Miles Teller Might Be In Talks For ‘Fantastic Four’ Because He’s In Everything Now

Every few years, one unremarkable, average young actor rises above the rest of his forgettable peers to capture the eyes of every major studio looking for a cheap paycheck and an average guy that us popped collar sucker moviegoers can relate to. More recently, we’ve seen this trend alive in the careers of actors like Shia LaBeouf, Jason Biggs and Justin Long, among others, and now it is thriving in the goofy grin of Miles Teller, star of Project X, 21 & Over and That Awkward Moment, as well as the new tween hero franchise Divergent and possibly even Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot.
According to Fandango, Teller is on a short list of young actors being considered for the four heroes, as he has that Reed Richards look to him, but he’s also sassy enough to get the hip kids on board. However, Teller isn’t, um, telling us anything.
While attending this year’s Savannah Film Festival, we asked Teller what we was doing next. “Right now I’m kind of hanging out. I don’t have anything that I’m doing until probably January or February. I don’t know 100%. Obviously Insurgent, the next Divergent film… I think they are going to start the second one in April.” And about the Fantastic Four? “Uh, you know, I don’t know,” Teller told us. “If that happens, if everything works out, then I will be pretty pumped. But then I’ll also be working for… it’s like seven months out of your year. Which is not a bad problem.” (Via Fandango)
Of course it’s not a problem. In fact, you should cram as many franchises into your schedule as you can right now, Miles, because you’re already 26 years old, and you don’t have much time left before you’re scheduled to be found in a dumpster filled with cocaine and hooker blood. Chop chop, pal.
Kid looks like Jay Cutler had he not been raised directly under powerlines.
I thought he had a little Boone from Animal House vibe going on in that pic, or maybe Ralph Macchio after an unfortunate impact with a windshield.
Meanwhile, I have no idea who this baby faced twat is and haven’t seen him in anything because I’m not 15. When I get in touch with my inner 10 year old who admittedly doesn’t know fuck all about anything, he tells me that Reed Richards should probably be played by a guy at least old enough to have grey hair below his temples because that’s how he’s always been depicted. I don’t know, maybe a guy around 40 to 50. I guess getting George Clooney is out of the question because he wouldn’t go near what I’m sure is going to be a huge piece of shit.
They’re making the Ultimate Fantastic Four version where they’re all in their 20s.
Because as well received as the first two movies were, shit, might as well up the ante and recast it with wiener kids.
I’m admittedly not enough of a comic book guy to know about Ultimate Fantastic Four but I’ll take your word for it. I liked the 70’s and 80’s X-men stuff. It’s quite a challenge to make worse films than the first two FF movies but with this first step it seems they’re well on their way.
Yeah Ultimates was just Marvel’s way of rebooting stuff this century, it’s nothing special, just more twee.
ugh
next time someone interviews him, I want them to ask “why are your eyes so small?”
haha
I would also like to nominate that dude who was in Avatar and Clash of the Titans as a dude who was in everything for a year and then fell off the face of the earth.
“More recently, we’ve seen this trend alive in the careers of actors like Shia LaBeouf, Jason Biggs and Justin Long”
Don’t forget the pint-sized, foot-faced Josh Hutcherson.
Fuck Josh Hutcherson, that dude needs to GO AWAY. Worst part of The Kids Are All Right. His character’s name was Laser, for Christ’s sake
LASER
Josh Gad, Sam Worthington. (I’d like to think it was because Worthington was really good in Dirty Deeds, which hardly anyone has seen).
Had to look up Gad. Enjoyed this bit on his wiki page: Although Gad loves the traditional aspects of Judaism, he considers himself spiritual but not in any way religious.
Hey Josh what sorority were you in?
Worthington doesn’t really belong on this list. He’s not American. He’s not from club Disney. And he’s a grown man who looks like he can probably handle himself. And Justin Long was pretty great in Idiocracy as Doctor Lexus. I agree Josh Hutcherson and Biggs should be on that list.
Worthington is in another similar categories of action stars that need to be in everything.
He is the new generation Vince Vaughn. I do not know if that is a good or bad thing.
I don’t know man, I think we’re good without another fast-talking, one-note comedic actor.
Jesus, why do studios keep trying to make bad movies happen? The Fantastic Four are not all that interesting.
I still can’t believe that the festering turd of a movie from a few years back actually got a sequel. What moronic film execs greenlight shit like this?
Also, Justin Long is the worst. Such a punchable face.
They still made money, and I think this is the same boat as Spiderman is in with Sony; if they don’t use the property for a certain amount of time Fox loses the rights back to Marvel.
Don’t forget Sam Worthington! Oh wait, we all already did and for good reason…
I hope Miles is saving his money.
I’ve only seen him in the Spectacular Now and he’s really fucking good in that.
I agree with Grimm. I thought Spectacular Now was an above average film and he was pretty damned good in it.