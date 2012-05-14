Men in Black cost $375 million

When a sequel earns less than its predecessor, it’s usually a good indicator of waning public interest in the product. Such was the case with 2002’s Men in Black 2, which grossed $150 million less than the 1997 original. But it still earned $441 million worldwide, and Sony’s hoping that, 10 years after the fact, Men in Black 3 earns at least that much, because, according to the LA Times, it cost $375 million to make and market. Hoo boy, that’s expensive. And I’m told only half that went towards Will Smith’s gigantic trailer.
By the time it was over, the studio had run up a tab of nearly $250 million — making “Men in Black 3” one of the most expensive releases of the summer.
It was a family trip to Southeast Asia about three years ago that convinced [producer Walter] Parkes that “Men In Black” still resonated around the world when he spotted locals watching the original movie on TV in an airport. Smith, meanwhile, had a long-gestating concept for a new movie involving time travel. Eager to revive the franchise, Sony executives hired screenwriter Etan Cohen, hot off the success of the action-comedy “Tropic Thunder,” to write the script.
“And then my character travels back in time for some reason?” That was the idea? Wasn’t that a Simpsons episode? I’m not saying it’s not a great premise, I just want to know what they did with the killer robot driving instructor and the talking pie.
With Smith and the other talent lined up and a sizable New York City tax credit that was available only before the new year, Sony rushed the movie into production in fall 2010 despite not having hammered out all the plot elements.
As production moved ahead on scenes placed in the present day, Smith grew more vocal about his concerns over the portion of the story that was set in 1969 that was to be shot after the Christmas holidays.
“Hey, man! What about the time travel?”
To accommodate the rewrites, a holiday break that was intended to last two weeks was extended to mid-February and then again to March. Much of the crew was retained during that time, adding millions of dollars to an already hefty budget. Belgrad, who spent many more weeks on set than he typically does, said getting to the finish line was complicated by having to balance various creative elements into the story — a buddy comedy with ray-gun fights with slimy aliens, references to pop icons Lady Gaga and Andy Warhol, and a new emotional back story.
Despite all of the film’s obstacles, Sony executives believe they have a hit on their hands. Pre-release “tracking” surveys indicate that moviegoers’ interest in “Men in Black 3” is solid if not spectacular in the United States, and is through the roof across Europe and in such fast-growing markets as Russia and Brazil. Today, overseas ticket sales for big 3-D Hollywood movies frequently outsize their take at the North American box office. And Smith is a proven box-office draw around the world.
Ugh. Stupid foreigners. I know it’s bad karma, but I’ve really been hoping this movie would fail miserably. Every time I see Will Smith’s dumb wiener kids at a red carpet event with their latest stupid haircut, wearing a pair shoes with their own faces on them bedazzled in diamonds while some gossip columnist celebrates their “swag,” I want to stuff them in a box and mail them to the third world.
If the film succeeds, it could pave the way for a “Men in Black 4.” But any easy greenlight won’t necessarily guarantee an easy path back to theaters. [LATimes – picture via the LA Times]
(*swallows cocked pistol*)
I have a feeling the Men in Black franchise is going to be like one of those giant Madonna concerts in Eastern Europe, where you see her performing in front of 150,000 people, and you think to yourself, “What the hell? Who still listens to Madonna?”
When are they going to get to the fireworks factory?!
So if you picked MIB as your pick and bomb pick in your summer fantasy league, you are guaranteed to make $37MM between the two picks right?
So, every time someone badmouths MiB, a weirdly devoted, self-righteous fan will charge in explain that it’s still relevant and breaking records and better than your favs and totally a legend?
It’s about time someone made a Gremlins 3, not only to bring Phoebe Cates out of retirement but also to remind everyone not to feed their pets after midnight.
I’m beginning to get the impression that all big budget movies are gonna start being released overseas a few weeks before release in America, just to cover their asses in case the films bomb here.
This just in: The talking pie from Cabin Boy has filed a lawsuit against Sony for a breach of intellectual property rights.
Sure, domestic sales may not be great, but they’ll make it up in the markets where a black man in a suit still qualifies as science fiction.
My dislexic wife is all excited to see this one. Not sure how to break it to her it isn’t “In 3 Black Men”.
dyslexic is spelled dyslexic. also, your joke is that your wife wants to see a movie about 3-way black gay sex? I don’t get it.
I assumed dislexic meant she didn’t like Lex Steel, but now I’m baffled
*”3 Black Men In” fixed that for you :)
YOU GUYS LEAVE HER ALONE! SHE’S DYSLEXIC!
In America, men dress in black; in Russia, black despair dwells in the heart of men.
I love that a guy who handles the disposal of aliens and monsters for a living has a hard time wrapping his brain around the idea of time travel.
“Yeah, so we were able to take down that 300 ton worm that was harassing the city. Turns out he was being controlled by a pygmy alien from the planet Kryzzoerwiks who was trying to tap into America’s oil supply.”
“Wait, what is this time traveling thing you speak of?”
/knows nothing about Men In Black other than the trailers and the song Fresh Prince made for the first movie
If it cost that much money, why do the commercials and trailers look like they received about $3.75 to do the effects? Vince’s Photoshops look just as convincing, if not more so.
*falls over self to kiss the ass of the head writer here, accidentally trips back into 1969, slaps josh brolin in the face*
“It was a family trip to Southeast Asia about three years ago that convinced [producer Walter] Parkes that ‘Men In Black’ still resonated around the world when he spotted locals watching the original movie on TV in an airport.”
Walter Parkes’ next film: Luggage Carousel: The Search for Samsonite.
Raw Deal II: Raw Deal with Airline Food
Step Up 2 Da Carousel
Airprane Thlee: The Legend of Leslie’s Gold
By that metric of devoted viewership, I just can’t get enough of CNN, Headline News, and commercials, commercials commercials!
So Southeast Asia has TNT as well. Fucking great, now we’ll be getting a big-screen version of THE LIBRARIAN and CHARMED.
I CANT BELIEVE I’M TALKING TO ANDY WARHOL!
Dammit Will Smith, how dare you make me question my purchase of the Men in Black soundtrack and Big Willie Style as a precocious 10 year old!