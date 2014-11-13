Review: Jon Stewart’s Directorial Debut, ‘Rosewater,’ Is Equal Parts Impressive And Boring

Rosewater, written and directed by Jon Stewart, starring Gael García Bernal, opens on 371 screens this weekend. Here is my original review from TIFF.
America’s Sweetheart, Jon Stewart, makes his directorial debut in Rosewater, which he also wrote, the story of Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari, who was thrown in jail in Iran after appearing on The Daily Show while covering the corrupt 2009 Iranian elections. The comedi-Kafkaesque allegations hurled at Bahari by the Ahmadinejad regime involved the accusation that because Daily Show correspondent Jason Jones referred to himself as “a spy” in the Bahari segment, that Bahari had been “speaking to spies.” Which made Bahari, by default, himself an American spy. As Tehran descended into bloody protests, interrogators grilled Bahari about The Daily Show and the things he’d listed as “likes” on his Facebook page while holding him in solitary confinement for months on end.
The fact that the great Jon Stewart decided Bahari’s story was one that needed to be told, so much so that the heretofore-unknown-for-directing-movies comedian had to do it himself gives Rosewater a much stronger hook than your usual based-on-a-true-story awards ploy. If the biggest question every storyteller must implicitly answer is “Why are you telling me this story?” – and with true-story movies, I would add an emphasis: “why are you telling me this story?” – one of the strengths of Rosewater is that there’s a satisfying answer. Jon Stewart is telling us this story because he’s in a privileged position to do so. (You can watch Bahari’s Daily Show segment here). The resulting debut is equal parts impressive, and… well, kind of boring.
Bahari, played by Gael Garcia Bernal, looking like someone put a dress shirt on a jockey, has visions of his dead father during his prison stay. “I’d forgotten how boring prison is,” the father says. Ding ding ding! Rosewater does a lot of things well, but it’s hard to overcome the fact that its main setting is prison, and prison is pretty damned boring when it’s not filled with hot lesbians. In fact, there isn’t a single shower scene. Orange is the New Black would never work if Piper had been in solitary for her entire stay like Bahari was.
The movie is called Rosewater, a secret nickname Bahari gave his chief interrogator, based on the smell of the man’s cologne (I’d like to think it’s also the nickname Seal gave to his jacuzzi). Rather than focus on this character, putting a face to evil, say, a la The Lives of Others, Rosewater mostly deals instead with the much less interesting question of how Bahari survived his captivity. We get Obi-Wan-style appearances from dead relatives, pep talks, arguments, 127 Hours-style flashbacks, etc., all of which seem to be slightly-hokey attempts to distract from the reality that this “story of survival” consisted mostly of sitting in a shitty, boring cell and waiting. An imprisoned man loves his wife? Imagine that. The time would’ve been much better spent getting to know Rosewater. Being a cog in a giant soul-killing system like Bahari is is somewhat compelling, but even more compelling is the idea that your cog is still being manned by some unexceptional shithead with bad skin and an unfulfilling sex life who has never read Chekhov. Rosewater gets to this, just not nearly enough.
Also, if you’re going to film a guy’s daydreams as a way to spice up the reality of his crappy cell, couldn’t you at least have him daydream up a space ship or some cockfights or something? Bahari’s daydreams are almost all set inside his cell, as if his subconscious was on a budget. There’s a lot of arguing about what Bahari will tell his interrogator, which turns out not to matter much either way.
This is all a bummer, because before Bahari gets tossed into his grey cell, Rosewater was shaping up to be a solid movie (and mostly remains so outside of the cell scenes). Jon Stewart’s glib earnestness is the perfect match for this kind of material, and his ability to highlight what really matters in a story without skimping on humorous, human moments or overplaying the capital-D drama is exactly what made him famous in the first place. It’s dramatic without being melodramatic and honest without being dry. An unexpected delight is when Stewart directs a scene about a Daily Show segment and you get to see a behind-the-scenes take on the Daily Show from the man in charge. Even knowing it’s coming, as a Daily Show fan, you still get giggly and starstruck, like watching one of those oral history articles in action.
Rosewater could easily be an A movie with a few tweaks, it simply makes the mistake of belaboring the wrong parts of a good story. But as long as we’re focusing on the negatives, can we please stop it with the floating graphics to indicate text messages and tweets? I realize that Twitter played a huge part in the Iranian protests, and many credit them for inspiring the Arab Spring movement, but I’d like to think there’s a better way to illustrate the importance of social networking than with hashtags floating above the city and a word cloud graphic. We keep seeing this over and over – in Rosewater, in Chef, in Men, Women, and Children – male screenwriters of a certain age seem to be fascinated with social media. And that’s fine! No matter how jaded you are and sick of jargon-spewing tech douches in polo shirts whose job title includes the word “rockstar” driving up your rent (sorry for this mini-rant, I live inside the tech bubble), you still have to see that social media is altering the social paradigm. That’s something that deserves to be examined in fiction. All I’m saying is that there has to be a better way to illustrate this altered paradigm than with cutesy graphics that look like a software commercial you’d see on an airplane. “But how do you BUSINESS when you’re ON THE GO!” (*cartoon bird flies from brief case across the globe while ethnically diverse office staff smiles*) It’s a small issue with this film, but an incredibly obnoxious movie trend.
Anyway, Rosewater is a mostly decent movie directed by a personal hero of mine, and I suspect I spent most of this review nitpicking it because I secretly hate myself. But seriously, it could’ve been a lot better.
GRADE: B-
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Take John Stewart out of the equation. Does this thing still get a B- from you?
