Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Bethesda dropped an amazing showcase on Sunday night, debuting looks at Fallout 76, a new Elder Scrolls game, and the brand new Starfield, Sony may have just taken a slight lead with their Monday presentation at E3 2018. Not only did we get a look at what seems to be gameplay for Hideo Kojima’s mysterious Death Stranding — complete with Norman Reedus, a nasty toenail, a baby in a jar, and plenty craziness — we also got to some gameplay for The Last Of Us 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man. All three came to impress.

There’s not much to say about Death Stranding except it looks fantastic and will continue to be a confusing gem long after its release. It could end up being a bad game, but you can’t fault it for its scope.

There were plenty of other surprises on hand too, like the reveal of Resident Evil 2 and the stunning gameplay trailer for Ghost of Tsushima that aims to create an action game that is accurate within Japanese history — at least to a point.

Resident Evil 2 ended up being a bit of a surprise, but a welcome one considering the standard set by the re-release and remaster of the original Resident Evil way back on Gamecube. This time around, the game seems to borrow from the over the shoulder gameplay of the fourth, fifth, and sixth entries for the game. What it doesn’t forget from the views in the trailer is that it is a horror game first.