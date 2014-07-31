Review: Marvel Goes ‘5th Element’ In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

After the thump-grimace-exposition-repeat pattern that turned Captain America 2 into such a self-serious snooze (that everyone nonetheless seemed to love – agree to disagree, y’all), I worried I might be done with the Marvel universe. In fact, between all of Cap 2’s winking references to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (GRR, BRAND SYNERGY!) and Edgar Wright being forced out of Ant-Man just eight weeks before shooting, evidence was mounting that Disney was about to ruin Marvel the way they had Pixar and Miley Cyrus (aw, remember how wholesome she once was?).
The world would be simpler that way, and hating Disney purifies my soul, but alas it wasn’t to be. The Disney hype machine notwithstanding, Guardians of the Galaxy somehow feels like it was made just for me. A wisecracking womanizer in a lawless universe full of incorrigible rogues? Here, take my wallet. Hell, I like you, you can come over to my house and f*ck my sister. Guardians is so good at making you totally willing to overlook its faults that there’s no way I’m even going to be able to write about it without every word evoking the sound of saliva being sucked over a retainer. So, enjoy this, and sorry about all the dandruff.
Ahem. (*clears throat*) (*shuffles papers on desk*) (*straightens glasses*)
OH MY GOD, YOU GUYS, CHRIS PRATT AND A TALKING RACCOON!
Marvel tends to be at their best when they’re doing goofy fun and at their worst when getting serious or attempting social commentary. Protagonist in a moral quandary? Don’t care. Characters in a love triangle? Don’t care. Scarlett Johansson had a bad childhood? Doooon’t care… S.H.I.E.L.D. is an allegory for the security state? DON’T. CARE. AND FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, STOP EXPLAINING YOUR OWN SHITTY MACGUFFINS!
Guardians instead gives us a hero somewhere between Han Solo and an intergalactic Wooderson in a story that’s like two hours of the Mos Eisley cantina scene in Star Wars. In fact, if the world needed another Star Wars movie (it doesn’t), James Gunn would be just the guy to direct it. Ignore the TV spots selling Guardians as your typical BADASS, BRO superhero movie, it has more in common with The Fifth Element. Narratively conventional, but with world building of such supercharged weirdness that every frame is a dorked-up roller coaster ride.
I’m a firm believer that a comic book movie should absolutely be a little silly, and “embrace the silliness” comes through in every frame here. You have to love the fact that they hired Vin Diesel to say only “I AM GROOT” and Bradley Cooper to do an unrecognizable-as-Bradley-Cooper voice for a gangster raccoon. (And without Andy Serkis there to tell the animators how a raccoon or a tree should act! How did they ever manage!) I love it when big celebrities get hired to do voice work because of their famous voice, and then show up doing some elaborate impression. It’s like Bill Murray promoting Suntory Whiskey in a rubber Richard Nixon mask.
That’s not to say Guardians is perfect, but James Gunn and co. absolutely understand what the fun part of a comic book movie is and devote their resources accordingly. 90 percent of Guardians consists of exuberant world-building, with only the most cursory fraction of screen time devoted to self-serious characters gravely explaining plot devices. Even when they have to do it, the costumes give it a bonkers silliness, with Lee “American Hiddleston” Pace and Benicio Del Toro competing to see who can out-ham Gary Oldman’s Zorg. No one should be surprised that a wrestler can act at this point (half of wrestling is live improv, after all), but Dave Batista is wildly enjoyable as the giant blue guy who doesn’t understand metaphors.
For the most part, Guardians takes all that unneeded exposition time and uses it instead to build, for instance, a galactic titty bar where the patrons bet on a rat-baiting like game where miniature blue dinosaurs run around a roulette board biting each other. Rat-baiting-inspired sci-fi, it’s all I’ve ever wanted. Every set is a new, fully-realized experience, and it’s all so beautifully done that it might be the first movie I’ve ever seen where I was actually thankful for the invention of CGI.
In the film, Star Lord (Pratt) has a prized possession, an old Walkman with a cassette tape filled with seventies hits (“Awesome Mix”) gifted to him by his dying, beautiful, cancer-riddled mother. Is the cassette entirely believable or important to the story? Not really. Does it make a great excuse for James Gunn to shoot a bunch of balletic, slow-motion fight sequences set to music that owe more to the “Stuck In The Middle with You” scene in Reservoir Dogs than to the thumpy Bourne stuff? Yes, yes it does, and count me in for that. “Awesome Mix” is a nice analogy for the movie, a lot of pop references mixed together and cranked up real loud that you can’t help but want to dance to.
Oh right, these movies were supposed to be fun! Guardians is the kind of movie you’re going to see kids walking out of brandishing imaginary guns yelling “remember when the raccoon was all ‘PEW PEW PEW!'” instead of trying to figure out which cross-branding tie-in fit in where. And Disney will probably be happy anyway, because now they’ll be able to sell boatloads of raccoon and tree toys. If James Gunn can make me cheer for that, forget Star Wars, maybe we should get him to talk to the Israelis and Palestinians.
GRADE: A-
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
fuck. yes. even tho i dont agree with all of your reviews (fuck you pacific rim was perfection) they are always fun to read and put me into ur sick, sick psyche when u watch a film. this is literally the only review ive read of this movie, and i think its the only one i need. props, u made me give marvel even more money….i say that like it wasnt going to happen.
Perfection? More like Neon Genesis EvanLAMEion.
you heard me…everything fun and stupid about 90s giant robo anime in one movie….ill take my sequel please
@st8CHILL
Did you write this while being chased? You know, you can stop and proofread and dwell on your comments before you click “Post Comment.” Verbal diarrhea may be common online, but that doesn’t make it good.
I wanted to like that movie and I fuckin hated it.
It cannot be said enough, Pacific Rim was fucking terrible.
@martin make it good? It’s an internet comment,The fuck I care if u think it’s good?
@bill and mancy, different strokes I guess. It reminded me of all the stupid crap I watched as a kid and had a blast. Flat characters, obnoxious score, goofy bullshit? Yup 90s robo anime alright. It’s transformers done right
All aboard the hate train! Pac Rim was a piece of garbage projected onto a movie screen. “Tonight we cancel the apocalypse”? Fuck off.
@DTPGhosts cool, thanks for your input…i still love it tho
Pacific Rim was one of the worst movies I’ve seen in my life. Although I have to admit that it does take a certain amount of skill to make giant aliens vs giant robots incredibly boring.
pacific rim is amazing
[s3.amazonaws.com]
Pacific Rim was an OK movie that had everything in place to be an AWESOME movie but failed to deliver. Giant pop out swords, sure, here it is… and now it’s gone… of course it could have been awesome but you get 30 seconds of it, fuck you! Three armed Chinese kung fu bot, you want it, don’t you… and…. ITS GONE!!! FUCK YOU!!! Angry Russians? FUCK YOU!!!, Fighting with a boat? have one swing ….
Pacific Rim was a cock tease.
@st8CHILL Fuck the haters, it wasn’t a perfect film but PR was a lot of fun once it got moving. It wore it’s influences on it’s robotic sleeves pretty well.
@Hans Gruber if pacific rim was the worst movie you have seen in your life you must have watched VERY few movies. Or, you know, you are just wildly exaggerating and so your statement is worthless.
Either way your comment is worthless! Yay!
Pacific Rim was excellent.
I’ll only add that I went into “Pacific Rim” skeptical and prepared to dislike it, and instead, enjoyed it immensely. Over the top? Of course. But in a fun, intoxicating way. del Toro’d.
I don’t really find characters that destroy cities and what not all that evil. Oh, you killed a bunch of people in China? Don’t really find you all that bad. You’re huge, it’s a given that you can take out 50 people at a time with each footstep. Maybe they’re just looking for some Godzilla pussy? That is why I don’t care for disaster movies or those of the Godzilla ilk, and why I don’t like Pacific Rim.
