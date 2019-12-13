‘Fortnite’ Will Reveal An Exclusive ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Scene In Game

Fortnite is a game that quite literally disappeared before remaking itself earlier in the year. Now, in the dying weeks of 2019, it will become an exclusive source for Star Wars content, as the game’s producer, Epic Games, announced on Thursday that it’s bringing a galaxy far, far away to the Fortnite universe in a big way.

Epic is no stranger to interactions with Disney properties, as it had an Avengers: Endgame crossover event inside the Fortnite world before it was all blown up in favor of a new map later in the year. But this is far more than just a few Star Wars references in the game itself. On Saturday afternoon, Fortnite will be the only place to watch an exclusive clip from Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker.

Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2019

The Riot Games megahit already announced some new Star Wars merch in the way of character skins, so that’s no surprise. But a Fortnite-exclusive scene of one of the most anticipated movies of the year a week before its release is a pretty big deal for the game. Gamers in Risky Reels will get a TIE Whisper Glider for showing up between 1:30 and 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, and at 2 p.m., they get a look at a clip before everyone else in the world who doesn’t know how to dab.

There’s a good chance that scene eventually finds its way outside the battle royale walled garden, but if you’re itching for Star Wars content, it’s a good idea to fire up your Fortnite machine and tune in on Saturday.