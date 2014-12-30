And Now… The 10 Best Movies Of 2014

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for that staple post every film critic must do, the annual top 10 list. These posts are the perfect double-edged sword for us film writers because they automatically get lots of clicks, but are also great way for readers to complete dismiss our entire body of work, and all based on a semi-arbitrary ranking system. You don’t even have to read an entire review! Let’s just call that lost esteem my gift to you. You’re welcome!
Movies I Have And Have Not Seen
This is the dirty little secret critics refuse to acknowledge: none of us have seen every film released every calendar year. I’m not sure it’s even possible. I saw two films a week at a bare minimum and traveled to four countries and two states for three or four different film festivals, and I still frequently see films on other critics’ lists that I haven’t seen. As a non-NY/LA critic or critic’s association member, I don’t get to see Inherent Vice, Selma, A Most Violent Year, or American Sniper until next week. Sorry! Truth is, some films aren’t on here because I haven’t seen them.
A Note On Methodology
I’ve heard some film critics talk about trying to rewatch their favorites of the year before they compile a yearly top ten list. I don’t do this, for one because it would take forever, and for two because it’s cheating. If I spend the time I could spend trying to watch new movies watching movies I already liked a second time, it’s only going to reinforce my previously held opinions. Shawshank Redemption is a great movie, sure, but it wouldn’t be as universally beloved if we hadn’t all seen it on cable twelve trillion times. For movies you already like, rewatching just makes you like them more.
I also start at one instead of ten because I’d rather lead with movies that I’m sure about rather than ones that barely sneaked onto the list. Also, sometimes I contradict my own initial grading system. Look, my methods are my methods. DO NOT QUESTION ME!
Obscure Films Sold Separately
There are some film festival and foreign films that would absolutely make my top 10 but feel like cheating to include, like a way to outflank detractors. It’s like when you argue the best all-time running backs and some guy picks a dude who played before television or integration. Cool pick, bud, here’s a feather you can put in your cap for being so worldly. There are some obscure choices you should definitely see, but I will leave those out of the main list.
Numbered Bullet Points, Since You Probably Skipped Everything I Just Wrote Anyway
1. Birdman
There’s been a backlash equal to or if not stronger than the hype with this one, but that’s because a certain segment of people are always going to misconstrue deliberate absurdity as some pretentious metaphor (“I dunno, bro, I just didn’t get it.”). I think these are the same people who read that scene with Michael Keaton’s character ranting at the critic as Inñaritu’s broadside against critics. Instead of, you know, just something it would have made sense for Michael Keaton’s character to say. Can’t you go two seconds without demanding to know “What’s he trying to say??!” He’s playing with ideas. It’s fun to watch.
Birdman married small absurdities (locking yourself out of the house in your underwear) with big ones (what is the meaning of life?) like the bastard child of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black Swan, all wrapped up in a slick continuous shot gimmick. By the way, was that really a “gimmick?” A gimmick is supposed to make the job easier. That continuous shot conceit made their work that much harder, where they couldn’t hide behind editing. I loved every minute of this movie. I think it’s Edward Norton’s best work. And I still want to know what special effect they used to make Emma Stone’s eyes so big.
2. Nightcrawler
Michael Keaton is the sentimental favorite and will almost certainly win the Oscar, but on a straight up acting level, Gyllenhaal was better. This was the kind of strangely compelling weirdo performance that probably less than 10 actors in the world could pull off. Louis Bloom was charming and repellent, timeless and thoroughly modern, a guy who could learn anything from the internet except empathy. Pretty timely concept these days, isn’t it? He belongs to the all-time pantheon of singular cinematic weirdos, alongside Patrick Bateman and Rupert Pupkin and Travis Bickle.
3. Boyhood
Boyhood thoroughly kicked my ass. While it is made up of a series of not-especially-important conversations, that was kind of the point. That life is this gradual accumulation of little moments, the Nick Diaz pitter patter rather than the crushing Tyson uppercuts, that don’t seem like much in and of themselves but eventually floor you (as Peter Travers would say) through their cumulative effect.
Again, I love the vein of criticism that says Boyhood being filmed over the course of 12 years was somehow a “gimmick.” I know, what a gimmick, right? It wasn’t even that good except we literally got to watch a child grow into a young adult before our very eyes. It’s sort of like looking at a stealth bomber and going “Well if you take away the fact that it can vaporize a tank from space, it’s really just an ugly hunk of metal.”
