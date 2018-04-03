Ubisoft

It’s a fun time to be a gamer. Despite the industry-wide pushback on microtransactions and lootboxes, we’re also given a steady stream of value with monthly free games from Xbox Games with Gold and PS Plus. Last month was fantastic, and this month also has a solid collection of free, damn good games to add to your library.

Xbox One

The Witness (April 1-30)

From the maker of indie classic Braid comes Jonathan Blow’s The Witness. Sometimes frustrating, sometimes delightful, it’s a puzzle game that’s worth picking up even if you’re not a fan of the genre.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (April 16-May 15)

Syndicate added to the general AC fatigue of a few years ago, but this isn’t by any means a terrible game. The Assassin’s Creed series has a pretty high floor when it comes to fun gameplay, and the London setting is extremely fun to parkour around. Once again, you can’t go wrong with free.