REVIEW: Jobs

Imagine if they made a movie with Ashton Kutcher, and they gave it ALL OF THE TAGLINES!
“It’s not just a music player, it’s a tool for the heart.”
“Who has a baby and throws it away?”
“You’re damn good, but you’re an asshole.”
“I just can’t work for other people!”
“I want to put a dent in the universe!”
“Nobody wants to buy a computer!” “But this is the wheel! This is freedom!”
“We don’t. Stop. Innovating.”
“Everything. Is a pressing. Issue.”
“He’s like a kid in a candy store, and we’ve given him the keys!”
OH F*CK, STEVE JOBS IS GOING TO KEY ALL OF THE CANDY! SHUT IT DOWN, HE’S TOO MUCH OF A REVOLUTIONARY!
Welcome to Jobs, a film composed entirely of taglines and symbolic turning points telling the fourth grade history book version of Steve Jobs using the biopic playbook from 1998. It’s basically a list of bullet points on fast forward, like it’s in a hurry to get to the credits montage with side-by-sides. MY GOODNESS, LOOK HOW MUCH THE ACTORS LOOK LIKE THE PEOPLE!
And in case you forget that Ashton Kutcher is playing Steve Jobs, they say “Steve” no less than 73 times.
It opens with Steve Jobs – played by Ashton Kutcher, who, I don’t know if you know this or not, totally kind of looks like Steve Jobs – introducing the iPod at an Apple Town Hall meeting in 2001. He calls the iPod a “tool for the heart,” and the movie treats this announcement with lens flares, soaring strings, tinkling pianos, and generally with the kind of reverence normally reserved for “Ask not what your country can do for you…”
Kelso Jobs smirks humbly, and the crowd gives him a standing ovation. So, so brave. Then it flashes back to Steve Jobs’ college days, when he was dropping acid and dropping out, only daydreaming about one day changing the world with music-playing heart tools.
Yes, this is a movie that thinks “a tool for the heart” is not only an accurate description of a device that plays music, but should be celebrated. It’s a junior high term paper about Steve Jobs, using Apple’s marketing materials as the main source, answering the unasked question, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE MYTHOS?!
On the plus side, it is often hilarious.
Let me see if I can describe the basic structure:
RIDICULOUSLY GRANDIOSE SPEECH ABOUT APPLE PRODUCT!
OVATION, STRING MUSIC!
SMIRK!
FLASHBACK!
IDEA!
“YOU’RE TOO BRASH, STEVE JOBS, IT’LL NEVER WORK!”
MONTAGE!
SOMEONE SLAMS A PHONE DOWN IN ANGER!
COMPLICATION!
“YOU’RE TOO AHEAD OF YOUR TIME, STEVE JOBS!”
YELLING!
TRIUMPH!
SPEECH!
SMIRK!
Somewhere in there, there’ll be a long tracking shot of Kelso Jobs, walking through Apple headquarters doing this weird, cock-armed shuffle walk that you know he saw Steve Jobs do in one video and practiced every day for the next six months, bless his heart. Poor guy, neither him nor the filmmakers seem to know that there’s more to a person than ambition and EMOTING!
Jobs ticks off every box in the hero’s journey biopic checklist – making phone calls, crossing names off lists, screaming at underlings, screaming at doubters, screaming at competitors, screaming at the sky about being doubted, angrily muttering threats, tearful realizations, tearful triumphs, triumphant smirks…
There’s one scene where, after being forced out at Apple, Steve Jobs drives back to his childhood home – in pouring rain, of course, even though the house is in Palo Alto, which is not known for its thunderstorms – to look around the garage where the first Apple computers were built and WONDER WHERE IT ALL WENT WRONG. The scene ends with Kelso Jobs sobbing in his father’s arms, his whole body shaking up and down like he’s in a vibra-chair in one of the funniest scenes I’ve seen all summer.
In another scene, Jobs is trying and failing to work his discman, basically hitting it with a bone like a gorilla in 2001 or the dad in the “there’s gotta be an easier way!” portion of an infomercial, before muttering “piece of junk” and chucking it in the trash. Get it? INSPIRATION! The world needed a revolution like the iPod, because they couldn’t work their Discmans!
The amazing thing about Jobs is that it gets through a whole movie about Steve Jobs without ever really explaining what he did or why the products he created were supposedly revolutionary, other than the surface level marketing copy, like “it’s a tool for the heart!” and “it’s the natural extension of the individual!” Hey. You guys realize those soundbites have zero substantive meaning, right? Please tell me you do.