4. Gone Girl
I don’t think any movie this year generated as much conversation as this one, and incredibly, not all of it was about Ben Affleck’s dong. Gone Girl started out as a sort of dark, art movie about marriage and then took a hard left into airport fiction and was equally entertaining as both. That stupid, forced smile on Ben Affleck’s face will stay with me. It’s a movie you could read all sorts of things into or take completely at face value and be equally inspired by either. It also helped to normalize dong-hanging in mainstream movies, which is important..
5. The Drop
Yes, admittedly this is where my list gets wonky. I’ve had my top four set for quite a while, and the rest I could probably be talked in or out of. But if I’m being honest, I scarcely had as much fun at the movies as watching Tom Hardy play a knockaround doofus with an adorable puppy. Yes, I’m probably biased by virtue of being totally gay for Tom Hardy (the most hetero thing in the world as far as I’m concerned), but watching his slow burn simpleton finally snap was such a pants-jizzing crescendo of uncomplicated joy that it was one of my most memorable theater moments. I didn’t even recognize Bullhead star Matthias Schoenaerts as The Drop‘s heavy until I checked IMDB, and I only checked because he was so damned good. I hereby nominate Schoenaerts and Ben Mendolsohn as future go-to supporting actors who improve everything they’re in. The John Goodman Award, we could call it.
6. Interstellar
I know I only gave this a B in my review and I stand by that, parts of it were truly painful. Anne Hathaway’s speech about love transcending science in order to persuade the crew to visit a boyfriend we never see and who she had never mentioned before that moment come to mind. And I could’ve done without pretty much all of Casey Affleck’s “sullen farmer” storyline. Still, I wholeheartedly support filmmakers biting off more than they can chew. Cinema needs the hip jazz trios, sure, but it needs the arena rock band shredding a flaming guitar on top of a monster truck just as much, which is what Interstellar was to me. BIG. This makes the list for that giant wave planet scene shot in 70 mm IMAX alone.
7. Whiplash
I really didn’t want to put a movie about a jazz drummer starring Miles Teller on my list, if we’re being honest. But it’s such a singular, intensely myopic movie that you can’t help remembering it. How did people not realize JK Simmons was an amazing actor before this? He was awesome in the Spider-man movies. He was awesome in Juno. He was awesome in Burn After Reading. He was awesome in Oz. In fact, Whiplash is even better if you imagine it as a prequel to Oz. How is this guy still doing insurance commercials? It’s like watching Picasso paint tit murals on the walls of strip clubs. (Wait, did Picasso ever do that? I’m not looking it up.)
8. Blue Ruin/The Babadook
I’m already hedging, combining two movies in one entry. Whatever. Blue Ruin and The Babadook were my favorite “indies” of the year. Blue Ruin flipped the script by giving us a plot driven shoot-em-up when we were expecting moping and introspection, and The Babadook gave us a horror movie that was less “scary” than it was unsettling. Yes, The Babadook hit a rut about halfway through the film (I couldn’t help but think “how the hell do you end a movie like this?” as I was watching it), but THAT BOOK THO. The actual ending was pretty great as well.
9. Guardians Of The Galaxy/Snowpiercer
I don’t wholeheartedly love either of these movies. Guardians of the Galaxy can’t get its own spot on the list, because as good as it was, it was still a superhero movie featuring a giant laser pointed at Earth for some reason. Is there an economic reason for this always being a plot point? Are these movies all being underwritten by Big Laser? Still, if it existed in a vacuum, that probably wouldn’t be a complaint. I had a big, stupid smile on my face throughout that entire movie. It would take a hundred goofy, fun Marvel movies like Guardians over another gritty thump fest like Cap 2.
Snowpiercer, meanwhile… The ending wasn’t the greatest, but it was “big” in the same way as Interstellar. Not budget big, but concept big. Thematically big. And Tilda Swinton as a dowdy fascist functionary is easily one of the best characters of the year. She is incredible.
10. The LEGO Movie
I don’t know if this is on here as much for how much fun it was to watch or for what it is. Because what it is is pretty special. Remember when Michael Bay was tasked with making a movie about a modular 80s toys, and he kinda just said “f*ck it” and painted flames on some CGI? Lord and Miller made a Lego movie entirely out of Lego pieces. It offers a blueprint on how to make a two-hour toy commercial actually good. Which might be one of the most evil things anyone has done in history, but is shockingly competent work at the very least.
They took a two-hour toy commercial and turned it into a grand metaphor for creativity and a satire of the rat race, which, again, is either evil, brilliant, subversive, or all three. Are they subverting commerce for art, or subverting criticism of commerce for commercial purposes? That’s the tough question. “Are Lord and Miller stupid talented?” is the easy one. I personally think the movie kind of dies when the father and son are introduced, but that entire first act is perfect satire. There’s no way you’re not going to be thinking of that first “Send in the micromanager!” scene every time your boss does something obnoxious after watching it.