Can you fucktards please quit highjacking every single motherfucking review to argue about a shitty movie that came out more than a year ago and was basically transformers minus the nostalgia?
JUST FUCKING STOP.
fuck all you haters, Pacific Rim is amazing
@AB It’s not really fair to compare Pacific Rim to Transformers. The robots in Transformers looked terrible. The ones in Pacific Rim looked amazingly lifelike; and the mechs they piloted looked pretty cool too.
Too much snark. Stopped caring after “mass-market product produced by an evil empire”.
D- Review
then you missed any opportunity to “review” a review if you only read 7%. Pity, we were all waiting so desperately to hear your take.
Lieutenant LT Smash?
@LT
Your review was too smarmy, especially considering that what you quoted is factually accurate.
“Too much snark”.
You’re gonna have a rough time on the internet friend.
LT stand for little testicles?
If you use the word “snark” without irony, you should be launched into a vat of hot cat piss.
Captain America 2 is the best Marvel movie second only to the Avengers.
STRONG TAEK
God, everyone is in on The Avengers circle jerk. It was a fun, entertaining chance to see all these heroes in one movie together but it wasn’t an amazing movie. If you made it with all original characters unrelated to marvel, it would be just another generic sci-fi/superhero movie.
I disagree, I think Donkey Kong is the greatest game of all time.
…sorry, wrong thread.
@ 2Skinny
Even Stronger TAEK
captain america 2 made comic geeks feel their interest could be taken serious, “eeeeh but it’s an allegory for the beart bort baaaahgh” …. fuck off!
Maybe the story in Avengers wasn’t the most original concept, but they WERE Marvel characters and the fact that they were all together in one movie made it freaking awesome. Avengers was the most fun I’ve ever had at the movies.
Circle jerk? Get out of here with that hipster nonsense.
@El_MUERkO No, that would be “The Dark Knight”, which Cap 2 kinda rips off and makes a little dumber. Fun movie, though.
The best Marvel movie is still either Iron Man or Spider-Man 2.
Cap 2’s 2nd to this here movie.
Might actually endure public space to see this in the theatre
be cool like me, go to the theatre all by yourself and glare at anyone who thinks of sitting next to you.
/forever alone
//was still totally worth it to see this movie
PROTIP – wear an overcoat and shorts.
I usually try to avoid these kind of movies but Rainn Wilson cracking people in the skull with a pipe wrench in Super is better than anything that’s ever been in any Marvel movie so I might give this one the benefit of the doubt.
It might make you feel better to know that there’s a little something for daddy at the end.
Super is probably my favorite superhero movie.
Super was awesome
SHUT UP CRIME!
Super wasn’t actually a good movie mainly because I don’t like movies where the good guys rape each other and the nicest character (Kevin Bacon) dies in the end.
Super was tough for me… But I liked it.
Title alone pushed it to Wait for Streaming While Hungover status.
A-?!? After all the filmdrunk supplied hype, you’d think his marvel overlords would have forced Vince to give it an A+++…
Are you color blind, please explain how Drax is blue?
he’s kind of a a summer dusk blue
Blue with red tattoos?
@JSturm
Yes, Vince is colorblind.
He is, but apparently you are, too?
@Martin – colourblind? Why am I the only one to not know these intimate things about Vince? Also, dude looks blue to me.
@Al
Because you don’t listen to the Frotcast.
@Al – You didn’t know Vice was colourblind? BONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Feklhr – maybe I just blocked out that minor imperfection. Thanks for the u, btw.
It’s because UR so special!
In the movie, Drax is blue. He’s like a giant, pissed off, ritually-scarred Smurf. Combined with Dave Batista having some superb comic timing, it’s actually pretty damn great.
He’s a different shade of green from Gamora. I think the lighting and the blue eyes threw you off.
@Dan Seitz He is most definitely not blue.
He is absolutely blue with red tattoos/markings in the movie. You will see that pretty clearly if you scroll up to the end of the article and look at the screen shot of him.
