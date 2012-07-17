Supercut: Every Gunshot in Die Hard

Today in Exactly-What-They-Sound-Like Supercuts, it’s a supercut of every gunshot in Die Hard. It’s almost six minutes of gunshots. Strangely, I found it as mesmerizing as it is predictable.
I liked it when the shooting.
[via Supercut.org]
Am I the only one waiting patiently for a Harry Ellis-based prequel/spinoff to Die Hard?
No, no you’re not. Ellis is the bestest.
A Harry Ellis prequel must be set during his formative years as a USC fratboy.
Harry Ellis invents Roofies and does all the coke in SoCal
Not to nit-pick here, but they missed the one where Alan kills the guy at the end of the first one.
Arguably the most “important” gunshot in Die Hard.
Oh, definitely. 6 minutes of gunplay and they miss the only one that demonstrates character development!
I agree and joined just to say so..
Now all we need is a mashup of the guns shots from Die Hard and Lethal Weapon.
Missed the gunfire viewed from the convenience store in “Die Hard.”
Poor shots the lot of them.