Movies You Probably Didn’t Or Won’t Be Able To See For A While That Would’ve Made The List Otherwise.
Blind – An odd little Norwegian movie about a blind woman’s imagination.
It Follows – An indie horror even better than The Babadook.
Why Don’t You Play In Hell – Shion Sono’s batshit love letter to 35mm film.
Honorable Mention
St. Vincent – Absolutely seems like a paint-by-numbers Sundance comedy and sort of is, but got to me nonetheless. Fighting back tears during this hokey ass movie was my most embarrassing moment.
The Trip To Italy – Food porn, British men doing dueling Tom Hardy impressions, and a running Alanis Morissette joke. Perhaps not a great leap forward for cinema, but an impressive exercise in finding my own personal happy place.
The Identical – The strangest film I saw this year by a mile.
Movies On Other People’s Lists Pointedly Left Off Of Mine
I want you to know that I definitely saw these and I’m not putting them on my list for a reason.
Grand Budapest Hotel. Wes Anderson is refining his technique but creatively stagnating. Every time I talk less than reverently about Grand Budapest (which I did like, mostly) I get yelled at. “If you like Wes Anderson, you HAVE to like Grand Budapest Hotel!” I could sense that as I was watching it and it’s exactly what I hate about it. Wes Anderson has become a genre, and this film some litmus test for “true fandom.” Wait, so because I liked certain story elements once, I’m supposed to like them more every time I see them? It just goes to show, “true fandom” is a dick measuring contest for idiots.
Wild, Foxcatcher, Theory Of Everything. I tend to throw out the most blatant Oscar bait, not necessarily because they’re made only to win awards, but because they sort of feel like cover songs. Wild is probably the best of the three, and Foxcatcher had some great wrestling scenes, but it offers only the hokiest A Current Affair take on its subjects. And Theory of Everything is just a patronizing mess. For God’s sake, someone straighten Stephen Hawking’s glasses, this is ridiculous.
Edge of Tomorrow. The live, die, repeat formula was fun, certainly, and that first crash sequence was one of the best action set pieces of the year (the other being Quicksilver in the X-Men movie). But the aliens just didn’t do it for me and they sort of pissed the ending down their leg. Also, stop it with the asexual love interests.
The Immigrant. People look at me funny when I tell them I’m a sucker for period pieces. When I say this, I’m thinking of things like Boardwalk Empire, Gangs of New York, Masters of Sex – hell, I even watched Marco Polo and The Borgias, and those shows are terrible. When people say they hate period pieces, I have to imagine they’re thinking of The Immigrant. Stories where life is hard and all the characters are unrelentingly dour. All I could think of when I watched this was that Seinfeld episode where Elaine insulted ponies at a dinner party and offended the old Polish lady. “When I was little girl in Poland, we all had ponies. My sister had pony, my cousin had pony… He was a beautiful pony and I loved him!” Replace pony with Marion Cotillard’s sister and you have The Immigrant.
Under the Skin, Nymphomaniac. I’m not saying these movies weren’t smart, I just don’t have the attention span for them. The look on ScarJo’s face when she tried to eat that cake was beautiful, but it surely wasn’t worth the 90 GODDAMNED SECONDS it took for her to get the fork from her plate to her mouth. I was also pretty well sorted for scenes of her aimlessly walking around after about the first 10 minutes.
And for all of Nymphomaniac‘s great moments, that scene where Christian Slater craps himself and dies (and I saw the longer version) was one of the most painful things I had to sit through at the theater this year, and I saw Tusk and Horns. It reminded me of that old joke where the kids are in class and the teacher is asking them what their parents do. Little Johnny says “My dad’s dead.” The teacher, taken aback, pauses and then asks, “Well, what did he do before he died?” And Johnny answers, “He turned blue and shit on the carpet.” I got the feeling Lars Von Trier wanted to make an entire movie out of that punchline.
Top Five. I keep hearing people call this “Chris Rock’s Annie Hall,” which is absolutely true, I just have very little interest in seeing anyone’s version of Annie Hall in 2014.
Ida. Yes, it’s Polish, and black and white, and Holocaust-themed, and has a protagonist who spends much of the movie silently staring at things, and it was reasonably compelling. Would I watch it again? Would I recommend it to friends? Not really.
Anyway, folks, that’s it for this year. Weigh in with your own opinions below, and be sure to phrase them in the form of an insult to my mother.
I know this where I should probably make a sarcastic or pithy comment, but really I missed a lot of these and this just reaffirms that I need to see them. Thanks for the list Vince.
