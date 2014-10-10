Review: In ‘The Judge,’ Robert Downey Jr. And Robert Duvall Star In A Cut-Rate ‘Doc Hollywood’

The Judge, from director David Dobkin, hits theaters today. Here is my original review from a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.
‘My Cousin Vinny,’ Without The Good Parts
While other TIFF movies seem to come from a magical place called Film Festival Land, where every protagonist is a dyslexic circus dwarf with a heart of gold, and mental health can be cured with an earnest monologue and a slo-mo montage, The Judge feels like it arrived via time machine sent from 1993. Robert Downey Jr. plays a dickish big city lawyering Joe Slick, who has to return to his hometown of Carlinville, Indiana to defend his estranged father, the morally upright town judge played by Robert Duvall, after the latter runs the town shithead over with his car. Imagine My Cousin Vinny meets Doc Hollywood. That’s pretty much the whole movie. In fact, you could probably just call it “Lawyer Hollywood.” And despite a plot that can be adequately explained in two words, the movie runs an excruciating two hours and twenty minutes, long enough for Robert Downey Jr. to communicate “my character has gone through an important transformation!” at least four separate times.
I respect the fact that David Dobkin tried to make a Hollywood slick, light dramedy aimed at adults, I really do. I’d love it if they still made movies like My Cousin Vinny — broad and hokey, sure, but carefully crafted to be a crowdpleaser, and with a heart. The Judge tries to replicate the Vinny recipe without a crucial ingredient: laughter. I will gladly sit through a movie that’s slightly hokey. I will forgive the soap opera-y, on-the-nose dialogue. I’ll pretend that a protagonist meeting his soul mate before he’s 12 years old is something that actually happens to people in real life. I’ll laugh at secondary characters who are obvious cartoons designed for that purpose. I will happily do all those things, IF the movie is funny and/or entertaining. The Judge asks you to make all kinds of concessions, for tired conventions and well-worn narrative devices, and all it offers in return is maudlin melodrama and a series of half-assed affirmations. That is, unless you count the visual of Robert Duvall sh*tting himself in the shower toward the positives column. A scene which, for my money, needed to have either more fecal closeups or louder splattering sound effects to really count as a “crowd pleaser.”
Instead, The Judge is just really long. By the third act, the audience was either looking at our phones, or covering our faces in embarrassment as poor Vera Farmiga was forced to give the pukingest of on-a-dime dramatic reversals delivered via tearful monolog set to tinkling pianos in front of a green screen waterfall. Barf me, Amadeus.
It’s hard to overstate how out of place this movie felt at a film festival. Playing The Judge at TIFF feels like the MOMA debuting a Thomas Kinkade drawing of dogs playing poker. If it were a better movie, “not typical festival fare” might be a compliment. After all the intensely morose, conventionally unconventional, overwrought art school wanks you see at any film festival, the audience is dying for a conventional crowdpleaser. Sadly, the Dogs Playing Poker painting The Judge is trying to sell you isn’t even particularly well drawn.
One of the hallmarks of a bad movie is that they’re set in this unrecognizable alternate universe. They take place in this world that sort of looks like the regular world, but things don’t work the way the regular world works, and the movie never communicate the rules of whatever movie universe it does exist in. Which is how you end up with lines like Robert Duvall saying, “Think of how age ruins the legacy of great men – Ronald Reagan was president for eight years, and what do people talk about? Jelly beans, naps, and Alzheimer’s.”
Wait, what? When and where was this line written? Clearly not by someone who has seen the last 10 years of Republican conventions, which are basically competitive Ronald Reagan fan-fiction (“Remember when Reagan cleared the fire swamps in ’84 and then chopped down a birch tree with his penis? TO REAGAN!”). No one remembers Ronald F*cking Reagan? And this is said by a character who lives in Indiana? Reagan probably has stadiums named after him in Indiana. Maybe this is some alternate, meta-universe Indiana where people only bring up Reagan in reference to Jelly Beans? Because if that’s what the f*ck this is, I seen it done better, that’s all I’m sayin’.
The only thing The Judge is especially good at is feeling anachronistic. You really do feel like you’ve died and gone to the early nineties. It has it all, the soapbox dialog, the schmaltzy, overbearing musical score, the Bush I-era glorification of the small town, the tertiary characters styled like Scooby Doo villains… It’s impressive, the bad guy looks like he just got back from scaring a white lady in a Brinks Home Security commercial. The Judge is essentially an uncomedic Tom Shadyac movie with more green screen waterfalls.
It’s unapologetic corn, poorly done. What else is there to say? I guess there were a couple good things? Robert Downey Jr. read lines good. Robert Duvall growled. Vincent D’Onofrio was there.
Don’t see this. Seriously.
GRADE: D+
Well, that is disappointing news.
But RDJ always looks so comfortable in a court room.
Yipes, this sounds like a real awf…WHOAH whoah whoah…Duvall shit himself in the movie?
Yeah, if I wanted to pay $12 to watch an old man shit himself, I’d just take a cab over to visit my grandfather.
New York’s hottest new club is called “@Incredible Tulk ‘s Grandfather’s House”…
House? Nah, we sold that a year after my grandma died. Now he gets a room with a private bathroom and unlimited nurses’ asses to smack.
@Incredible Tulk That does not negatively affect it’s status as the Hottest New Club.
Assuming the nurses are all Asian, you have a tourist gold mine.
Duvall’s character is right — he’s done Godfathers I and II, The Natural, THX 1138 and Apocalypse Now, and all I’ll remember him for after this is shitting himself in the shower in ‘The Judge.’
