Nintendo Shows ‘Zelda Wii U’, ‘Smash Bros.’ And Teases A New ‘Star Fox’ In An Eclectic E3 Digital Event

So, Nintendo’s E3 2014 press confer, er, Digital Event has come and gone, and well, it was very Nintendo. If you were hoping they’d match Sony and Microsoft blow for blow, you’ll probably be disappointed (the video was only 45-minutes long) but the Digital Event was packed with lots of charm and some unexpected announcements.

Their message was basically, “We’re Nintendo, we’re dependable, and you liked us as a kid, so c’mon, give us another chance”. Not the hardest hitting statement, but it’s honest. Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Nintendo’s E3 Digital Event…