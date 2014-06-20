‘The Rover’ Is The Sweatiest Movie Of The Year

If you thought The Road was too maudlin and sentimental, then David Michod’s The Rover is for you. It’s like The Road if you took out the father-son relationship and doubled down on the desperate post-apocalyptic road misanthropy. It also moves the setting to the Australian outback, where everyone’s covered in sweat and caked in dirt and Guy Pearce looks like he let a blind Parkinson’s patient groom his head and face with a hand blender. There haven’t been this many murderous thugs wearing above-the-knee shorts since Two Hands. The beauty of killing people in short shorts is that you can hang brain while you hang brain. But while I respect its disdain for familial connection and its love of abrupt murder and exposed male thighs, The Rover never quite finds a replacement for The Road’s father-son story or offers enough action to make up for it. As a result, you get an awesome atmosphere, but not much of an entree.
The Rover desperately needs an ending that articulates its themes, but instead it sort of goes out with a gunshot and a whimper, which makes everything that came before it seem like aimless posturing. Which is a bummer, because the setting is compelling and the atmosphere beautifully realized. It looks so good, and some of the shots are so brilliant, that you really want it to be a good movie. But without a better articulation of what it’s about, Guy Pearce’s stony silences and extended pauses start to feel less like a character choice and more like the stand-in for a filmmaker who isn’t quite sure what he wants to say.
We open in the Outback, ten years after “the collapse.” Scoot McNairy and his wacky band of sweaty crims have committed some ambiguous crime and are fleeing the scene in the Holden version of Marty McFly’s pick-up truck. They wreck and get stuck on the side of the road, and, in a hurry, smash and grab Guy Pearce’s car, which happens to be parked right there. Pearce runs out from the roadside crapstand he’s been bivouacked in to find his car gone, then hops in their pick-up truck instead and manages to get it unstuck. Woohoo, car trade! Instead of being stoked about his increased storage and ground clearance, Pearce is PISSED. Like, chase-after-gun-toting-murderers-while-unarmed pissed. “Oy want moy cah back,” he drawls. Why he loves that f*cking car so much is the big question that compels the movie forward.
Eventually he hooks up with Robert Pattinson, playing Scoot’s little brother, who’s been wounded in the crime and left for dead. Pearce nurses Pattinson back to health, but not because Pearce cares about Pattinson, or life, or people, or grooming, but because he’s hoping Pattinson will lead him to the brother so he can get back his Shrimp-on-the-Barbie Dream Car.
There’s a kernel of a theme buried somewhere in here, about how much familial connections actually matter in times of desperation, versus connections with people who can actually help you survive. When you’re starving, do you want a guy with a bag of food or your brother? In that way The Rover makes The Road seem quaint. It’s an interesting angle, but you have to search for it, and Michod never quite follows through. As for Robert Pattinson and his Tibetan Fox face, I wouldn’t say his is a brilliant performance, but it’s certainly a compellingly strange one. You can tell he desperately wants this to be his 12 Monkeys. He’s all twitch and stutter and you can understand about fifty percent of anything that he says, just enough to wonder how this mule-kicked autistic redneck made his way to the Outback and also speaks Chinese. Perhaps that’s the point? He’s certainly mysterious.
I’ve already compared The Rover to The Road enough that I probably owe Cormac McCarthy royalties (you have to pay him in gator jerky!), but The Rover is actually at its best when it feels like another seminal McCarthy classic, Blood Meridian. Without the father-son moral core of The Road, The Rover desperately needs some of the macabre impressionism of Meridian, to be compelled forward by the gleeful absurdism of nihilistic grotesquery (totally my jam, incidentally). It flirts with it at certain points, notably in a scene where Guy Pearce breaks into a whorehouse where the madame asks him if he wants to have sex with a little boy, before he wanders off down the hall to buy a gun from a tattooed little person playing dominos with a pair of Asian twins while screaming “Stop whispering!”
Now THAT’S a scene. It’s incredible from start to finish, and it really makes you wonder what could’ve been, this hyper-violent, post-apocalyptic Twin Peaks car movie starring a mud-caked murderous road hobo. But when Guy Pearce pulls his piece on a foe and hesitates – pull the trigger or no? – his character isn’t developed enough for us to know if this is part of his personality, or if it’s just a Freudian manifestation of a movie that doesn’t quite know what to do with its awesome setting. It needs either more articulation or more absurdity and sort of gets stuck in between.
I don’t have a problem with nihilism, misanthropy, moral relativism, alienation, etc. (mostly I subscribe to Frotcast Bret’s philosophy of pragmatic hedo-nihilism). But you have to find glee in them. If nihilism isn’t gleeful, it’s just a drag. That’s why I loved (the David Michod-scripted) Hesher so much. It found the silver lining in meaninglessness. You can be sad and depressed when you wonder, “hey, maybe none of this even matters at all,” OR, you could do it while blasting Slayer in your van and taking a flaming shit in a rich dude’s pool. I much prefer the second one. The Rover flirts with greatness at times, but without a well-articulated theme to bring it all together or a lot more absurdity, it feels like way too much moping and not enough shitting in pools.
GRADE: B- (It’s an admirable miss, with a couple great scenes, mostly entertaining throughout and definitely worth a watch, but if bleakness and meaninglessness aren’t your bag you are almost certainly going to hate it).
I hated Hesher. It had gleeful nihilism, perhaps (although it’s an odd film to describe as nihilistic….maybe I’d have to see it again as it’s been a while), but it was all forced into a generic, Sundance 101, indie film plot (and Hesher himself was very much a generic, Sundance 101, indie film character).
Personally, I’d only say that nihilism is bad when it’s a cheap or unearned pose that a film is assuming just to be deliberately edgy or grim. Most of the awful nihilistic films I can think of off the top of my head are French: “Martyrs” and “I Stand Alone” are great examples.