I think so.
If anything I read this review that it might get a letter grade bump if it wasn’t by Jon Stewart
Fair enough. Thanks.
I’m guessing he makes sure to blame George W. Bush for everything bad that happens to Bahari.
You seem fun.
Uh, you’ve never watched the Daily Show, have you?
Stewart blames Dick Cheney for everything. Dubya is just a punch line most of the time.
Are you sure it’s not Karl Rove? I can’t keep track of what liberals and conservatives use as their scapegoats these days.
Actually it’s Ham Rove (I know that’s from the Colbert Report, I don’t care!)
…Seal’s jacuzzi nickname and also what Marilyn Manson used to call Rose McGowan’s pee.
Haha, *secretly* hate yourself.
I have always assumed that what the therapy was for.
Well, that and the pressure caused by his love of Laremy’s … ahem … Buttockus Finch, Esq… preventing his parents from getting the grandchildren they’ve always wanted.
Autoerotic Asphyxiator. Probably. I mean, those blogging slacks don’t even require a belt.
I guess I am one of the few people that likes the floating text. It is better than looking at a phone screen while somebody awkwardly texts on it.
Is your issue with the ‘cutesy’ graphics? Would it be better if it was just plain white text or something like that?
I like it too. I think somebody figured out a better way than the over-the-shoulder angle that lingers just a liiiitle too long, always with some made-up OS that no real phone has.
I’m still waiting for them to figure out how to do it in literature. Do you paraphrase? Or put everyone’s stupid way of talking in text straight into dialogue? Or is it italicized? SOMEONE TELL ME
I’m okay with clever ways to depict texting, I just don’t want it to feel like a commercial for texting. In this case it was Twitter and it REAALLY felt like an IBM commercial or something.
[www.youtube.com]
Here is a pretty interesting video on the subject of Text depiction in movies.
I don’t have much to add to that
Yeah, I like it too. The Sherlock approach is still the best, though House of Cards handled it well.
Thanks for the supercut, Salmoneus.
Here’s a good video on how text messaging, tweets etc are portrayed in film recently. [nofilmschool.com]
Secretly?
I would seriously never watch a movie like this, except that Stewart thought it was important enough to make, and I can’t get enough of his … ahem … Koolaid.
/adjust collar like Rodney Dangerfield
Oh for the love of … I left out the S.
Do you feel Iran gets an unbalanced portrayal?
@G Funk Era I’m pretty sure it is impossible to make a movie with an actually balanced portrayal of anything. I haven’t seen Rosewater yet, but there’s no way that you can make a movie under two hours that includes everything that lead to even a single event.
Prison movies bore the fuck out of me too but I’m still looking forward to this. Almost exclusively because of who made it.
Shit, you found Winter Soldier boring. Movie is probably downright riveting.
It isn’t. I loved Winter Soldier. Did not love this.
Sounds like a good, but mixed effort from a first-time director.
Vince, what would you recommend Stewart could do to improve the issues you had?
I think I said it. Focus more on the interrogator, less on Bahari arguing with his own demons in his cell. That’s really it. Other than the Twitter graphics thing (which is minor in terms of its effect on this movie), that’s my biggest criticism.
@Vince Mancini He probably didn’t want to glorify the real-life bad guy.
@WhiskeySeven Probably, but in captivity that is where the story is. It’s the person that gets to leave and live in this world that he is responsible for creating/protecting. What does his life entail, why does he fight so hard for his world?
Like a compelling movie about the Nazis to me wouldn’t have Hitler or the Jews in it. It would have the German people on the outside of the party who have to participate in it’s politics and crimes. How do they justify their actions to themselves, what is it like on the edges of the circle not at the highest or lowest levels.
So….Who else thought that was Freddie Prinze Jr. in the banner?
Wasn’t the movie based on Bahari’s book? If Stewart was faithful to the source material–and he probably was, at least out of the same sense of obligation that drove him to make the movie in the first place–he wouldn’t want to depart from it too much.
Prison is boring? Someone is doing it wrong. Or is freakishly lucky.
He was in solitary confinement the whole time.
Sean Hannity and the Fox news staff will give each other angry handjobs during this movie.
While Anderson cooper and the cnn staff will give each other euphoric handjobs
Saw it a few weeks ago. Unfortunately found it to be pretty bland and lacking in anything that illustrated promise for Stewart as a filmmaker. No sense of visual style, poorly structure narrative and yeah, pretty boring unfortunately. I saw a Q&A with Jon Stewart after the screening and he even had bad ideas for what was the best scene in the movie.
SPOILERS (for something that appears in the trailer)
In the scene where Bahari dances by himself in his cell, Stewart said he wanted to have avatars for Mazi’s heroes dancing in the cell with him (Tom Waits, Chekov, etc). Unfortunately, they forgot to cast it and Stewart almost forgot to shoot the scene. They set up the camera and did it in one take. But imagine how bad and heavy-handed that would’ve been? Almost as bad as a word cloud over Iran in a movie.
Oh wait…
ahh. i love a vince movie review.. but i just couldn’t read the whole thing… i just scrolled down to view the rating.. sorry vince. its not you its the subject matter…
So big supporter of Irans dictatorship Huh? HUH!?!?
I haven’t seen how they do it in Sherlock. I like how they do it in House of Cards. This and Chef were probably the worst examples of it I’ve seen.
Ah Jon Stewart. A no talent partisan hack. The most overrated personality on TV today. Now go back to making funny faces and editing segments to take them out of context.
I’m guessing you use the phrase “It’s about ethics in gaming journalism” a lot these days.