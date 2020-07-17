These Are The Five Members Of The 99 Club In ‘Madden NFL 21’

In recent years, EA Sports has made doling out its highest individual rating in its Madden series quite the occasion. Members are inducted into the “99 Club” on an annual basis, and this year, EA Sports decided to make the additions to that exclusive group of virtual players into a weeklong affair.

Each day this week, Madden has announced a new member into the 99 Club, with five players in total earning this distinction this season. Things kicked off on Monday, when to the surprise of no one, last year’s cover athlete and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes got the nod.

The next three days went all over the field. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey entered the club on Tuesday, followed by a pair of defensive players on Wednesday and Thursday: Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman and 99 Club stalwart Aaron Donald, and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots.

To wrap things up, Madden went back to the other side of the ball on Friday, revealing that the final 99 Club member and the game’s top wide receiver will be Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

This year’s Madden game, which features Baltimore Ravens signal caller Lamar Jackson on the cover, hits current generation consoles on August 25. While the specific dates are unclear, Madden NFL 21 will also be available for next generation consoles sometime later this year.