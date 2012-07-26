Summit Will Not Remove Gas Mask Scene From ‘Step Up: Revolution’

Step Up: Revolution is changing the way we look at movies about people who dance to save the rec center by focusing on saving an entire city. The latest installment in this franchise that C-Tates built, yo, deals with a young girl who moves to Miami to become a professional dancer, and instead meets an edgy tough guy who runs an underground flash mob troupe. But that flash mob, known fittingly as “The Mob”, is threatened when Peter Gallagher and his giant eyebrows want to level the ‘hood to build a highrise. Will one giant flash mob save the city? God, we hope so.
Alas, big, bushy eyebrows aren’t the only problems facing Step Up: Revolution. It turns out the film features a scene in which “The Mob” enters a house party wearing gas masks, and it has obviously been compared to antics of the shooter (AKA Sh*t Goblin) in Aurora, Colorado. The comparison forced the brain trust of Summit Entertainment to meet yesterday and consider removing the scene from the film, which opens tomorrow.
So did Summit cave to the pressure, or will dancing save the human heart, too?
Summit Entertainment’s STEP UP REVOLUTION is an uplifting film that celebrates the redemptive power of dance. There is a brief scene in the film in which a troop of dancers enter a room wearing gas masks as props and the dancers immediately go into a choreographed routine. Because of last week’s tragic events in Colorado, Summit immediately removed television advertising that briefly showcased that scene from the film. The scene also briefly appeared in a trailer released three months ago that the studio is no longer actively servicing. Having taken these steps, Summit will open this inspirational, nonviolent film in theatres nationwide this weekend as originally edited. (Via Deadline)
Realistically, Step Up: Revolution isn’t the kind of blockbuster like Gangster Squad that can just be moved back or significantly altered at the cost of the studio. But it also makes sense that Summit would push the “positive vibe” aspect of these dance films. After all, the guys in my breakdancing crew are also inspirational speakers.
You can also see just how inspirational this film will be in a new clip that was just released. Notice how conveniently the cargo bins are set up. That’s really the key to pulling off a great flash mob.
Many of the Colorado victums were seated in chairs. The studio plans to remove any shots of chairs or references to chairs in all upcoming movies.
Additionally, the Aurora shooter drove a car to the theater, so they will also be removing any scenes that feature cars.
Also, Sh*t Goblin was a person and apparently all of his victims were people so… movies are about to get real effing boring.
“The Mob”, is threatened when Peter Gallagher and his giant eyebrows want to level the ‘hood to build a highrise.
If it’s villainous to tear down ghettos, why did I get called a Nazi when I proposed to build more of them?
I’m sure that the owners of those cars LOVE having a bunch of urban youths krumping on the hoods. Nonviolent or not, somebody owes somebody else a new paint job.
That’s why the hydraulic shocks were invented… to repel roving gangs of dancers off of the hoods of vehicles.
The more you know. * * * *
Oh this is a real movie? I thought it was an extended commericial for the Kia Soul. That partially explains the lack of CGI hamsters.
Are they repelling down Caesar Chavez’ face? No respect.
Love them or hate them, you have to respect the franchise for not trying to be more than it is. “Hey, here’s two hours of really cool choreographed dance numbers. Oh, you want a plot? They’re trying to win a contest or save a town or some shit. There. Plot.”
I hear the next step is to remove Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead from reality.
I hear that ABC Family has decided to remove the entire Weasley family from all of the Harry Potter films in efforts to eliminate any suggestions of solidarity with the Aurora tragedy shooter.
Summit Entertainment’s STEP UP REVOLUTION is an uplifting film that celebrates the redemptive power of dance.
Do you think there’s actually a person out there that comes away from a showing of this movie that is uplifted because the redemptive power of dance was celebrated? Anyone?
You clearly haven’t seen Bring It On. I’m not even kidding.
I actually didn’t really care about this, but I was watching the commercial with a special lady a few days ago and now I want to see this movie with the same level of desire as hoping to see Kate Upton fully nude.
It’s like a cross between Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” video and Occupy Oakland as imagined by an eight year old.
Violent movies are sure going to suck now that soldiers, cops, and criminals in films will all have to carry walkie-talkies instead of pistols, shotguns, and rifles.