Pac-Man Is Set To Take A Bite Out Of ‘Super Smash Bros.’

So, you can now play as your Mii and a supporting character from Kid Icarus in the new Smash Bros. That’s cool I guess, but I was hoping for…wait, what’s that noise?

CHOMPACHOMPACHOMP

Yup, as has been rumored for some time, Pac-Man is now a fighter in the new Super Smash Bros! Also, another returning character may have been confirmed, but I’ll let you discover that for yourself by watching this here Pac-Man trailer…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Okay, now don’t pull an Ubisoft, Nintendo — let’s get Ms. Pac-Man in there too!

Via Destructoid