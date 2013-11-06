REVIEW: ‘Thor: The Dark World’ is the Three Stooges of superhero movies

If a ridiculous movie is aware of its own ridiculousness and constantly makes fun of it, is it immediately forgiven? That’s the Vincent Vega-esque question posed by Thor: The Dark World, a movie that pairs a derivative, idiotic, and mostly nonsensical plot with a willingness to make fun of it in innovative, intelligent, and consistently entertaining ways. Considering the story is about a bald-chested jacked space viking with a magic hammer fighting an elf king who wants to destroy matter, this may have been the most logical approach.
Since 2008, it has felt as if every superhero movie has been living in the shadow of The Dark Knight, a movie that proved, like Batman before it, that a good guy in a cape fighting a bad guy in evil clown make-up could be serious business. It turns out, making a gritty, grounded, hard-boiled superhero movie is a magic trick tougher than making a pen disappear, and it required one of the world’s best directors in the prime of his career directing a film about a superhero with no real superpowers in order to pull it off. Now, let’s just state the obvious here: Thor is no Batman, and Thor 2 director Alan Taylor is no Chris Nolan. But in not trying to be, he’s at least created something reliably entertaining. Call it the Three Stooges of superhero movies.
Thor: The Dark World isn’t trying to fool anyone, it lays its cards on the table right at the beginning. As the opening credits fade out, Anthony Hopkins as Odin (I repeat, ANTHONY HOPKINS AS ODIN!) explains to us that before there was the universe, there was darkness and nothingness. And before there was lightness and flowers and gorgeous beefy blond space vikings from Ass Guard, there were “dark elves,” creatures with freaky pale eyes and blond eyebrows (the hallmark of evil dudes everywhere) who thrived in dark matter, and would love nothing more than for the universe to go back to there. I’m going to repeat this because it’s important: the bad guys are called DARK ELVES, and their goal is only a miniscule step short of UNDOING THE F*CKING BIG BANG. Consider the stakes raised, yo.
So this guy Malekith was king shit on Dark Elf Anti-Mountain for a time, when he acquired a powerful weapon called the Aether, probably the most gloriously vague macguffin in the history of comic book movies, a liquid cloud of magic stuff that he hoped to use, uh… somehow… to defeat the Asgardians and plunge the universe back into darkness. Whereupon he and his people would presumably celebrate by eating juicy anti-steaks cut from anti-cows feeding on anti-grass full of anti-nutrients synthesized in a process using anti-sunlight converted by bizarrophyll. But hey, I’m just extrapolating here, I’m not a physicist.
The viking dudes liked the light, so they fought the dark elves. Odin’s dad eventually defeated them through hundreds or thousands or hundreds of thousands of battles between sword-and-axe wielding vikings fighting lightning bolt shooting dark elves with gun thingies. Though some of the vikings could also shoot lightning out of their swords in certain circumstances (and lo it was written). When the vikings won, the Aether was locked up deep in some realm somewhere, where Malekith couldn’t get to it, some unexplained place, probably on a shelf next to the AllSpark, Kryptonite, and the alien portal from Pacific Rim. There it stayed, UNTIL THE PRESENT DAY, when Malekith has reattained it somehow, and plans to use it somehow, amplifying its powers somehow by unleashing it during “The Convergence” somehow, the once-in-5000-year event in which all the realms (including Asgard and Earth) align somehow. That is, unless Thor can stop him using the power of his vaguely-defined hammer magic and the help of his brother Loki, who can make himself disappear and hypnotize people or some shit.
Or maybe Loki will betray Thor and take over the matterhorn! WHO CARES, F*CK YOU!
The plot is an incredible mish-mash of so many things that it’d be pointless to try to list them all. Does Thor have to heroically risk certain death to smash a giant doomsday machine pointed at the Earth to save the universe and protect his special lady? OF COURSE HE DOES. Does he have to fall in love with a girl his parents disapprove of, disobey his father, and commit treason in order to do so? OF COURSE HE DOES. What separates Thor 2 from every other movie with the same plot is the total lack of an attempt to explain it all, and the self-aware breeziness with which it’s treated. And mind you, this is a plot where the destruction of matter as we know it is on the line.
It was a dumb plot that they never got bogged down in trying to explain, and instead went straight to visual slapstick, which they do incredibly, surprisingly well. Hardly five minutes goes by during Thor 2 without some subtle (or not-so-subtle) sight gag that’d make Edgar Wright sprout neck whiskers. There was a moment where Thor, now on Earth, shows up to Natalie Portman’s or someone’s apartment and tentatively hangs his magic hammer on the coat rack with a sheepish look on his face. At another, Thor and Malekith, while trading a mix of hand-to-hand combat, magic lightning bolts, and mind bullets, keep inexplicably warping from realm to realm with no rhyme or reason, knocking over scenery all the way, while Malekith uses his never-explained powers of Aether against Thor’s never-explained hammer, that he can hit stuff with, shoot lightning bolts out of, and fly around with; all while Portman and her scientist pals try to defeat the never-explained doomsday device using never-explained science gadgets. Have I mentioned that the Dark Elf spaceships are shaped like swords and can make themselves invisible sometimes and that Stringer Bell literally stabs one out of the sky with a dagger at one point? All of this happened.
If you’re married to the idea of superheroes and super villains as serious business, and like your sci-fi with early established and meticulously-followed rules (which I generally do), you’re probably not going to like Thor 2. In fact, you’ll probably hate it. It takes a big steaming viking deuce on the idea of the self-serious superhero movie, and a lot of people like their serious superheroes too much to ever take being asked to laugh at them as anything but an implicit criticism. Which, for some fanboys, is like traveling into their childhoods Eternal Sunshine-style and smashing vases around. Or taking the comic books out of the protective plastic, say.
There’s hardly a moment with any real drama or emotional weight in Thor: The Dark World, and it never establishes much of a logic to follow and I doubt it would’ve followed it even if it had. But for me, ridiculous movies are a lot like “mean” or offensive comedy. It works if the comedian knows he’s being mean, or if the movie knows it’s ridiculous. Thor 2 knows it’s ridiculous.
Also, Kat Dennings is pretty.
GRADE: B
—
Follow Vince Mancini on Twitter. Follow FilmDrunk on Facebook. Latest movie reviews here.
Based on post title, I expected the grade to be awful. Was pleasantly surprised.
I mean the original Three Stooges, not the Farrelly Brothers version. Damn them for screwing up my analogies.
Ah yes, also known as the “Grierson and Leitch Strategy.” Here are 500 things I was disappointed about in the movie, presented in numbered bullets.
GRADE: B+
Pleeeease do not ever compare me to Grierson, thank you.
I was simply comparing the weird style of his reviews (I hated this and this and this, but good grade). As much as I keed, even I am not so cruel as to legitimately compare any movie critic (or blogger… or person) to Tim Grierson.
i was pretty stoked when Jim Jarmusch showed up.
I read this comment and wondered if you meant Benicio del Toro.
sounds like EXACTLY what i was hoping it was….thank you
This movie had me at the Chinese poster.
So, basically the same as the first one? I’m for it.
It’s the first one with all the best, most ridiculous parts dialed up higher, I really enjoyed it.
Over-sexed Vikings fighting mysterious anteaters. That’s the way I read it, and I am excited.
“Hardly five minutes goes by during Thor 2 without some subtle (or not-so-subtle) sight gag that’d make Edgar Wright sprout neck whiskers.”
Can’t wait for the scene when Odin effortlessly leaps over a fence and Thor clumsily falls on his face trying to follow suit.
Username of the year? Username of the year.
Tempted, but Natalie Portman is so boring, borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrring. The macguffin should be she sucks all interest out of things, leaving the world dull, pretentious, and with a Harvard degree.
but the secret to saving everything was really kat dennings’ boobs all along.
I’m pretty sure they’re saving that for the third one.
What? No coverage on Vincenzo’s nerderiffic girlfriend Jaimie Alexander showing her macguffin to errybody on the red carpet?
I just assumed there’s an injunction against him ever mentioning her again.
I want to see a Thor that the girl from Adventures in Babysitting can believe in
That Thor’s never been the same since he went to Parris Island.
Kat Dennings is something. AND THOR IS AWESOME!