There’s a big montage of Jobs and crew building the Apple 2 in their garage, and then they show up to the computer expo in San Francisco in 1976, and the camera tracks through a big convention hall full of other computer exhibits on the way to theirs. The other computers look… well, basically a lot like the one Apple was building, based on what the movie has told us thus far. Why was Apple’s better? They never tell us, we just get Steve Jobs smirking again while the whole building applauds and the camera pulls away in a crane shot. IT’S A TRIUMPH BECAUSE WE SAID SO!
We see Steve Jobs kick his baby mama out of his house and deny having a daughter for years, and then we flash forward and that same daughter is now a teenager sleeping on his couch, like a regular family. Is that what you call a “warts and all” portrayal? “He pretended he didn’t have a daughter, but yadda yadda yadda, maybe it all worked out for some reason!”
The movie ends (SPOILER ALERT, I GUESS) with Steve Jobs in a recording studio, struggling to keep his voice from breaking as he reads the copy for the ‘Think Different’ ad campaign: “Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes…”
CRYING WHILE HE READS A F*CKING AD CAMPAIGN. THAT IS THE CLIMAX OF THE MOVIE. And that commercial, mind you, was the one with the montage of people like Martin Luther King and Gandhi. Because those are the kinds of people who would use Apple computers if they were still alive, obviously. I’m typing this on my Macbook right now, because obviously I’m a cross between Jesus and Schwarzenegger.
Maybe it’s fitting that a guy who seemed mostly like a brilliant marketer gets a movie about him that’s nothing but a series of marketing tricks, used to glorify marketing itself. As unintentional art, it’s almost brilliant. Almost.
GRADE: D+
I wonder if this movie was secretly bankrolled by one of Apple’s competitors, all, “WHERE IS YOUR GOD NOW, MAC USERS?!”
Man, this almost sounds like a south park parody of a biopic. I will at least have to rent it for the LULZ.
Shit, they might do a parody of this movie and when asked about it respond with, “Its a really simple premise, I’m not even sure how you would stretch it out to two hours.”
I wish Mexican Predator had reviewed this. Because hearing “Yobs” a million times makes me laugh.
“Geet to the doctah, Yobs!”
(harsh bro)
“Ju got to theenk different, ese! Cover your IPad weeth mud so I no can see your porn!
“It’s a junior high term paper about Steve Jobs”
I wrote a term paper about Jobs and Wozniak in 6th grade and you are so right. I felt like I was putting the accompanying PowerPoint presentation together all over again while watching it.
I smell a lawsuit. How do you know your 6th-grade teacher didn’t send your paper to Ashton Kutcher, who totally stole your ideas?
GET TO DA LAW-YAR!
Just watch Pirates of Silicon Valley again people. It is no masterpiece, but it’s definitely the best Noah Wyle movie made in the late 90’s.
Because it’s the most accurate.
Yeh, joking aside I remember it being one of the better made for TV movies of any genre.
You gave it D+ for the unintentional humor, and you didn’t give it an F because it sucks?
It wasn’t F-worthy. There’s a clear difference between this and, say A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan, which I gave an F. This was dumb, but it wasn’t unwatchable.
Same grade as Kickass2, huh?
I was confused for a second between a gorilla in 2001 (movie) vs. gorilla in 2001 (year). Like, was the gorilla at the seminal Apple Town Hall meeting? Did he throw a bone at the monolith-esque iPod? Was the bone a tool for jamming into your enemy’s heart?
+1. Put some quotes in pronto, Mancini, or me and Larry are coming down there for your fucking balls.
Thanks for the +, but include me out of the whole balls thing. Sounds like effort.
I was thinking of a different Larry. That was such a great summer.
i am most confused at why this came out in theaters, it seems like it was a made for TV movie that should’ve premiered during the summer on TBS.
yup, and it should have came out in 1999 and stared Anthony Micheal Hall.
because Pirates of Silicon vally already told this story and i feel like they told it better
Yep.
That’s Noah “The Librarian” Wyle to you, not Hall, Hall played Gates.
Also I would presume this movie has a crippling lack of John DiMaggio as Steve Ballmer.
Hey Lisa Robin Kelly–we get it, you didn’t want to see this movie. Sheesh.
+1
“BURN!” – Michael Kelso
[img.pandawhale.com]
Ashton Kutcher “A tool for the money”.
II hope there’s an inspirational montage set to sweeping music as kids in the 80s use the Apple IIe to play Stickybear and Oregon Trail.
I’d watch two hours of me playing Number Munchers.
Am I a terrible human being for now wishing Jobs had died of dysentary instead of cancer?
“Woz, you’re a genius! You remembered to buy an extra axle back in Independence City!”
Castle Wolfenstein like a motherfucker. It was the precursor to Inglorious Basterds.
I like to think about Ghandi using and iPod because he’d be about 145 years old and people would think he was the devil. He’d probably be listening to a Russell Peters album.
It’s okay if you don’t like this movie, just wait six months and a new version will come out.
So Vince, what you’re trying to say is that this movie is going to make billions of dollars due to the hipster market right?
I liked iSteve a lot, probably better than I will like this.
Coincidently “warts and all” was the reason kicked his baby mama out in the first place.
The only good thing about Apple is there was some apple computers in my grade school computer lab that had a game where you were a raptor with a jetpack and a gun and you flew around shooting other dinosaurs. We were allowed to play this game as children and I’m not sure why.
Oh my Steve Jobs, this review confirmed my thoughts about how this movie would portray Steve Jobs.
The Woz gave some thoughts on Jobs on Gizmodo:
[gizmodo.com]
Basically well acted but very inaccurate. This line was quite damming:
“I suspect a lot of what was wrong with the film came from Ashton’s own image of Jobs”
Yes, because we haven’t heard since the release of iMac how much Apple fans love Steve Jobs
This is why we shouldn’t make movies based on something some 14 year old posted on Reddit. STEVE JOBS LOOKS LIKE ASHTON KUTCHER LOLOLZ
Can’t wait for Zooey Deschanel to play Katy Perry in “Perry”
Zooey Deschanel in latex suits? It just makes sense.
But did the movie show how he gave about $2 to charity his entire life or how this brilliant mind tried using basically a tea leaf, insense candles, and positive energy crystals to cure his cancer?
For a much better take on the early days of Apple, check out these developer stories:
[www.folklore.org]
Overall theme: Jobs often got in the way of the actual engineers and designers and eventually conceded when his ideas were deemed impractical.
One of my favorite stories of Jobs impeding is engineers from creating a working product:
[www.folklore.org]
I just saw this movie and I loved it. I thought at times Ashton Kuthcher was channelling Steve Jobs. I grew up during the 70’s and was a huge computer geek. What a great nostalgic look at the early days of computing, the 70’s clothes and hair. This may not be the greatest movie ever, but if you’re a computer nerd and was around during that era, this movie was made for you. The only thing that was missing for me was a portrayal of Bill Gates. But that was done already in Pirates of Silicon Valley.
I feel bad for you but I’m glad you sat through it because reading your review for it was entertaining. the bit about jobs being a successful marketer has got to be spot on. liek facebook apple simply lucked out that the masses were dumb enough to flock to something just because the person standing next to them were too. apple products still manage to be proprietary crap with an endless list of flaws and terrible track records yet here we are.
not sure why but reading this review made me want to ask you to review “shrink” [www.imdb.com] if you haven’t already and if you have to please link it. maybe it was the whole inappropriately grandiose thing.
This just makes me want to rewatch Micro Men, the BBC film about Clive Sinclair (basically a less successful British version of Steve Jobs), that was intentionally a comedy but still a more serious attempt at an honest biopic than this sounds like.
This film was a train-wreck, but I was surprised at how well Kutcher actually did. Now about that script, the director, everything else….YEEEESHHHHH.
This is a failure, sure. but it’s step 1 to the serious Ashton Kutcher we all know he can be. Believe you me, 2014 is gonna be the year of THE KUTCH!
Ashton Jobs has two ways of speaking in the whole movie “Asshole” and “Motivational Speaker”. The movie was a whore to the concept of “Form over function” and really glosses over how big of an asshole he personally was. Like it showed him being an asshole, but they didn’t show any bad things that happened to the people he fucked over it was all peachy. But his forward thinking got him kicked out of his own company because how dare the board of directors want the company to make a profit?
IT IS SPELLED GANDHI. Google it if you don’t know the spelling.
See it at an Alamo in Austin, just be sure you arrive drunk and they don’t cut you off ;-)