Blue. It’s a desaturated blue, with a good amount of grey in there, but it’s definitely a shade of blue.
And he might just have been the best part of the movie.
i don’t even know how to react to an argument about how blue something has to be in order to be considered blue
In that picture above he’s in blue light or something, but if you look at his hand it’s green.
It looks like the kind of movie me and my son will both find awesome. For that fact alone TAKE MY MONEY
You will. My nine year old and I had a blast.
Bautista looks like a puffy Daniel Craig.
OMG, what has been seen cannot be unseen…
I guess he was dirty-bulking or something.
Casino Royale . . . With Cheese.
The Quantum of Hummus.
The Roll Is Not Enough (wrong Bond? WHO CARES!)
Skyfalafel Gyro
Or just Skyfalafel.
Swolefinger
Thank you, Vince. Nothing else. That’s it. Thank. You.
I have read nearly every single damn thing that has been shared about this movie for the last six million months that it’s taken for this day to finally get here. It has been my cooo-oooooola, my, uh, coca-cola.
Regardless of what you said — were you to give it a C- — I was still going to go see it at midnight, jumping in the air throwing air-punches when the Marvel Studios credits appeared while screaming like a 14-year-old boy/fan of Percy Jackson whose dad happened to leave HBO unblocked and was out of town the night Episode 2 of True Detective aired.
That you are behind this, it, uh… it… m-m-makes my fuckin day man.
The first scene in part 2 should have a closeup of the Walkman being opened and having the tape flipped over… I called it right here at 4:18 pm 7/31/2014
close….
Me: “I Love You”
GotG: “I know”
Played with a real raccoon a bit. Then used Gunn’s brother as a stand-in. Because whose little brother isn’t basically a space raccoon gangster?
His brother actually has a decent sized speaking part in the movie too.
Bradley Cooper got hit by several cars while researching the role.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous
No wonder he was so grumpy.
Special thanks to Oreo and friends
You had me at talking raccoon. But Fifth Element comparisons? Icing on the cake.
It’s a pretty accurate comparison, too.
I watched it earlier tonight (for some reason released a day earlier in the UK?)
I loved it with the power of a million stars. Chris Pratt in every movie from here
on Hollywood.
The Fifth Element comparison is a very good one, Micheal Rookers character
could have come straight from the set of that film, which is one of my all time
favourite pieces of entertainment.
Now I’m imaginging it but with Chris Pratt instead of Bruce Willis…
@drunkenfun – But still with Chris Tucker.
Always Chris Tucker.
I thought you meant it was like Fifth Element in that we see hints of Chris Pratt’s nipples as they apply a Leelu Dallas masking tape outfit to his supreme being body, but I guess this sounds good too.
Also. Marvel fans are the worst. Their movies are boring and corny. Only serious neck beards enjoy them. I’m not including the 1st or 3rd Iron Man in there, because those were great. The rest have been all around average, even The Avengers. With all that said, I am very much looking forward to seeing this. James Gunn is great and Chris Pratt seems like the greatest man on the planet. Your review has me excited Vince. I’m gonna see this tomorrow night, then Boyhood on Saturday.
You forgot to tip your fedora.
Yea. I’m a hipster because I don’t enjoy movies aimed towards children with the intent of sellling a zillion different types of products. You got me sir.
Them kids love their Red Skull figures.
3rd Iron man… Lol. You are one funny guy.
Iron Man 3 is in the debate with Spiderman 3 for worst sequel sequel.
@bill haverchuck
Fedora tipping implies neckbeard, not hipster. GAWD get your meaningless internet insults straight. You’re on your own in figuring out why considering the rest of those movies only average makes you a neckbeard. [www.funnyjunk.com]
Perhaps you are unaware that average movies with super heroes is reason enough for many of us to feel like cheering is appropriate, given some of the drek that has been passed off as super hero movies in the past.
@Hans Gruber I’m unclear how anyone can say such things given Batman: Nips of Fury, but ok.