*in a Stormfront bible school sort of way… good times…*
I tried to re-watch the last Ironman. My friend and I couldn’t make it halfway through the movie. I remember enjoying it in the theater. If you can’t enjoy a superhero movie on the second viewing it probably sucked. The trailers for Thor make it look like that sort of movie but this review gives me some hope.
the last iron man kinda sucked. the kid, the suits being automated, the gwenyth paltrow, and worst of all, the ruining of a great twist with a terrible performance by ben kingsley… just… ugh.
It was better than IM2, however.
@ DEVO
A terrible performance by Ben Kingsly?! Have you been cooking fucking rocks with Rob Ford?
This movie is going to piss off super dorks that take all this shit way too seriously?
SOLD
no comic book fans take thor seriously. he’s mostly comedic relief with muscles.
Vince, you’re doing yourself a disservice not reading comics sometimes. You’d love one of the recent comics starring Thor where he threw his hammer into space, it arcs in an orbit around the sun, and comes back to burst through the villain’s chest as he’s giving his requisite Bad Guy Speech to a pretend-supplicant Thor.
I don’t have anything against them, I’m just usually reading something else.
Forget about the film’s self-awareness: do we get to see Kat Dennings’ glorious cleavage or not?? INQUIRING MINDS WANT TO KNOW!
We don’t. but Natalie Portman wears some Viking lady type robes, and Jamie Alexander is really pretty (forgive me Vince I’m just a weak man)
This one‘s for you Bexxy.
NSFW – Not Safe For Watanabex.
HOLY SKINAMAX!
I haven’t been this shocked by celeb nudity since I saw Molly Ringwald nekid. Wait a minute…. LOKI?!?
You will not fool me brother. Your magical doppleganger does have some nice fakies though.
I mostly agree with that, I just found it comedic in this case, whereas it felt like Man of Steel was actually asking me to care.
Vince, did you see the first Thor? I enjoyed its funny bits, but disliked it overall. Now I’m kinda tempted by this movie. Any idea if it will just angry up my blood?
I reviewed it. I mostly liked it. This one is funnier than the first and makes way less sense. Not sure which I prefer.
I haven’t seen it yet, but a fun joke that I’m planning on telling is when I get up after the movie ends and I say, “Boy, my butt is Thor.” People will laugh.
HA! I hope some dude with a laser pointer doesnt steal your thunder
Mike Mayock will say the same thing
Thor 2 was really fun, it’s a fun movie, Loki steals the show again! I’m sure Chris Hemsworth must hate the shit outta him, he’s just so charming and bad ass I feel like a fucking tumblr girl typing this, GRRR JAIMIE ALEXANDERS SIDE VAGINA AT THE PREMIERE!
I dont know how I feel about her yet.
Seems like a casting couch actress to me like Olivia Munn (sorry but if to get your foot in the door you have pretend your, Asian, a geek, and strip while Brett Ratner eats prawns, then you’re a dirty no talent sloot just like mom).
The Rainbow Bridge in Ass Guard is only one color.
Kat Denning’s breasts should win an oscar, while her acting should win a razzie.
…
…
…Really? Nobody?
OK.
*Pencil.
I caught it…but I just now read the article. VINCE IS A SHITTY NERD.
My only gripe with the movie was how fully clothed Kat Dennings was.
I enjoyed the hell out of it (except for that one bit in the middle, which had me going “fuck yeah, she’s awesome… oh, no, no don’t do that!”). It got delightfully silly, especially in the last act.
That said, my willing suspension of disbelief was almost completely destroyed when they showed people actually watching ITV news. I can only assume that they were waiting for Downton Abbey to start.
While I agree Kat Dennings is pretty does she still have those scary rodent teeth or did she get that shit taken care of?
I like Kat Dennings’ teeth.
But then, I always thought Julia Roberts’ teeth looked plastic and fake – like she had really bad dental hygiene, and had to have them all replaced. I guess it’s a transatlantic thing.
Whenever I see her I am not looking at her teeth.
She has teeth? Never made it up that far
Man of Steel was so po-faced about the destruction it was distracting, at least with Thor they acknowledged that its a pretty ridiculous premise and rolled with it, the part where Thor and Malekith hit the glass windows of the Gherkin and slide down it Hudsucker Proxy style was great!
Somebody needs to start adapting more non-superhero comics.
I love me some Kat Dennings.