I liked Birdman better when Daffy Duck did it in his Scarlet Pumpernickel cartoon. It’s exactly Birdman, only more nuanced and it isn’t shouting at you how profound and clever it is. Same ending too.
[www.dailymotion.com]
Looney Toons is better than everything, so I agree.
The Guest was easily my film of the year.
OH FUCK YES
This^^^
YEP
Definitely up there. I’d say number two on my list.
@elmeliac: I watched the trailer for The Guest and it does look interesting. It did mention the same people that did You’re Next, which makes me a little skeptical, because I really didn’t see the appeal that made so many people rave about it. Anyway, I think I can part with the $2 at Redbox to see this flick.
@Palin Givens Yeah it’s a lot better than You’re Next. It has that great late 80s/early 90s thriller vibe but it’s executed so well that it doesn’t seem like a cheesy homage piece. Oh and most importantly it’s fucking FUN! Definitely give it a watch!
@elmeliac; I’ll watch it because I like your enthusiasm about it.
@Palin Givens Cool, enjoy! (you will) (I don’t work for the production company)
totally.
The Guest was awesome
Fuck. Yeah. Totally agree with you elmeliac with the 80s vibe (in a Drive kind of way) (the soundtrack helps.)
I loved everything about it that wasn’t an ad for Franklin’s barbecue and Cafe Du Monde or a fifth grade book report about social media.
And was there a giant laser? I don’t recall that at all, I just thought Ronan was trying to land so he could infinity stone that shit.
its a big thing the sky falling either way its a overused trope by now from marvels last 4 films.
No John Wick? You hack.
Seriously. Might as well just become the new Armand White.
The Holy Lieb said it best, ” Emma Stone got those peepers bra”
Truth.
Yeah, specifics don’t matter there. (Thing) is going to destroy (planet), fill in the blanks appropriately.
Chef was good, but most of the time it seemed like a long commercial for Twitter.
Some love for Why Don’t You Play In Hell is appreciated. You’re the man, Vince.
Saw the trailer for that recently, and now I must watch it.
I… still don’t want to watch Birdman.
Also, I think that what Vince is saying isn’t necessarily the one ridiculous plot point ruined the whole movie, but even with all the well developed characters, and good storytelling… its still a comic book movie so you get a bunch of random fight scenes that seem pretty jarring to the pace of the movie… and well, its a fucking comic book movie! I love comics but the transition from comics to movies…. they’re just both so different that it doesn’t come across as well, I guess.
That second paragraph was in relation to Guardians.
Have you seen the rest of the director’s work? That’s him all the way.
Can someone, anyone, explain Under the Skin to me? It keeps popping up on these lists and could not have been more boring.
ScarJo naked.
It looked pretty, but yeah, overall didn’t do much for me either.
At its heart, it’s a story about family.
Thanks guys. I thought I was taking crazy pills.
You know in Inception, how the sound helped make the movie? It’s the same. The soundtrack and weird 60’s mood lighting make the film super arty and therefore worthy of high praise for gibberish.
Oh, and it gets bonus points for tricking Scarlett Johnson into getting naked. For art.
@Pants Optional Thats the best way to trick em, otherwise you have to wait til they are in their late 30s-40s to get their kit off, and yeah, I still wanna see what they look like naked, but I also wish I knew what the prime nudity was like.
In conclusion, Art!
The Lego Move wasn’t made with real Lego. It’s all CGI made and animated to look like the real thing. And the end of it almost ruined the rest of the movie.
I don’t mean that they used the actual Lego pieces, only that the pieces depicted (CGI or otherwise) are actual Lego pieces. That the actual toy looks exactly like the character in the movie, albeit animated.
The father-son stuff in Lego Movie got to me more than Boyhood, so both of you are wrong.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq.
The father-son stuff in the new Planet of the Apes movie got to me more than Boyhood.
(I actually haven’t even watched Boyhood yet, but I’ll say I did for the purposes of this joke)
@Vince Mancini that movie sold me the first time you see an explosion, and the little LEGO flame pieces popped up instead of actual fire. Was awesome.
The lego movie had the worst ending of the year. The whole conflict is based on the idea that the dad is gluing the legos together and the kid cant express his creativity. In the end the camera pans over to reveal this brat has a whole treasure trove of his own legos to create his own stuff and not follow directions but he’d prefer to mess with the one’s his dad put together. Literally, a treasure chest full of legos and the kid has ignored them in favor of the ones that will piss off his dad. Basically the dad is evil for having a hobby.
I hope kids at legoland have been destroying the exhibits because that’s what this movie is selling.
