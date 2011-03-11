That’s It. Everyone’s Fired.

Set your scanners to Smashin’, people. Anti-tobacco Nazis are waging war against Rango for its numerous depictions of characters smoking and holy crap I want to put my fist straight through this story. After the jump, I plan on losing my mind until my blood pressure hits 600/400 and I just stroke out and die where I sit. Eh, I had a good run.
But before I do that, let me get two things out of the way. First, I used to be a smoker. Every day for 7+ years, I smoked anywhere from a handful of cigarettes to well over a full pack. After trying to quit a crapload of times, it finally stuck and I haven’t had one in five-ish years. Big whoop. I didn’t do it for applause or anything. I did it because it’s gross and expensive, and daddy likes breathing and having some change jingle-jangling in his pocket. Second of all, now that I’m not essentially breathing fire a few dozen times a day, I certainly understand people who want to go to a bar for happy hour and not come out smelling like Lindsay Lohan’s voice. My issue lies not with these people. My issue lies with people who want to pass ordinances restricting smoking outside (OUTSIDE) or in your own home. Or, in this case, people who want EVERY MOVIE THAT CONTAINS A SINGLE INSTANCE OF SMOKING TO BE RATED R. These people are not to be trusted.
Ok, let’s take this story apart limb by limb.
From a USA Today story titled “PG-rated ‘Rango’ has anti-smoking advocates fuming”:
The film, which opened Friday and topped the weekend box office with a gross of $38 million, includes at least 60 instances of characters smoking, said Kori Titus, CEO of the Sacramento-based non-profit Breathe California.
One of Breathe California’s projects is “Thumbs Up! Thumbs Down!” — in which trained young people and adults analyze films’ tobacco content. Each time a character is seen smoking is counted as one instance, Titus said, adding she was taken aback when she received an e-mail Sunday about the frequency of smoking in Rango. The only other animated film on par with that, she said, was 101 Dalmatians, with about 60 instances of Cruella De Vil smoking.
Well, this is certainly a worthwhile endeavor. Counting up every instance of smoking in every film ever made and comparing them to each other? I’m sure as Kori Titus lays on her deathbed (with her pristine lungs intact), she will turn to her children, and say with her dying words, “My only regret is that I didn’t count more instances of smoking in popular culture.”
Additionally, and I think this is an important point, Cruella De Vil was a crazy woman who wanted to murder dozens of puppies to make a coat. If I was an anti-smoking advocate, I’d be ELATED she was a smoker.
Because there are so many scenes in which characters smoke, she said, her group might not be able to get a definitive count until Rango comes out on DVD.
“Oh my! Whatever will I do whilst awaiting to hear whether there were 63 or 64 instances of smoking in Rango? How can I go about my day without this important knowledge? AND FOR THE LOVE OF GOD WILL YOU TURN DOWN THE COVERAGE OF THAT STUPID JAPANESE EARTHQUAKE?! I’m trying to tell if this nameless background character in Twilight is smoking a cigarette or eating a lollipop.”
“A lot of kids are going to start smoking because of this movie,” said Stanton Glantz, director of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California-San Francisco. Youths who frequently see smoking onscreen are two to three times more likely to begin smoking than peers who rarely see it depicted, he said.
Let me be very clear about something: Stanton Glantz is not a real person. He can’t be. An anti-smoking advocate named Stanton Glantz who lives in San Francisco and makes conclusory doomsday statements like “A lot of kids are going to start smoking because of this movie” sounds like something even Michael Bay would dismiss as being too on-the -nose. No, I’ll not be fooled by this.
Additionally, and I don’t even know if this is possible, but I’m picturing him with two sole patches.
On Feb. 23, Smoke Free Movies, a project of Glantz’s, ran a full-page ad in Variety and the Hollywood Reporter that slammed the smoking in Rango. “How many studio execs did it take to OK smoking in a ‘PG’ movie?” the ad asked.
Said Glantz, “If we had known it’s as bad as it is, this ad would have been even tougher.”
I love that he thought the original ad was tough in the least. I just picture him sitting around saying, “Yes, this smugly worded question will surely cut through these executives like a samurai sword. Wait, I take that back. That is an unacceptably violent metaphor that will certainly lead to dozens of ninja-related deaths among children ages 12-14. This ad will strike them down like so many victims of lung cancer. Much better, Stanton. (*farts into wine glass, swirls it around, inhales deeply*)”
Virginia Lam, a spokeswoman for Paramount, Rango’s maker, said the title character never smokes. “The images of smoking in the film … are portrayed by supporting characters and are not intended to be celebrated or emulated,” she said.
From 2007 through 2010, Lam said, the number of Paramount’s tobacco-free films across all ratings increased 25%, and only one G- or PG-rated film, a documentary, depicted tobacco. Lam said the studio also has included anti-smoking public service announcements on DVDs of youth-related movies that depict smoking.
Well, that seems like a sensible argument. People smoke in real life all the time, so completely turning a blind eye to it on film isn’t really doing anyone a service. Furthermore, as Ms. Lam points out, it can be used as a teachable moment. Kids can see these characters smoking and associate it with the PSAs. I mean, it’s not like the characters are being glorified as bastions of cool like Dean or Brando riding a motorcycle in a leather jacket and bedding female townsfolk. Surely, anti-smoking advocates like Stanton Glantz can accept such a reasonable approach and we can all move along wi-
Nevertheless, Rango has renewed the call by Glantz and other anti-smoking advocates for the Motion Picture Association of America, or MPAA, to rate any film that shows smoking as “R.”
(*spins directly off planet*)
Look, I don’t want kids smoking any more than the next guy (provided the next guy isn’t Joe Camel). But these morons who take it upon themselves to try to eradicate tobacco use from the planet one city ordinance and petition at a time need to be stopped. I’m sorry if your enjoyment of the park is lessened because Johnny Motorcycle lit up a Marlboro Light and the smell of smoke just drives you batty. But tough sh*t. I don’t like country music, but I’m not going to go out and picket every Keith Urban concert. As I said up top, I can understand banning smoking in tight, confined spaces like bars or airplanes for the health of consumers and employees. But when your argument devolves into “ALL MOVIES WITH SMOKING SHOULD BE RATED-R REGARDLESS OF CONTEXT,” then you’re no longer doing a service to your cause.
And you’re an asshole.
And I hate you.
I’m with you, Danger G, This is Apeshit.
Um, wasn’t this film marketed to mimic a movie about psychotropic drugs?
Seriously. You wonder why films have become so commercialized – it’s because of groups like these who actually think movies are commercials instead of stories with characters who sometimes do naughty things.
It’s a PG film already, meaning parents can guide their own kids away from it if they don’t like seeing a cigarette in any context ever. Want to guide someone else’s kid away from it? Fuck you. Not your kid.
And speaking of guiding kids away, who borrowed the van?
You’re little film blog just upped it’s Q rating with conservatives and libertarians. “Hey Obama, you want to protect the little guy? EXPLAIN JAMES CAMERON!”
I grew up watching Looney Tunes and now I have a very expensive anvil habit so…
@MisterPurple – I’m as liberal as a gay anchor baby, but some things I will not tolerate.
Because children never had the idea to steal mommy or daddy’s cigarettes until they saw Rango…
If I think my kids might be interested in trying something that’s potentially dangerous, you know what I do? I TALK TO THEM. I’m weird like that.
@ChinoMoreno as did I, but I also saw the Porky Pig anti-smoking episode. I may be snorting crushed anvils off the asses of anthropomorphic farm animal hookers, but at least I’m not puffing tabacky.
Seriously, show me ONE child in a smoke-free household that starts smoking after watching Rango, and I will suck every dick (dead or alive) on this planet.
I used to blame Pinocchio for my attraction to guys with big noses, but then I realized that I just like big wieners.
The more taboo that you make it, the more appealing it will appeal to 15 year old fuckheads who do something that they are not to just for the thrill of the rebelliousness of the act. Have shit eating retards smoke in you movies, (or Cruella) have uncool, nerdy, shit for brains smoke, make it unappealing and the hyper socially minded teenage mind will associate it with being a shit for brains retard and not do it.
Until they try it at a dirt party whilst shit faced on Pabst after having unprotected sex with an adult.
Sorry, Peter King hacked my account. The only thing that could explain the grammar/syntax abortion that was my last comment.
Son of a bitch I want to punch reporters in the fucking face. I just watched about five minutes of local/KCAL coverage and I want to ask these fuckwits how a boat overturned in Santa Cruz, and some shithead in Oregon who was standing in the surf taking pictures that got snatched up by the undertow are breaking news stories in regards to the Japoquake? Oh, I get it, they are local, and this is the local lede about the bigger story, but, THERE IS NO FUCKING STORY! Stop making it out like California’s coastline is going to get flushed down to Baja by a two foot high tsunami. STOP IT YOU HACK FUCKERS! Half of Japan is underwater and the other half is on fire and you are trying to equate some mud stirred up in Marina del Ray (which they said was in Northern California) with that? Reporter to USC Geology prof, “Will it make an earthquake happen here? How will if effect us?” Prof who could not look more pissed off to be wasting his time with this idiot newscunt, “[No.]” SHUTHEFUCKUPYOU VAPID RETARDED IGNORANT FEAR MONGERING ASSHOLES! FUUUUCK!!
I have the same reaction to this as I do to the whole “1 FUCK is PG-13, 2 FUCKS gets an R” thing. No matter how much you fuck-rockets try to shield my kids from foul lungs and foul language, the second I take them with me out into the real world, they end up seeing/hearing it all anyway. You can’t take a toddler to the grocery store without some pathetic goth kid thinking they are shocking you by loudly and suddenly swearing while in the vicinity of your kid(s). Same goes for smoking. The trick to raising a balanced individual isn’t denying that bad choices exist; it’s in acknowledging that they do exist, and the choice makes the difference. Smoking (tobacco) is a largely avoidable bad choice. Swearing, on the other hand, is like driving: when you’re old enough to do it properly, have at it. Until then, fuck off.
I don’t understand why chewing tobacco isn’t in movies…ever. I’d love to see Faye Dunaway with a fat dip in tell her faggy nephew who’s back home from college for break that no one gives a shit about what he plans to do after he graduates.
I think South Park deserves a lot of credit for taking the jelly out of the anti-smoking brigade’s donut. All I could picture whenever I read Stanton Glantz’s name was the Rob Reiner character running around shouting “There will be no more smoking!” while stuffing a fried chicken leg in his face.
Dude, he just goes around imposing his will on people. He’s my idol!
Not sure about the two “sole” patches but dude absolutely has a corduroy blazer with leather elbow patches hanging in his cedar lined closet!
Wow Crappy, way to shift the paradigm on my disdain for your posts, well done!
Oh wait I have one more comment on this, I really should hold my comments until the end. The quote which reads:
“in which trained young people and adults analyze films’ tobacco content.”
These people are apparently “trained” to…what? Write down a vertical tick mark every time someone smokes and then when they get past the fourth instance they have to make sure to make a vertical tick running from the top of the rightmost tick to the bottom of the leftmost tick? How do they have the time?!
I will be taking my son to see Rango this weekend and carefully monitoring his smoking habits.
Prepare for cock-sucking, Fek’lhr! You can start with Danger.
Hell, I was half done with Iowa City before you even put that up.
JihadGirl69 says:
I don’t understand why chewing tobacco isn’t in movies…ever.
So…Jesse Ventura in Predator suddenly stopped existing?
I hate these people.
I don’t understand why chewing tobacco isn’t in movies…ever.
True story: I watched The Sandlot for the very first time the other night.
Also true: I thought it was “meh”. Sorry, Danger.
Because there are so many scenes in which characters smoke, she said, her group might not be able to get a definitive count until Rango comes out on DVD.
And that $19.95 you’re gonna spend on the DVD is gonna go right into some producer’s cigarette budget. Circle of life, bitches!
In a movie in which the climax features the villain being dragged screaming and begging for his life into the desert to be murdered, parents have a problem with the smoking.
Fuck you parents.
Here is Stanton Glantz in all his smug glory:
[tobacco.ucsf.edu]
I hear he also moonlights at the Center for Using Movies To Raise Children Instead Of Taking Some Goddamn Responsibility.
Whoa Whoa Whoa Whoa Whoa… I think this Stanton dude might have a point. If I had never seen implied sex in many of the PG13 movies I watched as a kid, I might not ever have tried sex.
*opens door for “but you’re a fat, basement-living, cheeto-eating, virgin” joke*
Seriously, show me ONE child in a smoke-free household that starts smoking after watching Rango, and I will suck every dick (dead or alive) on this planet.
If it hadn’t been for the implied causation in that comment, I might never have tried to have sex with an animatronic lizard.
Abigail Breslin’s character playfully putting a gun in her mouth, and the owls swinging from nooses go unmentioned by the busybodies, but smoking, which I hardly even remember seeing despite its alleged ubiquity, is the end of the world. Single-issue people are a waste of space.
This is not how you discuss smoking in movies.
Thank You for Smoking is how you do that.
*Soul patch.
Although the having two sole patches would be a little more ironic.
Yep, Stanton Glantz is real AND has probably gotten well upward of ten million dollars of tax money to play his antismoking game with. Funny how he doesn’t mention that on his profile page, eh?
These nutso groups took aim at MTV a number of years ago, saying it was “filled with smoking.” With the help of hi-speed TIVO I analyzed a straight 24 hours of MTV, 1440 minutes, and found 3.5 minutes of smoking, mainly plays of a single Sinatra takeoff video.
Meanwhile I found TEN full minutes of Tobacco Kids Antismoking ads, in which roughly 10,000 teenagers were killed. See Lie #2 at [TheTruthIsALie.com] for that and 23 other antismoking lies.
Michael J. McFadden,
Author of “Dissecting Antismokers’ Brains”
P.S. “Dr.” Glantz by the way is not an M.D., nor an economist, nor a film critic. His doctorate is in mechanical engineering. He also now sits comfortably in a “Professor of Medicine” chair at the University he’s brought multi-millions of dollars of grant money to.
Who says money can’t buy love, eh?
– MJM