It’s impossible for me to hear The Three Stooges and not think of Andy Kindler on Dr. Katz saying that the reason women have never liked The Three Stooges is that it wasn’t funny.
I liked the first Thor but as with Iron Man, after the introduction movies setting the stage for the teamup I just don’t really have much interest in the individual movies anymore. Winter Solider is the only one that seems to be breaking this trend for me.
“Malekith was king shit on Dark Elf Anti-Mountain”
I spy a Mr. Show reference! Am I right?
At this point, Thor is the most useless god in the history of goddom. He can’t do anything without Loki or the Avengers.
Also, am I the only one who thinks Ms. Dennings is wildly overrated?
There are plenty of people who don’t like Kat Dennings. I believe the technical term for them is “ass men”.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the bewbs. They rev my engine. But I (unfortunately) have family members who watch her terrible sitcom. Her timing and delivery sucks, her voice is beyond grating, and she has a kind of a horseface thing going on. (Flame away.)
This review sounds like what I wanted from this movie. Maybe I’ll check it out after all.
The first Iron Man followed by Captain America and then Avengers are still my favorite of the Marvel Hero films. The idea of Thor as some sort of space alien has just never worked for me and Kat Dennings is not on screen enough to carry the Thor films for me.
Kat Dennings and Jaimie Alexander getting it on would make this movie an A+
I was so happy to find out that she had leaked nude photos. Today was a good day.
Dennings or Alexander? Details, man!
Heh heh, this Kat Dennings movies got a B…for boobs.
I can’t tell if you fault the movie for dumping on the pre-established super-serious comic book film, but I for one welcome a return to the ridiculous. I mean, how often do we have to craft movies around the realism of comic books? If the comics have f*cking ridiculous concepts, then inject those into the movie. Entertainment most certainly will follow.
Oh no, I welcome it. I always liked the silly ones better than the serious ones. Spider-man 2 fa lyfe, yo.
Spiderman 2 might be the best superhero movie to date. It’s pure fun and hits all the right notes, for me anyway.
I liked the movie overall but felt the first half was way too serious. The second half had so many fun little asides and jokes and such, kinda wish they realized the first movie was the origins story and the second one is supposed to just be FUN.
Likability Scale (SPOILERS):
1) Loki
2) Chris O’Dowd
3) Funny Thor
4) random bad guy with awesome horn head
5) monster thingy from the ice world
6) Portal holes
7) comedic Natalie Portman
8) Kat Denning when she isn’t making 2 Broke Girl-style shitty jokes
9) Brooding Thor
10) that icy stare between hot Viking girl and Natalie Portman where her body language says she is regal but her eyes say Bitch, Please
11) Stringer Bell
12) just about everyone else
95) Odin when he’s being a dick
I really expected more high school drama between Natalie Portman and Viking girl, but I guess they’re just gonna save that for the 3rd movie? Because that part was pretty funny and I’d like to see more “OH NO HE DIIIIIIIDN’T” facial expressions.
The Aether isn’t a MacGuffin, it’s going to be part of the the Infinity Gauntlet you fucking nerd.
If something is a part of a macgruffin for another movie does that make it any less of a macgruffin?
So no one else was really jarred by the first post-credits sequence? It looked like they filmed it real quick in the same 1990s studio that they filmed Beakman’s World in. Glad to see Benecio Del Toro ham it up to 11 though.
Thank you. It’s like they filmed that scene in the woodshed behind my house.
Apparently, Del Toro is ‘The Homoerotic Space Janitor’ in Avengers Part Deux..
I’m waiting to see Burnsy’s review of 2hor until I form my opinion, but in the meantime, I kinda liked it. People who get too critical of comic book movies can eat my Supapoop and lick Batawang!
That said, as Vince said in the Frotcast, the puns and inside jokes were plentiful, but maybe a little overbearing. The scene where they break Loki out, walk down the hallway shapeshifting, have Portman punch him, hop in the ship, knock down buildings, hop out of ship, go into portal… it was consistently one bad pun after another!
I aint T.T. Boy… I need a fuckin break once in a while!
It’s documented that they flew Joss Whedon in to fix some scenes – if that’s his contribution (including Del Liberace), then we’re screwed.
Side note: Kat Dennings did look hot in this, but I stiil feel like her boobs prolly feel like floppy garbage bags fiiled with mashed potatoes.