as I love the Disney version, Fincher going into fantasy mode would be just brilliant.
counterpoint: Noah
Spot on review for a great movie. Fincher is one of my favorite directors (save for Benjamin Button and, to a certain extent, the The Social Network) and his talent is on full display in this one. I walked out of this feeling the same way I did when I watched “The Hunt”, which, as Bret put perfectly on the Frotcast, was like watching something beyond my control completely destroy my life for two and a half hours.
Also, if Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross don’t win another Oscar for this, I’ll put my collection of Swank magazines and chronologically organized chewed Trident up for sale on EBay
Wow. This movie. This fuckin’ movie. I’m holding off on writing the review for my own blog, if only because I really need to sleep on this one. This is definitely a technically impressive movie, with my only two gripes being the score and how the story trips itself up at times jumping back and forth. This score isn’t overbearing, it screams in your ear. I think I got a migraine by the end from all the wubwubwubWUBWUBWUBWUB, but maybe that was just the theater’s fault. And Fincher himself seems to get lost a bit by all the skipping around they do. I don’t remember there being a scene where it gets handed over to the FBI and the state police are called incompetent, but by the end, it just is for no reason.
My complaints about the story I’ll save for the spoiler discussion, but I don’t think I’m happy with the ending. I prefer cliff-hanger endings when the story is left open, but the central problem is dealt with. Fight Club for instance, resolves Norton’s problems with Durden and himself (the central problem) but leaves open the ultimate fate of him and Carter as well as what happens after the companies are destroyed. We get both resolution and something open where we can imagine the story going. But this story, I dunno. Maybe I’ll feel differently about it after I let it sit.
It’s a good movie, but I expected more from Fincher. Mostly because I didn’t feel he added much to the experience. The movie plays like a meticulous adaptation of the book and that is not always great. For example, I wish they would have done something a bit more clever than utilizing voice over narration for the whole plot twist. That was like five minutes of talking over flashbacks. Also, I was mildly peeved that they went out and told the press that the movie’s third act would be vastly different only to then leave it completely intact. All in all, I think it would have been better, if they had hired somebody else to adapt the book for the screen. And if Fincher had been a bit more risqué with his direction.
Bitches be crazy, am I right?
I think that’s all I got from the book and Movie
What’s with Fincher and really modern/uber-wealthy houses (Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Panic Room, this film, heck, even The Game White Rabbit scene [www.youtube.com] )?
But yeah, this film was amazing. Love Fincher.
Also, THAT scene with all the blood was insane. The best part was how a pair of elderly African American women chimed in and said “that bitch is DEFINITELY crazy.” Everyone laughed. Best tension-breaker in history.
*potential spoiler*
The first thing that popped into my head after watching “Gone Girl” was Jack Nicholson’s famous line from “As Good As It Gets”: “You make me want to be a better man.” This movie made me feel… the opposite of that. It makes me want to be the worst version of myself at all times. I don’t want to be charming by accident and end up like Nick. Or Amy for that matter. I dunno. Also: I think Rosamund Pike gave the best female performance in a Fincher movie since Sigourney Weaver in Alien3. She wasn’t quotable like Marla Singer but I think in the long run Amy will be more memorable. She was the Tyler Durden of this movie.
*as quotable as Marla
i hated this book. [loved the first 50 pages or so, but then it went downhill. fast.] i like fincher OK. thought his adaptation of fight club was first rate, hated ben button, loved seven, zodiac.. meh? will i hate this movie?
Depends on why you hate the book, but yes, you’ll probably hate the movie.
@Verbal Kunt – Or I mean, I did know that because I, too, am capable of using IMDb once I finished reading the book, you anal-beads-for-a-necklace diaper sniper.
It’s been scientifically proven that knowing the ending of a movie does not ruin your enjoyment of it, if it’s a good enough movie. If this wasn’t the case, nobody would own DVD’s. Nobody would ever have a reason to watch a movie more than once.
just got back from watching this movie it is amazing, loved every second of it. Rosamund will get an oscar for this, Carrie Coon has been the revelation of the year with her work on leftovers and here. So much to talk about I havent seen such a good movie in a long time
I think its cool that Reznor has had a second career after NIN as Fincher’s in house score writer guy (real title on LinkedIn). Those two are perfect for each other
No one is beating out Julianne Moore for the Oscar.
Maps to the Stars?
Very good movie and I actually agreed with Vince with the review
Pulp + Art
Neo noir could be used also
Nearly all of the reviews talk about the distinction of art and genre, like the two things couldn’t co-exist. I think that real art is precisely when something manages to entertain, and 2,5 hours fly by in the theater, and then you talk about it for the rest of the evening. Few films can pack such a punch, and this one was one of them.
SPOILER
One thing I didn’t understand though: How did Amy manage to implicate Desi through the video footage? Didn’t the system record EVERYTHING, like Amy arriving to the house willingly, not being tied up etc.?
You’ve sold me.
@Vince, I totally disagree with you.
I can’t say I’ve been so disappointed by a movie in a long time; its plotline and characters are modelled entirely and without exception on confirming hateful, misogynistic stereotypes about women. “A Men’s Rights Activist’s wet dream” is the most succinct way I’ve seen it characterized online.
On the (minuscule) positive end of things, Trent Reznor’s score was both excellent and terrifying.
Though apparently the movie (and the novel) was actually written by a staunch feminist woman. So, maybe it’s a “Fight Club” situation.
I heard the author do an interview recently and she said one of the things that she wanted to explore was how women can be equally violent but are generally more calculating in that violence.
I think you’ve got to be careful about applying concepts that may not have had any influence on the book, script, and/or production. I didn’t even know what a men’s rights activist was until that little narcissist went on a shooting rampage in California a while back.
[uproxx.com]
Please f–k off back to Jezebel.
SPOILER:
That murder scene in the bedroom was one of the best scenes I’ve ever…watched. My jaw literally dropped and I’m usually unfazed by movie violence. More than anything, the way it was shot blew me away, it wasn’t just the act.
Nice review Vince! I concur.
Blue is the Warmest Color (currently on Netflix) was that film for me. I thought about it for two solid days after I saw it. Thank you for reviewing this movie. Your review makes me want to watch it now, where as before I was like, “Meh… another crime/drama with a ‘twist’ of some sort.”