I wonder what kind of children’s message ScarJo flopping around in a mini-skirt sends.
Cool. What are you doing on Sunday?
@SallyGally Church, of course. Satans church that is.
@bill haverchuck Out of curiosity, why do you think using a middle school argument (namely the “I don’t enjoy this because I’M SO MATURE!” routine) does anything other than undercut your point?
The Avengers is a screenwriters wet dream, it’s a damn near perfect blockbuster. I’m always curious as to my why people do something to say they’re not going to do something.
@Dan Seitz I don’t like a majority of marvel movies, that better? I find most of them (keyword: most) to be boring and lacking in story. They tend to interest me and seem to pretty much be the same story told over and over. I hope that these reasons do not undercut my point. We all like different things Dan, it’s ok.
*they tend to not be interesting to me.
Sorry, made one of those middle school errors.
When I was a growin up, my only friends were a real raccoon and a tree. The tree appreciated me a lot more.
Raccons are real assholes.
Saw it and I agree with this review. Would watch again. And again. And then again some more.
Btw, 3D is actually good in this one, except for a shaky-cam scene in the beginning.
It actually made me jump once. Very well done.
Sounds like a winner, but I will pick ONE bone with you: stunt-voice-casting of celebs is bad enough but when Vin Diesel says “I am Groot” and Bradley Cooper does a different voice, then basically they are getting paid for their name value not their talent, and voice actors are cheated of a job.
*will mentally dub the raccoon’s voice with Billy West*
Copper actually does a good job though. I don’t feel like either he or Mr Diesel phoned it in. Hell, giant nerd that he is, you can tell Vin had fun with it.
Unless you wanted Billy West to say “I am Groot” in the voice of the Cheerios bee or as Fry, who gives a fuck? Diesel and Cooper did perfectly good jobs.
It’s all about the marketing. Hell, I could have said “I am Groot” 20 times, but now they get to trot out Vin Diesel for the premiere and press junkets and so forth, so that’s what he’s getting paid for. I’m not bitching about that, this is a business after all.
I don’t consider it stunt-casting when they’re actually good in the part. Which is the case in Guardians of the Galaxy. Also, considering how close Groot is to the Iron Giant in terms of vocabulary, Vin Diesel’s a more natural choice than might be obvious.
Hodor
I’d like to see a cut where all of the “I am Groot”s are replaced with “Good news, everyone!”
One of Vin Diesel’s first big roles was as a voice actor: The Iron Giant.
He’s just returning to his…. [Don’t say it. Don’t. You can’t. Stop. No. No no no!] …roots!
@Mike Keesey
/bows
I took my kid to see it today, and we both loved it, and like Vince said he’s been ‘PEW PEW PEW’ing around the house since we got home, this might be my favorite Marvel film yet…
Ever since the trailer that played “Hooked On A Feeling” on cassette and had John C. Reilly shaking his head about Star Lord I got excited about the possibility of an actual fun summer movie. I love to hear -from Vince especially- that this will be a good time in the theater. Haven’t had many of those recently.
You are an evil man Verbal, and I love you for it
I will see this only if its like the fifth element with Chris Tucker launched out of that movie and into the sun, he nearly ruin it for me every time with that awful, shrill shriek of his
No Tucker in this one. Del Toro does look weird, but never gets annoying.
Any weirdness does get tempered by a dog licking his face.
@Martin @CaptainCharisma oh I love the weird looking, i just hate jokes screamed at me. And Martin damn straight it did. I loved that, not just for being funny as hell, but also for not being a set up, just a zany, hilarious moment.
The movie may not be perfect, but that picture of Vin Diesel sure as shit is.
+1 COTW
Please tell me a dick-afroed Chris Tucker is in this.
Pacific Rim was awesome. So was Captain America 2
The Mighty Feklahr seconds this.
The same issues that ppl criticize cap 2 about, they use praise the dark knight. They are similar in theme. If it wasn’t for captain America 2 and guardians, marvels phase 2 would be horrid. Thor 2 was horrible, iron man 3 was shaky.
