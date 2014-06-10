Nintendo Shows ‘Zelda Wii U’, ‘Smash Bros.’ And Teases A New ‘Star Fox’ In An Eclectic E3 Digital Event

#Nintendo #Video Games
06.10.14 4 years ago 32 Comments
So, Nintendo’s E3 2014 press confer, er, Digital Event has come and gone, and well, it was very Nintendo. If you were hoping they’d match Sony and Microsoft blow for blow, you’ll probably be disappointed (the video was only 45-minutes long) but the Digital Event was packed with lots of charm and some unexpected announcements.

Their message was basically, “We’re Nintendo, we’re dependable, and you liked us as a kid, so c’mon, give us another chance”. Not the hardest hitting statement, but it’s honest. Hit the next pages for a recap of all the most important stuff that happened during Nintendo’s E3 Digital Event…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSBAYONETTABayonetta 2Captain Toad's Treasure TrackerE3 2014Hyrule WarriorsKirby and the Rainbow CurseNintendoSmash Bros.SplatoonSTAR FOXSuper Smash Bros.video gamesWii UXenoblade Chronicles XYoshi's Woolly WorldZelda Wii U

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP