Nic Cage’s son’s plan to prove his sanity involves becoming a cage fighter

This may not be the most movie-related of stories, but whenever a famous actor’s son does karate kicks for the paparazzi, FilmDrunk will be there. (Plus, I really wanted to use the guy from the Spider-Man pictures in a photoshop). So Weston Cage (Weston Coppola Cage), from the metal band Eyes of Noctum, who’s been having some troubles recently, has been doing karate kicks for paparazzi lately. As a way to prove that he’s serious about fighting in the UFC, which seems like a fool-proof plan.
Cage told our photog he’s training to be a UFC fighter and his dream fight would be against the massive Kimbo Slice. Weston explains that part of the reason he wants to do this is because, “I just wanna prove to people I am not mentally ill … You can’t get accepted into UFC if you are mentally unstable.” [TMZ]
If Cage were to realize his dream of becoming a UFC fighter, I imagine the list of bullet points on his pre-fight, keys-to-victory graphic would be: “Great Kicks,” “Mentally Stable,” and “Ironclad Logic.”
Kimbo was dropped by the UFC more than a year ago, by the way, but as Steven Seagal proved, some of the best fighters around don’t keep track of space and time too well.
Eyeliner and cigarettes, that’s just how I was taught.
*Dress shoes no socks
*Serious about watches
*BEEEEEES
How can one win a cage fight… When fighting against the Cage?
Yep, nothing expresses mental stability more than some good ol’ violence.
I think by “fight Kimbo Slice” he means, ‘become nut rag for’ because that would be much more sane.
* golfclap *
Holy hell that front kick ‘shop is the best thing I’ve seen all week.
I’m a huge UFC fan, and all Weston Cage’s comments on his goals prove is that he is mentally unstable. Either that or he’s too dumb to know what attributes one must have to make it to the UFC. Karate and cigarettes aren’t at the top of the list.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the BEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES
Did you yIntaghs look at many of those pics? Met-El kicks less like Machida-coon, and more like Angus Young…
The ‘shop of him kicking the jazz/spazz-hands baller made me lose it. Well done, Sir.
Despite all my rage i am still son of Nicolas Cage.
This Photoshop is fresher than James Franco’s imaginary art.
Does the UFC allow you to fight in Tap-Dancing shoes? Is he going to Feather Step, Feather Step, Inside Turn, FRONT KICK!
Are you sure he wasn’t just slipping on a banana peel?