Miles Teller Might Be In Talks For ‘Fantastic Four’ Because He’s In Everything Now

Every few years, one unremarkable, average young actor rises above the rest of his forgettable peers to capture the eyes of every major studio looking for a cheap paycheck and an average guy that us popped collar sucker moviegoers can relate to. More recently, we’ve seen this trend alive in the careers of actors like Shia LaBeouf, Jason Biggs and Justin Long, among others, and now it is thriving in the goofy grin of Miles Teller, star of Project X, 21 & Over and That Awkward Moment, as well as the new tween hero franchise Divergent and possibly even Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four reboot.

According to Fandango, Teller is on a short list of young actors being considered for the four heroes, as he has that Reed Richards look to him, but he’s also sassy enough to get the hip kids on board. However, Teller isn’t, um, telling us anything.

While attending this year’s Savannah Film Festival, we asked Teller what we was doing next. “Right now I’m kind of hanging out. I don’t have anything that I’m doing until probably January or February. I don’t know 100%. Obviously Insurgent, the next Divergent film… I think they are going to start the second one in April.” And about the Fantastic Four? “Uh, you know, I don’t know,” Teller told us. “If that happens, if everything works out, then I will be pretty pumped. But then I’ll also be working for… it’s like seven months out of your year. Which is not a bad problem.” (Via Fandango)

Of course it’s not a problem. In fact, you should cram as many franchises into your schedule as you can right now, Miles, because you’re already 26 years old, and you don’t have much time left before you’re scheduled to be found in a dumpster filled with cocaine and hooker blood. Chop chop, pal.