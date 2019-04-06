A ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Lost A Puzzle Because He Forgot What A Vowel Is

The ways in which people make fun of contestants on Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are very different. The twin behemoths of game-show syndication are very different in format, and the expectations for those appearing on their respective soundstages are unique.

Jeopardy! is a game of knowledge, immense trivia knowledge a neuron away, a contestant pressing the buzzing device before they may even have the answer fully formed in their head. The opportunity to laugh comes when fairly commonplace knowledge — pop culture, music or sports — eludes the grasp of these titans of trivia. It usually involves extremely easy football questions.

Wheel of Fortune, meanwhile, is a game of puzzles, filling in the blanks as you go. The puzzle may be the same for a long time, but the data is always changing, and sometimes the information a contestant is given gets lost in the blinding lights and the pressure that comes with competing on television in front of a studio audience. When people panic, it gets embarrassingly ugly.

That was the case on Friday night’s episode, when poor Reuben, sandwiched between two contestants in front of the proverbial Wheel, made a catastrophic error of comprehension. The night’s final puzzle was upon them, meaning the contestants guessed a letter and then get an opportunity to solve it if the letter comes up.

Here’s what the contestants saw in Friday night’s final puzzle.