Nightcrawler, Gone Girl and The Drop were all decent movies with good acting and retarded endings. Actually now that I think of it Snowpiercer fits this description too. It’s like these people forgot how to make movies that left you feeling fulfilled at all.
*Oh, uh much like Vince’s mom.
agreed on Gone Girl and The Drop, but I liked Nightcrawler’s ending. Great movie all around for me
Just throw the Enemy ending on to Nightcrawler. Easy-peasy, Jakey-wakey.
Waiting on the screeners to start leaking, usually do around now
Haven’t seen a shit-ton of the supposedly good stuff yet (Birdman, Nightcrawler, Intersteller, Boyhood) but the only two things I saw this year that I really loved were Under the Skin and Housebound, though The One I Love and Obvious Child were really strong too.
Hell yes on The One I Love.
Seconded. I went in for The One I Love on Netflix this week and it has a SUPER solid last 30 minutes. Somewhat mumblecore-y, but strangely sophisticated science fiction. Probably on my top ten list, but its kind of a struggle to even find ten good movies that came out this year.
Really thought Vince would mention Obvious Child.
I mean, Blue Ruin was great, and so was Babadook, but in my opinion they weren’t the best indie movies of the year. That would be The Guest and Obvious Child. In my opinion (you know because The Internet, and comment sections.)
Also, I wholeheartedly agree with the fact that Jake Gyllenhaal was the best performance of the year, but Jude Law in Dom Hemingway was the enjoyablest.
@Van Buren Boy yes and yes. I really enjoyed both, but the one i love was the best surprise of the year for me. first time screenwriter with a big idea that was well executed. and great acting from both Duplass, who I didn’t know had it in him, and Elizabeth Moss who is fucking awesoome in everything.
He banged all our moms, is what Dan is trying to say.
Inherent Vice will not find its way onto any lists. Another second of dirty hippie feet footage and there would have been a killing spree to deal with.
Tilda Swinton should get an Oscar nod for Snowpiercer, seriously. She was gloriously batshit.
Ironically, though, it’s a rare performance where the prosthetics and dowdying up didn’t scream, “I’m doing this so people will take me seriously and give me an award.”
Also Only lovers Left Alive (where she played her batshit self, fingers crossed). Good year for Tilda.
She was crazy looking in Grand Budapest too.
Tilda Swinton is basically the queen of weird roles that other actors would’ve hammed the hell up. Like, she could probably even make Tom Cruise’s overrated fat suit mugging in Tropic Thunder work.
I thought Bad Turn Worse was a great little thriller that didn’t get enough attention
Vince still won’t acknowledge the existence of The One I Love, THIS LIST IS GARBAGE.
You people call yourself commenters? The Vince specifically said, and I quote, “Weigh in with your own opinions below, and be sure to phrase them in the form of an insult to my mother.”
For example . . .
No “Hobbit” movie on this list? What’s the matter, Mommy too busy working the corner to wash your good movie-going plaid shirt for you? Learn to do laundry, you big baby!
I didn’t care for Boyhood, I wanted to love it because its trailer was just so perfect, but I felt that the little moments didn’t build on anything and failed at creating any semblance of a character arc or a reason to keep me interested. All of the filmography/cinematography stuff is undeniably great but I don’t think that makes up for a directionless plot and a lead character that I found to be thoroughly unlikeable and uninteresting.
Yep.
Felt the same way, though didn’t exactly hate Boyhood. It was Where The Wild Things Are all over again for me – great trailer, great visuals, great supporting characters, but it just meanders too much and the main character is a total, boring dud.
It’s awesome that they filmed him growing up over 12 years. But so did the Harry Potter movies and those at least had the decency to have magic and shit.
@Slappy haha great point about the Harry Potter movies
Richard Linklater’s patronus is an Oscar. Expecto best picture!
I thought the directionless plot was a bigger novelty than the whole filming over several years thing and I mean it was a good gimmick. It’s not something that’s going to change the way stories are told though because you can only get away with a gimmick so much. What made me appreciate that it was directionless was while watching it, my wife wondered if some character down the road was going to be someone from earlier in the movie or something similar. I thought nope, because it’s not contrived like every other movie. Things extremely coincidental aren’t just going to happen to make a more interesting movie.
That’s all well and good, but Boyhood had extremely contrived coincidences see “random septic worker shows up later in life and tells you how smart and right your mother is” or “your dad’s lazy former band mate struck it big later in life by sticking with his music.” A movie doesn’t have to have coincidences to build on the plot either, show us what he’s learning or how he’s changing because of these moments. By the end of the movie Mason has some definite opinions but no background for why or how those opinions formed other than ‘I’m Richard Linklater and this is what I think now.’ I don’t need failed husband number one to return later sobered and regretful to pay for his college, but I do need to see how having an alcholic step-father and losing close step siblings to divorce impacts the character in the space beyond the scene it happens in. Boyhood feels like a series of vignettes of unrelated families that happen to be played by the same actors not a continuous journey of growth and maturation.
to all the detractors here, so it was like life then?
