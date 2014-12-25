The FilmDrunk Frotcast 2014: Only The Best Parts

–
The Frotcast is off this week for Christmas, but FEAR NOT. Thanks to this year’s Most Valuable Listener, Token, we have an awesome “Best of 2014” Greatest Hits Frotcast to share with all of you. It’s like a normal podcast, but with even MORE inside jokes and LESS context. Exactly what you need.
Here’s the rundown of clips:
Intro Ep 222
0:01:08 Ep 219 Introduction of Gary from Freemont
0:06:38 Ep 223 Andrew Roberts solves/worsens America’s Racial issues
0:09:13 Ep 221 Alison gets a dating profile message
0:21:12 Ep 210 Bret’s Town house Ghost/Ufford makes a salad
0:30:24 Ep 224 Gone Girl/Ben’s Girlfriend/LAX bro Voicemail
0:42:37 Ep 209 China’s dick sucking robot
0:50:21 Ep 218 Joe Sinclitico pitches “The Forest”
0:54:56 Ep 222 Kentucky Kindergarten names
0:59:52 Ep 226 Purssey, Merney, Kerffee
1:01:54 Ep 226 The Linkin Park movie/Marlins Will Soar
1:08:44 Ep 221 Rating Alison’s Dick Picks
1:14:46 Ep 216 Vladimir Putin steals Bob Kraft’s Super Bowl ring
1:21:55 Ep 213 Matt Lieb Loves Red Dragon
1:25:31 Ep 230 Jane Starling vs Bret Lectre
1:39:58 Ep 227 Lieb’s interview with Joe Hanh
1:52:26 Ep 218 Joe Sinclitico responds to China’s dick sucking robot tech
2:00:24 Ep 224 Jumper outro
Bonus clip Ep 217 The Internet wasn’t worth it
Thanks to all of the guests, including:
Matt Ufford
Laremy Legel
Jane Harrison
Alison Stevenson
Andrew Roberts
Pat Schumacher
Justin Halpern
O.J. Patterson
Joe Sinclitico
William Head
Heather Dockray
Episode Clips used:
184,198(2),202,209 (2),210(5),211,213 (3),216,217,218 (4),219 (2),221 (2),222 (3),223,224 (6),226 (5),227,230(3)
Here at the Frotcast, one of Podbean’s Top 10 Most Downloaded comedy podcasts of 2014, we’re not getting better, we’re just getting older. Merry Christmas, everyone.
—
And if YOU are wondering how to spend your Chobani merney (or merney earned in other ways), obviously, a FilmDrunk shirt is the perfect gift for your husband, wife, friend, child, mother, or dog.
I was gonna say I’d go gay for Ben but, let’s be honest, I’d go gay for all y’all. Merry Hypothetical Gay Christmas, and a Happy (Belated) Bi-Curious Hanukkah as well.
Gonna have to buy myself a nice Filmdrunk shirt. Black is the new black.
Merry Christmas Film Drunk,
Lieb Bless Us Everyone!
From one professional to another, what kinda kickback ya gettin? I guess it don’t matter as long as ya paying your dues…
HOLD UP
Burnsy ain’t seen his cut. We must have a failure to communicate.
Didn’t you see what #BGF posted in the Frotcast comments last week?! I’m not affiliated, but I don’t want you to miss those warnings…
Sounds like those hackers mean bizness!
Lieb spoke to me and blessed me in the ways of the holy merny, kerphy and percy. You can not take away the tears of joy Burnsy Fan.
BurnsyFan66, Lieb asks you to ride with him, and in turn ride with me. The old rugged mom’s mini van takes all, from the rich to the poor to those who suck toes and those who eat da butthole. Be baptized in the life changing yergert, as Saul became Paul, and ride with Lieb. not just for his pleasure…. but for your own as well.
If 2014 was anything on Filmdrunk, I think it was the year the comments section went completely off the rails and up it’s own ass. And I’m proud to have been a part of that.
We have gone off the rails but thine own ass? No, we have everything a commenter could want: the old guard, new rookies, the constant battle of good vs evil, common sense vs idiot and even fan fiction/a religion. This is a beautiful time to join the film drunk community.
Wait till you guys see the WAR I plan to start with the WarmingGlow and GammaSquad commenters!
I hope the FROT ARMY is ready… 2015 will be the best year yet!
This may be the best Christmas gift of the year. Now I don’t have to constantly flip through every fucking radio station during my 5 hr drive back home. Thanks guys!
Will definitely listen to this on my flight this sunday, and weird passengers out by laughing too much. QUICKSAND PORN AND FECAL TRANSPLANTS 4 LYFE
Got my wife to listen to it onour car ride today. We had a great time. Alison’s bit killed
MY WIFE!!
Matt’s summer salad was probably my highlight, although Joe’s movie pitches are always terrific.
That sucked dick, thanks Token!
I’m almost definitely wrong … but is that Bret in that Skype window?
2014 was the year of the Lieb. He was on fire every week.
Bret gets runner-up.
TRUTH
It was missing the “I don’t think the internet was worth it” bit. What Frotcast was that from again? I really want to listen to it again now.