For nihilism to work I think it has to have some sort of moral or humanistic point its making with its nihilism (which sounds contradictory, as nihilism by definition wouldn’t include any sort of moral view of the world, but I think nihilistic perspectives can be adopted as moral critiques or as means of elucidating something deeper about the human condition). Emotional resonance and skill in film making also help too.
Pasolini’s “Salo” is a great example of a nihilistic film done right. If you take it at face value it’s one of the most depressing, brutal, nihilistic films you’ll ever see, but I also think it’s an entirely moral film that has alot to say about suffering and the human condition. It’s completely clinical and detached, but there’s a seething undercurrent of moral outrage simmering below its surface. Same with Fassbender’s “In a Year of 13 Moons,” which uses nihilism as a means of exploring love and the need for human connection. I think most of Michael Haneke’s films are also examples of good nihilism too (and Haneke actually has that famous quote where he said that he wants to “rape people into freedom” with his movies. Which kind of describes “good nihilism” as I am describing it here, I guess, as it’s about using a nihilistic stance to further some moral or humanistic agenda).
Lars Von Trier probably fits this at times too, although I think he’s more prankish and gleeful than people usually give him credit for (plus very much a moralist in the classical sense and his films are all about religion in the end).
Vince just a quick correction. Its 10 years after the collapse. Its alluded in conversation that a lot of foreigners came to Australia to work in the mines before what I assume was a massive worldwide economic/oil collapse. Many of the foreigners were stuck here. Its a current issue here in Australia with an mining magnate who is being a massive xenophobe about the dangers of cheap immigrant labour.
I’m glad to hear that Pattinsons accent is difficult for Americans, I struggled with a couple lines myself but his character was pretty damn interesting.
Spoilers ahead
I thought the film started out strong and started to slow down towards the end as well but the ending made everything before it so much more meaningful. Such as the scene of the dwarf who throws rocks at the dogs, and why he was so upset by the dogs being tied up. He is a man who is going through massive grief over the loss of his dog. I generally like dogs more than people so that got me right in the heart strings.
The movie stuck with me for a couple days. I think its something that needs to be revisited and a second viewing would reward even more.
That’s too bad, I had such high hopes for this movie. I’ll still probably see it anyway, as I always have a huge hetero-boner for Guy Pearce and any film he’s in.
Vince mentioned The Road..Well Hey, Guy Pearce was in The Road too.
Also previously seen as an Australian in The Proposition
Did you like First Snow (2006)?
I didn’t find Hesher to be at all nihilistic, I found it to be the opposite. About hope in the bleakest of situations. Everything goes so wrong for the kid, but then there’s Hesher himself, seemingly the personification of the worlds chaos and meaninglessness who occasionally, does good things (or at least helpful things). Even the worst have small bits of good in them.
I’m a big fan of Michod (I’m from Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, where Animal Kingdom is set. I know those kind of people, at least tangentially, so that movie hit me pretty hard) and I’m still looking forward to this. He needs to embrace his weirdness a bit more, it’s often his biggest strength.
Animal Kingdom was really, really, good. I saw it randomly on HBO without really knowing what it was and it blew me away.
Agreed on Animal Kingdom. Really enjoyed it, and that makes me excited to see this. Also, I agree with Delaware – I never viewed Hesher as grim or nihilistic. moreso, just as one who fails to give fucks… except to Portman.
If you like Animal Kingdom, then Check out Down Terrace by Ben Wheatley. It’s brutally dark, very funny and almost like a horror movie in the way I reacted to it.
I will give any movie that stars Guy Pearce at least 1 view. He is so completely different in every role he takes. The man is an amazing actor, so even if I decide that I dislike the movie more than half way in, I will endure just to watch his performance.
using words like “crims” instead of spelling it out properly deservesa punch in the mouth. Stop it.
I’ll see this just because Vince compared it to Blood Meridian. I’ve been desperately hoping for a proper film adaptation for years, but I’ll take what I can get.
Interestingly, of the several directors who were at one point in talks to direct a Blood Meridian film, Aussie John Hillcoat was one…and he directed Guy Pearce in The Proposition, which bits from the trailer for The Rover sort of remind me of.
Based on this review and the uninspired trailer, I’ll just watch The Proposition again.
The whole premise seems flawed to me. Guy Pearce should have simply reported his stolen vehicle to the Main Force Patrol. Officer Rockatansky would have handled the case efficiently.
c’mon raise your hands, who else had to google bivouacked. Thanks for todays vocab lesson Vince.
AS for the review, I’m a little concerned that you don’t seem to have enjoyed it. I’m really excited to see this, and still will, but… now you’ve tempered my expectations. That’s probably good tho, because expectations always effect film appreciation – you should know that as well as anyone, as your expectations always effect your reviews.
Well, I DID enjoy it, I just wish there was a little… I dunno, more. It probably suffers from high expectations too considering how much I liked Hesher and Animal Kingdom.
For all of Out of the Furnace’s shortcomings, the establishing shots of the mine town set to Pearl Jame were FUCKING EPIC
Out of the Furnace was a corny piece of shit, this is just a movie that’s ALMOST good.
That is one of the things I like about Vince’s reviews. Even if he doesn’t like a movie, he often leaves room in his critique for others to see something they may like. My biggest pet peeve of assholes is, “That movie sucked!” No, you didn’t like it. There’s a huge difference.
Lots of atmosphere, no real message behind it, sweaty… yeah, “Blood Meridian” is a good comparison.
This is set in AUSTRALIA?! Based on all the commercials and their accents, I assumed it was in Macon, Georgia.
If a hillbilly accent didn’t work for Liam Neeson and Patrick Swayze in Next of Kin, what makes other actors think it would work for them?