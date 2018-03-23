‘Sea Of Thieves’ Is A Swashbuckling Adventure Generator

Microsoft/Rare

The ocean was choppy and the servers were taking on water at launch, but once the waves calmed and you could actually get into Sea of Thieves, the game offered a near-limitless swashbuckling adventure generator. Still, it must be said that Rare’s first proper gaming outing in years isn’t without some shortcomings.

First and foremost, it’s important to note thatSea of Thievesis what you make of it. It’s a sandbox in the middle of a gigantic ocean, giving players the ability to hop in a one or two-person sloop to brave the ocean or a mighty three or four-person galleon. The game requires finesse, cooperation, and plenty of communication… unless you actually want to run aground and kill your fellow pirates. You can do that too.

The game is basically nothing but fetch quests, which has drawn the ire of thousands who say they’ve “seen all that can be done in the game” after just a few hours. That’s technically true in some cases, the game needs more variety, more permanence, and a reason to keep up with hunting for treasure chests beyond aesthetic upgrades. Hopefully, Rare will add pirate minigames and a more lived-in world to enjoy, but for now, the game is still subtly deep. Not everyone will agree.

The fact that Sea of Thieves is nothing more than a reputation grind misses the point. It’s also a hub, a sometimes relaxing jaunt with your pals or by yourself across the most stunning water ever seen in gaming. The ocean is truly awe-inspiring, and plenty of my time on the deck has been spent drinking from my grog and contemplating the gorgeous sunset in the distance as the waves tangle into a trillion watery diamonds. It’s hard to imagine how it can get better than this.

The game feels more like Dungeons and Dragons, or even DayZ than a traditional multiplayer game. Sometimes your missions will be carried out undisrupted and you’ll have a healthy session, making gold without troubles. Other times, you’ll be griefed by a gaggle of drunk pirates who throw up into buckets and splash it on your face before stumbling at you, rapier out.

It’s like the .gif of the puppy, constantly distracted by the shiny things. Have a load of treasure stowed away? Well what if we stop at that sunken ship. That shouldn’t take too long, right? Then after you’re done unloading the sunken booty, you get caught in a storm, go off course, and end up side by side with another galleon who, despite their playing instruments and singing at you, open fires. Now you’re taking on water and your hard-earned gold is at stake.