The kid was hardly likeable as a teen and a bit of a dipshit – so were you.
good, bad, boring… whatever you wanna say, but it felt real and genuine.
The Rover was probably the only movie I loved that no one else did. Who’d have thought R-Patts would put more effort into playing a Southern American in Australia than in all ten Twilight movies?
Young Ones also felt like a descent sci-fi piece that nobody liked because of the director’s previous displayed awesomeness (eventually faulting a movie for not being as transcendent)
Thing is, prior to Young Ones, I have been feeling that those army robots that look like headless donkeys are the stuff of dystopian nightmares, but the movie actually made me feel for it. Actual feels.
*decent
(ironic that autocorrect fucks me over on a diatribe about a more accepting regard towards technology.)
I respect your opinion about Grand Budapest, but I enjoyed it more than anything else I saw this year. Ralph Fiennes is magic. Also, Locke is really good. I’m surprised not to see it at least mentioned, what with the Tom Hardy boner and all. Bane-r?
Oops, forgot the rules. Locke proved that if the performance is strong enough, you can spend an our and a half with just one man and come away satisfied. Your mom should try that sometime.
I liked Locke aiiiight. His accent more than anything else.
That accent was on point.
Damn, Vince, your constant fawning over Wes Anderson is getting ridiculous.
Quality list Vince, although I still don’t know if I have the attention span to see Boyhood, especially after a bunch of people told me nothing really happens in it. I wanna see Nightcrawler ASAP though.
For now:
1) Gone Girl (I thought it was basically perfect, and its just as great on a 2nd viewing)
2) Interstellar
3) Guardians of the Galaxy
4) The Lego Movie
5) Snowpiercer
6) Birdman
7) Whiplash
8) Captain America 2
9) Days of Futures Past
10) Edge of Tomorrow
Best Comedy: 22 Jump Street (The Interview is a close second though, sorry haters)
Worst Thing I Saw: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (they fucking ruined this franchise ugh)
I mentioned it in the comments way back in the summer, but this was a really great year for action movies. Best of the decade for sure, hell maybe the best since the 80s?And I didn’t even mention how Godzilla or The Raid 2 (which may have had the best overall action, but god that story was dumb) were good too. All of these were creative enough to drown out the usual mediocre shit (Transformers, the cashgrab Hunger Games Part 1), so I consider 2014 a success just for that.
Oh and I only just now realized what the Photoshop in the banner pic was. God dammit that’s good. Also I suck for seeing the movie twice and still missing out on Ben Affleck’s weiner because Rosamund Pike was too distracting :.-(
I mostly agree with this list, although I haven’t seen Whiplash yet. And Nightcrawler was excellent. Really enjoyed Gone Girl, except that seeing Emily Longlastname in the Entourage trailer has retroactively ruined it.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. haha but that was the role she was born to play dammit! Just for Amy’s line alone when she sees her at that press conference near the end.
I’m pretty sure this very site mentioned Ben Affleck saying the same in some article about her being cast as the Out of This World hot girl like a year ago too.
2014 for me was the year of shitty endings (TV shows, movies, etc.) and so I have to disagree with you on Gone Girl. It was fantastic right up until the 3rd act, when its logical consistency falls apart for the sake of the plot. Without spoiling too much, the cops would basically have to be the most incompetent group ever to believe what was told to them. The most glaring inconsistency is even pointed out before just being hand waved away.
Sure, maybe it was supposed to be that way as a treatise on the our fears of not being listened to, or people ignoring the facts in favor of sympathy, but the rest of the movie is so meticulous about the planning and intellect of the characters. It’s a slap in the face to the rest of the movie in order to make a statement.
I’m upset 22 Jump Street isn’t getting more love, unlike Vince’s mom.
@irishda I didn’t really feel that way at all. The whole movie is about subjective ideas of truth and making people believe what you want them to believe by pandering too ’em. By the end, the media/public/cops were completely enamored by Amy’s detailed tale (and she was a damn good storyteller) and it makes sense that people aren’t going to immediately pry too deeply into the traumatized victim’s story. It only snowballed from there in to more and more TV appearances, and by then everyone was in too deep to want to find the truth in all that bullshit. I loved the ending, its one of the best Thriller endings I’ve ever seen because there was no escape from the madness.
