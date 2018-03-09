Watch A Group Of Nintendo Fans Go Insane Over The ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Switch Reveal

03.09.18 14 hours ago

There are few games that have debuted over the last two decades that are more beloved than Super Smash Bros. Not only is the 4-player fighting game pumped full of everyone’s favorite Nintendo characters (and other legends), it’s Gamecube version is still one of the most popular fighting games on the competitive circuit. At EVO, the year’s largest fighting game event, Smash is consistently one of the highest-viewed and most-played games.

So it’s no surprise to see fans react to a new, proper version of the game on the extremely successful Switch with pure joy. The Wii-U release was met with excitement, but it just didn’t feel right. With a brand-new version of one of the most popular fighting games in the world, the hope is that the game gets even closer to perfection, and that has fans collapsing and losing their minds like in these magical videos.

Here’s another angle of the ridiculous madness at New York’s Nintendo Direct event. As you can see towards the end, one gentleman needs “medical attention” as those around him try to tend to his painfully happy needs. It’s unconfirmed, but it seems as if he’s going to be okay. More than okay, in fact. Super Smash Bros. is coming for the Switch.

(Via Polygon)

