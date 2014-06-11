Pac-Man Is Set To Take A Bite Out Of ‘Super Smash Bros.’

So, you can now play as your Mii and a supporting character from Kid Icarus in the new Smash Bros. That’s cool I guess, but I was hoping for…wait, what’s that noise?
CHOMPACHOMPACHOMP
Yup, as has been rumored for some time, Pac-Man is now a fighter in the new Super Smash Bros! Also, another returning character may have been confirmed, but I’ll let you discover that for yourself by watching this here Pac-Man trailer…
Okay, now don’t pull an Ubisoft, Nintendo — let’s get Ms. Pac-Man in there too!
Via Destructoid
I’m a little disappointed he’s not just a yellow circle. I always though the updated Cool Spot PacMan design was kind of dumb… but whatever. Let’s get the dinosaurs from Bubble Bobble in there and call it a game.
My head might literally explode if Bub and Bob are announced. Yeah, that’s right, I know the names of the dinos from Bubble Bobble.
So we got Nintendo, Sega, Namco and Capcom. Oh, and we had Konami with Solid Snake last time.
Taito sounds about right…
Do we have final smash footage yet? I can only hope it is essentially turning into 8 bit Super Pac Man and chomping the shit out of everyone.
I want the Battletoads dangit!
THIS
Pair them up with Double Freakin’ Dragon!
My anus was not prepared. You cannot get more oldschool than this. Kudos to Nintendo on this.
Pong Paddles confirmed for Smash Bros.
Space Wars confirmed for Smash Bros.
Take it away Wreck it Ralph.
[s846.photobucket.com]
I’d love Ms.Pac-Man in SSB because it was the first game I played, but I’m not going to act like I give a shit whether there’s equal numbers of males and females in a fighting game. Hell, Assassin’s Creed has a had an incredibly diverse cast, of males and females in the past and present settings, of Arabs, Italians, French, American Indians, English, Chinese, African Americans, Indians, etc, also in multiplayer mode. But then they decide to have four French dudes in a single player Co-Op (3 other characters that are copies of the main, essentially) and it’s “BOO-HOO” from the commentators. Who gives a fuck if you have to play as a French dude during the Revolution? Just accept the character and move on. They didn’t want to make a female protagonist, that’s their choice, live with it assholes, it’s just a video game.
Let’s just go all out here. Bring on Bubsy, Chuck Rock, Toejam & Earl, and mothafuckin PENGO.
Give me Bad Dudes! And Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales! And Lee Trevino! Let’s get nuts!
If we’re putting in requests, I’ll take Alex/Kunio from River City Ransom plz.