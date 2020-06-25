Keanu Reeves’ 50s have been some of his most accomplished and prolific, from finding yet another beloved franchise to star in to returning to multiple older ones to becoming a prolific inspirer of memes — all while still looking like he’s in his 30s. He’s even expanded his repertoire into the realm of video games. Last year it was revealed he’d have a starring role in Cyberpunk 2077, which would require not only voice work but also a motion-capture performance. And though the latter can only be seen but briefly in the new trailer, at least the cameo is amusingly profane.

As per IndieWire, the first extended look at Cyberpunk 2077 was unveiled during a 25-minute video on Thursday, which included a three-minute trailer as well as the announcement that the game will also receive an anime show due next year on Netflix. The game, from the developers of the popular Witcher series, is an RPG from the longtime Cyberpunk franchise, which began as a tabletop game in 1988. Players get to embody V, a mercenary whose look you can customize, and who prowls a futuristic dystopia, hunting for an implant that could grant him immortality.

The trailer shows off the expected first-person, Grand Theft Auto-style mayhem, albeit with a, well, cyberpunk sheen. Reeves himself is mostly heard, not seen, until the 11th hour, when he is very much both, delivering a decent red-band gag before the cut to black, all while looking not unlike Sylvester Stallone in Cobra.

This isn’t the first time Reeves has done cyberpunk, or even the first time he’s been involved in a game. Oddly, those were for the same title: the 1995 thriller Johnny Mnemonic, based on the novel by William Gibson, the father of cyberpunk. The movie didn’t do well initially, but it paved the way for The Matrix, and it was turned into a CD-ROM game, featuring 90 minutes of full-motion video. Second time’s the charm, it seems.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be out on November 19.