Pretty similar to my list though I’m still working on mine. I didn’t see Interstellar, Dear White People or St Vincent yet out of all of the movies I want to see. Haven’t seen Nightcrawler or Whiplash, not sure if they’re on my radar. Definitely a popcorn movie year, last year I had more obscure picks and this year I feel guilty that most of my list is big budget stuff. There were some good indies this year like Obvious Child, Chef, etc but nothing I was really confident enough to put in my top 10.
Top 7 certain picks
Boyhood
Birdman
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Lego Movie
Guardians of the Galaxy
Gone Girl
The One I Love
Remaining 3..
Room for Interstellar… have to bump one of the following
Snowpiercer, Predestination, Xmen
Honestly if I had to pick a #1 right now it’s Boyhood and it’s because nothing happens in it. It just felt refreshing to see something where everything isn’t contrived as shit. It happens often in movies but Boyhood was just on such a broader scope.
Another Cap2 jab. Steve Rogers must have stood Vince’s mom up for a dancing date.
BOOM
I just can’t believe I have 2 Chris Evans movies in my top 10. This brings me great joy considering he will always get a free pass from me for Not Another Teen Movie. Even more impressive since I always liked the idea of Captain America, but never thought his backstory and side characters were that interesting.
Yeah I can’t get too worked up about tropes in a comic book movie, especially when they’re trying to wrap it all up at the end. The comics are all MacGuffin-filled and have characters that fly around, have powers, or have flying spaceships, etc. they better fucking use their powers at the end to have a big ole battle or whatever.
When they don’t we wind up with Superman Returns.
It would probably creep near the back end of my top 10, but David Wain’s “They Came Together” was hilarious and probably one of the best straight-up-spoof movies I’ve seen in a couple of years.
New York is like a character in the story!
Agreed! That film is delightful.
It pains me so much to not put it in my Top 10 but it’s probably one of the more rewatchable comedies of the year at least. David Wain is all over the place with the tone of his comedies , I’m glad he did something full out zany again. It was definitely more anticipated by me more than say 22 Jump Street but I worry choosing it over 22 may say something about my credibility?
turned it off. horrid. which wayans brother wrote that thing?
Love this list @#$…
I’m going to list the ones I actually saw in the theater and not on video.
Top 5::
1. Captain America 2 (Blew me away. Blew Iron Man 3 and Thor 2 to pieces. Lots of blowing.)
2. Edge of Tomorrow (Incredible story, well-paced, and the special effects were the best of the year)
3. Guardians of the Galaxy (Perfect summer popcorn movie)
4. Gone Girl (Any movie that when the credits roll people walk out befuddled is a good thing)
5. Chef: Just a lot of fun, and a great portrayal of a man realizing what’s important in life. And… food…
Bottom 5:
5. Sin City 2 (Tried to repeat the first one but it felt bland and tired. Would have ranked lower but… Eva Green…)
4. X-Men: Days of Future Past (Had potential but too many holes to fill and too many questions left to ask about plot points.)
3. Pompeii (I am of the mind television does a much better job of translating this era than film – I was really bored even though I knew a volcano was going to explode)
2. Amazing Spider-Man 2: (Man, this was a @#$show. I’ll see any comic book movie repeatedly, even if it’s bad. This has been running on HBO for a month now and I can’t watch more than two minutes without losing interest.
1. Monuments Men (I almost walked out. So boring, no character development, forced emotions that didn’t work… how did they get that cast together and fail so hard?)
FYI: If you’re a guy and want to score point with a chick, offer to watch This is Where I Leave You. It’s a fun guy movie that women will think is a chick flick.
Agreed on Monuments Men, it’s the 2014 version of Death to Smoochy, great group of performers but incredibly horrible movie. I heard Vince’s mom liked it, though.
In defense of Monuments Men (which I haven’t seen), the book was pretty boring too.
Hold on. You hated X-Men for plot holes but Captain America was your favorite movie? Oh hunni. . .
Should’ve added that I’m cool with tropes as long as the movies make up for them in other ways, which I felt Guardians and Cap did.
Can’t concentrate on anything with Tyrion dancing over there
Agreed. He is a distraction. I keep playing that Luda “When I move, you move…just like that” song in my head over it. I think it really works.
At least I no longer am seeing Arya dancing at that stupid music festival. Ugly british kids shouldn’t be allowed to have fun.
God I love you guys.
(Also, it will be funny to read these comments out of context when that ad disappears in a few months).
““true fandom” is a dick measuring contest for idiots.”
This is why the people love you, Vince. Well, that and your mom’s open door policy. And by door I mean vag, obviously.
Pretty good list, here is mine.
[letterboxd.com]
Did Calvary, Frank and Locke not come out in the colonies this year?
He reviewed Calvary and Locke, at least. As I recall, Calvary he found fine but boringly fatalistic, and Locke he found a bit one note, despite his love of Tom Hardy.
For what it’s worth, I liked Calvary, but only after the fact. I was expecting, (and it was advertised as!) a dark comedy in the style of The Guard or In Bruges. So I went to see it with my terminally ill aunt who also loves those films. WRONG CHOICE! The line where the old guy goes “You know how you know you’re getting old? No one mentions death around you anymore.” Jesus.
Now, with a day or two to think about it, I definitely appreciate the films, and Brendan Gleeson is fucking fantastic, but Christ, the way they sold that film…
Calvary was immensely grim, especially in contrast to The Guard. But compared to the other brother’s second film… A masterpiece.
I thought Locke was riveting and the one film I’ll tell people to watch without any doubts.
Which one is the other brother’s second film?
I think @DasGeordie is talking about Seven Psychopaths.
Yeah, sorry, I meant Seven Psychopaths or “That year’s Southland Tales”.
I don’t know your mother though :(
Anyway, props for not including John Wick.
Yeeeeeeez. Sounds like Kevin Bacon needs to visit your town and teach you how to pull the stick out yer butt. I didn’t expect John Wick to be número uno, but it should have at least made the damn list.
“Dong Tip” might be the new “dickhead”
“Again, I love the vein of criticism that says Boyhood being filmed over the course of 12 years was somehow a ‘gimmick.’ I know, what a gimmick, right? It wasn’t even that good except we literally got to watch a child grow into a young adult before our very eyes”
Critic or mad scientist? You decide!
We watched the same thing happen with Joseph Gordon-Levitt on 3rd Rock from the Sun, but that doesn’t make it a great TV show. I mean…it was a great TV show, but not because Levitt hit puberty
Oh, I apologize for not finishing my sentence
It was a great TV show, but not because Levitt hit puberty, just like I did when Vince’s mom first showed me her cans.
Asexual love interests? Could you elaborate?
Like Jack Daniels and myself?
J/K- I’d fuck Jack.
He couldn’t mean Emily Blunt, cos she gives me all kind of sexuals from A to Z
I would have liked to have seen The Skeleton Twins, and Locke on the list, but aside from that, I have 100% agreement. I’ve actually seen all of them with the exception of Whiplash and Babadook. i will add those two to my list. is it just me or was 2014 a weak year for films & music?
I’ll agree with you on the music front, where rock music has apparently died and only hip hop and really whiny, soft indie music rules now. But I thought mainstream movies were way more enjoyable than usual this year, so I consider 2014 a winner.
The end of The Drop, I felt exactly the same way…Tom Hardy with the slow play all movie and then he just drops the hammer.
“Promised a lot. Had several decent moments. In the end I felt bored and empty”
Q: Short review of Snowpiercer or a description of my night with Vince’s mom?
A: Go back and read the second sentence again.
Overall, this list is phenomenal and reminds me why you’re my favorite movie critic, sorry if I’m brown-nosing it’s just true.
I didn’t care for Boyhood, and I’m the only one out there who thought Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was amazing I guess, but other than that everything else on here that I’ve seen was definitely in my Top Ten.
Also, thank you for making me feel better about Under The Skin and The Immigrant. They were on so many peoples best of the year list and honestly I thought they were both extremely sub-par and don’t understand the hype at all.
I’m fighting a one man war against Under the Skin. How boring is your movie if naked ScoJo can’t make it watchable?
Seriously. It didn’t help either that her nude scenes were about the most uncomfortable in the entire movie.
I haven’t heard such high praise of “hanging dong” since I got it from Vince’s mother!
Chef was great.
Glad the polarizing stuff like Birdman, Interstellar, Snowpiercer made your list, because I loved all three (for their ambitions as much as anything) and sat with and around people who felt quite the opposite…and pooped all over them. But the film I think hypnotized people into believing it was any good, at all, was Gone Girl. That film is so false in the world it creates around those people, who are also false, it renders the whole thing meaningless, borderline retarded. I wasn’t confused by it, didn’t leave “dumbfounded”, just made more dumb for suffering through it.
GotG was an awesome movie and Snowpiercer (which I watched last night on Netflix) was one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. Tilda Swanson playing a character that was plucked from the Hunger Games wasn’t nearly interesting enough to make up for the nonsensical story. Snowpiercer was basically a two hour snuff film.
I don’t know where I am anymore. Chef almost drove me to give up eating altogether.