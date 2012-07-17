Supercut: Every Gunshot in Die Hard

Today in Exactly-What-They-Sound-Like Supercuts, it’s a supercut of every gunshot in Die Hard. It’s almost six minutes of gunshots. Strangely, I found it as mesmerizing as it is predictable.

I liked it when the shooting.

[via Supercut.org]

Am I the only one waiting patiently for a Harry Ellis-based prequel/spinoff to Die Hard?

