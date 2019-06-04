Netflix

Keanu Reeves brought his heartthrob swagger to a surprise cameo Ali Wong and Randall Park’s Netflix romcom Always Be My Maybe, in which Reeves plays a parody version of himself who swoops in to date Wong’s character before Park’s character can get back with her.

Reeves is introduced in a scene where he enters the room in slo-mo, set to the song “Sail” by Awolnation. But would other songs have worked even better? Yes, as evidenced by a single-serving Twitter account called Keanu Reeves Walking To Music. The account started setting slo-mo Keanu Reeves to different songs just after the film hit Netflix last Friday, and by Monday Pedestrian TV had brought it to our attention.

Just look at him being all smooth as hell: