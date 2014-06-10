Nintendo Shows ‘Zelda Wii U’, ‘Smash Bros.’ And Teases A New ‘Star Fox’ In An Eclectic E3 Digital Event

So, Nintendo’s E3 2014 press confer, er, Digital Event has come and gone, and well, it was very Nintendo. If you were hoping they’d match Sony and Microsoft blow for blow, you’ll probably be disappointed (the video was only 45-minutes long) but the Digital Event was packed with lots of charm and some unexpected announcements.
Their message was basically, “We’re Nintendo, we’re dependable, and you liked us as a kid, so c’mon, give us another chance”. Not the hardest hitting statement, but it’s honest. Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Nintendo’s E3 Digital Event…
I honestly thought Nintendo may have had the best showing of the big three. Mostly because how many fucking shooters and edgy, serious games that try far too hard to be movies do I need? Also because that Yoshi game has one of the best art styles I’ve seen in a long time. But to be honest, I’ll probably end up playing GTA V again on PS4 instead because I’m a hypocrite.
Watching the Yoshi yarn game made me smile and want a new system more than any amount of exploding robot monster shit did in anything else I’ve read.
I get we’ve got the processing power to make people look almost real, that’s cool and shit…but I’d rather see a dinosaur making macreme balls and running through a world made of towels.
That’s doing it right. God, I hope Nintendo sucedes because kids need less Halo of Battleduty and more yarn escapades.
While I do want to buy a Wii U, nothing but Zelda really grabbed me and said “do this now, Michael! Do it now!” and Zelda probably isn’t coming until Q4 2015… That being said, Captain Toad and Yoshi Wool look great and Zelda looks like it will be incredible and well worth the wait.
God damn, HAL studios are the best. That being said, the reason why I greatly enjoy Kirby games is to actually control him fully and use his powers, not guide him with a stylus.
Ever play Canvas Curse? It’s probably the best Kirby spin-off game ever.
I did, I really tried to like it, but it wasn’t appealing to me.
Captain Toad’s getting his own game? Wow, that’s pretty neat. They were fun little minigames.
They were my favorite part of Super Mario World 3D. After the first one you come across I said, “I hope this becomes a full fledged game. That was really fun.” It’s simple and silly and fun… HOWEVER I think it should be a 3DS game, not a Wii U game. It’d be perfect on a handheld while going to work/sitting around with nothing to do.
Seriously, how long can Nintendo milk the franchises that kicked off their first console? Mario has been around for 30+ years. Zelda is just about as old. Let’s get some new IP Nintendo.
Um…aside from the Mario Maker and Smash Bros. (which is really a Nintendo-wide game) Nintendo didn’t reveal or talk about a single Mario game this year.
They are. It’s called Splatoon.
How long can Microsoft milk Halo?
meh, I thought the whole thing was pretty weak. Sadly, I think I’m kinda over Nintendo. Smash Bros, Mario Kart, and a future Super Mario are the only games that interest me on the system. Zelda will be good but I vastly prefer the art style of Twilight Princess.
Bayonetta 2 looked like something that came out 7 years ago. Same with Splatoon really. It’s a neat concept but I can’t see myself ever playing it with all of the multiplayer games coming out for the Xbone/PS4, plus stuff like Mario Kart and Smash Bros.
Overall I think all three companies were pretty even in regards to exclusives but Sony and Microsoft just runaway with it once third party games are introduced.
The Yoshi game looks amazing, and as long as it’s similar in length to the original, it’ll be a day-one buy for me.
Zelda was a no-brainer anyhow, but it looks beautiful as well. That’s assuming it looks that good once it’s released, of course.
I’m legitimately glad that I got a Wii U before a PS4. All I’m looking forward to there are Arkham Knight and maybe Uncharted 4 (I was starting to feel the sting of diminishing returns with U3).
Well hell yeah, didn’t see a new Star Fox coming! MIght actually convince me to buy a Wii U.
i thought this was the weakest thing ever.
a yoshi game *wank*
smash bros, we get it. this will be the only reason the system sticks around and keeps them viable.
zelda, nice prerenders, all 20 seconds of it.
mario maker, cool but late.
splatoon cool when i was 12.
star fox, even rough would have been nice to look at.
the toad game looks fun.
boyonetta, okay i guess.
not enough to make a console buy
now The Order, rainbow six siege, METAL GEAR SOLID V, Uncharted 4, far cry 4. now those got me excited.
and it not because of guns, the look fun pretty, and stories look awesome, R6 is for the guns though that looks like great multiplayer fun.
The Zelda trailer was supposedly in-engine.
still 30 seconds man thats just a tease and with a system that really needs people to play it they needed to show more.
“splatoon cool when i was 12.”
Believe it or not, but there are still 12 year olds out there who aren’t you.
You’re still 12 judging by this post.
Nintendo just sold me a Wii U.
Same here. And I thought I was going to get a Xbone before Wii U and PS4. Now, come September, I’ll have a Wii U before I go back to either MS or Sony.
The interpreter sounded kinda like Marc Maron. That was very amusing to me.
Nothing here that’ll stop making me play Dark Souls II and Ultra Street Fighter IV. Considering how much Ocarina of Time was obviously an influence on the Souls games, that’s very disappointing.
And while I’m sure done in jest, when has level creation ever really sold or been fun in an action game? THPS3 was the first game I really screwed around in level creation and while I had some fun, it was too time consuming and my levels were of heavily inferior quality to the developers ones (who can also make new things instead of moving around pre-placed pieces). I don’t want a Mario level creator, I want Nintendo to get off their lazy buns and actually try to make a Mario game better than SMB3.
In terms of the level creator in an action game, have you tried Broforce on Steam? Those have had some great user-created levels. I just wish there was a better way to search for them at this time (Then again, early access).
I haven’t, but it looks really cool. Thanks for the recommendation.
Though, you’re complaint about it being difficult about finding good user created levels is part of my point on games like Mario Maker. I don’t mind level creation as an extra, but selling it stand-alone, even for a game series as famous as Mario, is dumb. People want to buy full games, with professionally made levels. Fun out the box.
Goddamn if Yarn Yoshi isnt the most adorable thing ever.
Also Open-world steam-punk Zelda? Hell yes.
Eh, same old same old. I’m glad it was less Mario-centric but the line-up continues to make it feel like Nintendo thinks that the only people that play video games are either little kids or people from Japan.
Well, someone’s gotta balance out all the turd-shaded, try-hard dude bro nonsense choking the life out of the other consoles. *shrugs*
What’s with all the FUN and COLOR?
Where are the brooding white men with guns who shoot things in desaturated, bland terrain? Or the brooding white men who stab things in similarly desaturated terrain?
Get with the program, there’s no place for creativity or actual entertainment value in video games, Nintendo!
In terms of overall E3, I rank Nintendo above MS and Sony. Which was an odd thing for me to say because the fanbase annoyed me more than Sony’s and MS’s and I was disillusioned from the DS/Wii era – had both but they now collect dust. Splatoon looks colorful. I am more tempted to buy Amiibos than Skylanders or Dis Infinity for some reason. Xenoblade Chronicles X had me since it was X and Matt Lees abridged Nintendo’s E3 jam last year. And, I’ll pick up a Wii U with Hyrule Warriors because button-mashing is somehow my jam. Also, Elder Scrolls: Hyrule looks nice.
As for the other two, since Guilty Gear and Forza Horizon will be on previous gen, I’ll stick with my 360 and either get a new PS3 or have my dad finally ship our old one off to get repaired. I’ll pick up a Xbox One when it hits $300 and a PS4 after that.