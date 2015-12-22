This Week In Posters: Lady Ghostbusters, Richard Linklater, And ‘Fifty Shades Of Black’

The fickle Gods of WordPress have decided that we’ll be going in reverse alphabetical order this week, so we begin with The Witch, which probably had the coolest set of posters of 2015. This one isn’t nearly as cool as the goat one, but few things are. It also looks pretty sexy for a movie that’s mostly about English colonists digging in the dirt in a malarial wilderness wearing 10 pounds of wool with buckles on it because God said so. Man, those people sucked. I assume “a witch” was anyone having fun.
It’s nice when an actress is unrecognizable on a poster because the movie seems like a departure rather than because they’ve photoshopped her to death. Anyway, the explosion says “war movie” but the yellow text says “cheeky war movie.”
Here’s the trailer, incidentally. Movie rule: If you’re a female correspondent traveling abroad somewhere, you will run into Billy Bob Thornton at some point.
These cartoons seem somewhat easy to write, so… why not go with a story where the kids might accidentally learn something? Nah, let’s go with Victorian-era birthing myths. “Storks! From the studio that brought you Mulattoes and The Vapors. ”
I’m so glad Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins finally got to work with Josh Duhamel before they died.
I really like the new Ghostbusters posters, especially the Kate McKinnon one.
Come at me, bros.
I never cared much for the Ghostbusters franchise, but due to fanboy outrage on the internet I hope it will break every box office record.
Same. Don’t care, love to watch MRAs choke on their own bile.
You all might know who Leslie Jones is but I sure am glad they snuck a necklace with a woman’s name in there. Uh… by “I”, I mean my neighbors. My neighbors might confuse that for a dude.
That’s because you two are traders to your gender!
I kid, I kid. Ghostbusters was all about Bill Murray for me. This is a tough sell without him.
Eh, I feel like it could go either way at this point.
But even if it’s great, you know a bunch of jerks will still claim that it’s the worst thing ever and those damn social justice warriors are only pretending to like it.
Vince anyone mentioned that the poster pics come through with questionable quality these days? Like stretched out low resolution. Maybe it’s just me?
Any poster in particular? The quality varies in general.
@Vince Mancini Noticing it a lot on animated film posters. Also anything with pull quotes on it I have a tough time reading. When I look on the IMPA website, no such issue.
The “Everybody Wants Some” poster is really noticeably wobbly this week since you mention the cassettes but they’re completely unreadable.
That Wonder Woman poster really drives home how much more physically suited for the part Gina Carano is.
“How can Batman fight Superman? Make him Iron Man, obviously.”
I think the costume is a nod to when Batman fought the Predator. I’ll never forget how awesome I thought that was when I woke up on Christmas morning at 8 years old and saw that with all my gifts.
Or the suit he wore when he fought Superman in The Dark Knight Returns
After seeing Gal Gadot in that outfit, you can add another moving part to Batman v Superman.
Legitimately thought I was looking at The Devil’s Advocate 2.
I feel like the contours of that gun don’t match with the perspective in the Misconduct poster.
“Storks! From the studio that brought you Mulattoes and The Vapors.” made me LOL.
I’d also watch those movies.
Say what you will about Josh Duhamel’s acting but he sure is easy on the eyes. I’d “date” that Tad Hamilton, if you know what I’m saying.
Yeah, you’re saying you’d date that actor.
Hard.
The five seasons of Las Vegas are pure pleasure, guilty or not
Glad someone else noticed Wiley Wiggin’s incessant grabbing of his own face… Dazed and Confused is still one of my favorite movies, but that damn chode almost ruins it for me.
Someone else noticed? Everyone who saw the movie noticed. It’s the main reason you get drunk from the Dazed and Confused drinking game
I want a bumper sticker that says “Have Josh – Will Duhamel.”
Did Gods of Egypt become a new Transformers movie when I wasn’t looking?
Everybody Wants Some trailer just landed: [www.youtube.com]
The artist that created the Ghostbusters logo, Michael C. Gross, died earlier this year. :(