Is it safe to say there is enough “eye candy” to merit a 3D viewing?
Absolutely. IMAX 3D tonight and I did not regret the 21 bucks it cost me. The trick will be seeing it before the hype-ennui sets in. That’s always an inevitability for me, since I almost never go to the cinema anymore. When I finally got around to seeing “Avengers”, it had been out for a solid month. I was totally underwhelmed by that movie.
@SteveG Absolutely. The 3D was totally worth it, for this, although there were parts where my eyes were watering because of how much was going on. And because of FEELINGS.
Agreed. IMAX 3D last night was killer. Loved every second of it.
I didn’t clap when the credits rolled, but I also didn’t hate everyone when they did.
I usually go into murderous hate mode when people clap after a movie.
NO. Stop seeing things in 3D. We need to stop encouraging that trend.
God, this movie was great. Chris Pratt seemed like a legitimate movie star, and Dave Batista was surprisingly funny. Add in hot green alien Zoe Saldana, and a talking raccoon and a giant tree that are best friends. What more could you ask for?
Remember 2 year ago, when Chris Pratt was a fat guy? Now he’s freaking superhero Han Solo. Seems like a LONG time ago.
“Hell, I like you, you can come over to my house and f*ck my sister.”
–Vince “Master of the Dildo Microphone” Mancini
“Don’t worry, it’ll just be the tip.”
–Guardians of the Galaxy.
Jesus, Verbal, you are a marvelously horrible person :)
Andy Serkis wasn’t available to Ping-Pong-ball-suit up for this, so they went with Andy Richter instead.
Plus a tall lanky fellow with a limited vocabulary and a wrassler.
Dammit! Now I gotta go see this.
Just saw it. Well worth the money!
This was unbelievably awesome. Funniest movie of the year, and also the best action movie of the year.
Wasn’t going to see this. Now I probably will, and my $15 to Disney will be on your conscience, Mancini.
I though Serkis did work for Guardians (Rocket, Groot)?
nope
“Iron Man” is no longer the best MARVEL film I’ve ever seen. Something dawned on me 3/4 through “Guardians of The Galaxy”; I was never once tasked with accessing the Marvel Wiki inside my brain in order to keep pace with an overly convoluted plot.
I liked Watchmen.
Me too. Comic book/graphic novels need more boobs.
I just got home from seeing it. I have a friend who loves comics and gave me the basic idea of who the Guardians are n how they stack up, but I managed to stay away from all related articles. So now that I’ve seen it, this is the first review I read… And my only counter is I’d give it an A+. With all due respect to Ironman 1, grateful that it launched this whole universe n I’ll always remember how awesome it was seeing it for the first time, I think Guardians is the best marvel movie to date.
Just saw GotG. I totally agree with Clownhair.
The credit stinger was stupid. I would have been satisfied with just seeing the important character in it in their scenes earlier in the movie.
I also firmly reiterate that Vin Diesel did way more (and better) acting than Andy Serkis has in any of his movies.
Anybody that’s seen The Iron Giant knows that Vin can express a great range of emotion through grunting and a limited vocabulary. He’s going to have a long career as a voice actor whenever he’s done driving fast cars for a living.
Sir. [media0.giphy.com]
Just saw it. I loved it.
That’s, that’s all.
I saw GOTG last night and thought it was great. The comedy throughout washed over the usual plot holes and consistent depiction of abilities/powers. The bad guys were super serious and the good guys were too busy using light swear words and exchanging witty banter. It was so fun you can’t help but love it.
The first mid-credits scene had me in tears of laughter/joy.
Just saw it last night. I’m 40 years old and it felt like I was a little kid again watching Star Wars for the first time. If someone told me by the end of the movie I’d be caring about a walking talking tree I’d have never believed them. All I can say was it was a fun goddamned movie to watch. Can’t remember the last time I did this, but I will be seeing it again the theater.