That just sounds terrible.
I met my wife when I was nine…your move Mancini.
I love it when grumpy single people in their thirties resent people who aren’t broken.
@jamrorange
Are you the hero of a Japanese Shonen manga?
Haha, I love it when Underball weighs in on what a “broken person” is. Anyway, I do know one person who met his wife when they were in kindergarten, which doesn’t seem like enough to justify it being in every other movie.
I also know a lot of people who got divorced after getting married in their 20’s. In fact, it seems like the lion’s share of people in their 30’s and under today come from divorced and/or broken homes. Maybe this is where Vince’s frustration with his view of unrealistic dating and marriage expectations come from?
@Underball
I love your attitude that any person who has parents who divorced or has gone through a divorce is “broken.” Real classy guy.
You are. We’re raising an entire generation of incredibly spoiled brats, who have no concept of reality and responsibility, who’ve been taught by their selfish parents that simply giving up and flipping the monopoly board over when you don’t get exactly what you want in life is completely acceptable behavior. No one is required to be accountable because everyone gets a do-over. You don’t have to raise your own kids, just let the Nanny/babysitter/maid/their grandparents do it. “Me time” for mommy and daddy is more important that spending time trying to figure out how not to fuck up your marriage, and subsequently, your kids lives.
And no – I’m not talking about kids who come from physically or mentally abusive homes. I’m talking about the 50% of marriages in the US that end in divorce and fuck up their kids lives because mommy would rather fuck the trainer at her gym or because daddy likes to treat his admin staff like Lewinsky.
I AM REALLY GOOD (IMO) AT SOUNDING DIRE. – Underball, 9/10/2014
Underball must live in a really small town.
Underball is just pissy because all of those “incredibly spoiled brats, who have no concept of reality and responsibility” just won’t get off his damn lawn!
Oh, cool, I didn’t know Rush Limbaugh commented here. Tell us more about what’s wrong with America these days
He is the single oddest troll in the history of the game.
Underbra – die in a fire already.
I’m sorry but there is no way a movie that is My Cousin Vinny meets Doc Hollywood is anything less than an A-.
So either your analogy is off or your grade is, sir.
Lighten up, Verbal Kunt. I focus on what’s important to me, and that’s Doc Hollywood and My Cousin Vinny.
I have to agree with Dissident – any movie that you could call a cross between My cousin Vinny and Doc Hollywood – would have to be the greatest film of all time. Those are possibly two of the most quoteable/rewatchable movies ever made.
There is a man in the toilet sellin’ after shave. Now, what’s that all about?
Lawyer Hollywood is generally considered the worst of the Single Female Lawyer spin-offs.
Well played. +1
+1 the one they call McNeal!
Wow this really does seem like an early 90s movie. Is David Straitharn in it?
Touche.
I saw the preview to this before Chef, I believe, in which RDJ captivates me for 5 minutes and then left me thinking about whether or not he slept with Sofia Vergara for the rest of the movie.
Wouldn’t be against the rules for a son to represent his father anyway?
I’m pretty sure you can represent family as a defense attorney. (If he was prosecuting or judging it’d be different.) Granted, I’m not a lawyer, so please in no way consider this factual.
no, it would not. It would be a conflict to prosecute him, but not defend.
When I first heard about this movie I was hopeful, but when I saw the trailer… well you described exactly the move I thought it would be, including the 90s feel.
If this is the crap he’s going to turn out, maybe RDJ should reconsider his stance on Iron Man 4
Vincent D’Onofrio was there.
You got one yIntagh-esque back-asswards way of spelling, “man-chee-nee”.
With this being your review, I will be the first one in line!
Now I just want to watch “My Cousin Vinny”.
I saw the headline and thought, I’m gonna have to watch Doc Hollywood tonight.
Watch your language doc.You’re in the buckle of the bible belt here
I think the line about Ronald Reagan was more to emphasize that when people think of Reagan now (not Republicans or conservatives who’ve spent their lives following politics and his, in particular), they think of his Alzheimer’s and the ridiculous things he did when he fell ill to it. Seriously, poll anyone who isn’t political and ask them to give one word when they think of Reagan. I bet it will not have anything to do with his actual policies, his film career, etc. It will be related to his illness.
I would like to see this as a Family Feud question. I bet four out of a hundred would say Alzheimer’s.
I don’t know. For me, anytime I’ve heard Reagan’s name in pop-culture it’s more often than not been associated with the Alzheimer’s. I guess the point is, that the accomplishments in people’s lives get overshadowed by the embarrassments they endure in extreme old age. That’s why a lot of people state they’d rather be put to pasture than have their loved ones watch them wither into something that can’t take care of itself and therefore lose their dignity.
Is it wrong that the first thing I think of is puppet Reagan from the video for Land of Confusion by Genesis?
[www.youtube.com]
@AB Your parents must have had the same taste in music as mine.
Sorry, I left out the air quotes. I meant to say “taste”.
And in Underball’s honor, I’ll add “parents”.
[youtu.be]
I think of Black Tuesday and one of the worst economic decades for the auto industry, manufacturing, minorities, and the middle class ever, not to mention the crime rate and unemployment was out of this world.
Republicans want to jerk off on Regan’s corpse’s face, without accepting the reality that he has been one of the worst presidents in our history
Reagan was a fucking disaster. Remembering him for Alzheimer’s and jelly beans is actually doing his legacy a favor.
The first time I saw this trailer I thought it looked like one of the parody trailers in Tropic Thunder.